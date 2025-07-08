Locked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks Lock Up Ryan Rollins But Still Have a Need at Small Forward

Bucks make waves with Ryan Rollins re-signing and Bradley Beal rumors. Is Milwaukee gearing up for another championship run?Justin Garcia and Camille Davis break down the Milwaukee Bucks' latest moves, analyzing Rollins' multi-year extension and its impact on the team's future. The duo explores potential roster additions, including the buzz surrounding Bradley Beal, and how these changes could reshape the Bucks' offensive strategy. They also discuss Joe Prunty's departure to the Orlando Magic and preview the upcoming Summer League action.Tune in for expert insights on how these developments could affect Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' championship aspirations. Will Milwaukee's roster moves pay off in the upcoming NBA season?