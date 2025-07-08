Locked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks

After a Big Splash for Myles Turner, is Retaining Ryan Rollins Now the Bucks Top Priority?
Bucks' roster shakeup: Rollins returns as Lillard departs? Milwaukee's championship aspirations hang in the balance.Justin Garcia and Camille Davis analyze the Bucks' latest moves, focusing on Ryan Rollins' potential comeback and Damian Lillard's unexpected exit. They explore Lillard's possible landing spots, including the Warriors, Heat, and Trail Blazers, while dissecting the financial implications for Milwaukee. The duo also examines Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team and debates whether the Bucks still qualify as title contenders.Tune in for expert insights on how these roster changes could reshape the Eastern Conference landscape and impact the Bucks' championship hopes.