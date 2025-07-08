Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSportsLocked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Locked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Locked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks

Locked On Podcast Network, Camille Davis, Justin Garcia
SportsBasketball
Locked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 2126
  • Surprising Details on Myles Turner's Departure to Bucks, Is Jon Horst Done Yet?
    Bucks stun NBA with Myles Turner acquisition. Is a championship run on the horizon?Justin Garcia and Camille Davis break down Milwaukee's impressive free agency moves, highlighting Turner's game-changing potential and the team's evolving strategy. The discussion covers recent Achilles injuries reshaping the Eastern Conference landscape, Giannis Antetokounmpo's central role in the offense, and Bradley Beal's potential arrival. Key topics include the Bucks' roster overhaul, upcoming challenges against rivals like the Celtics and Heat, and how these changes impact Milwaukee's title aspirations.Don't miss this in-depth analysis of the Bucks' path to success. Will Milwaukee's bold moves pay off in their quest for another NBA championship?Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    34:44
  • The Bucks Lock Up Ryan Rollins But Still Have a Need at Small Forward
    Bucks make waves with Ryan Rollins re-signing and Bradley Beal rumors. Is Milwaukee gearing up for another championship run?Justin Garcia and Camille Davis break down the Milwaukee Bucks' latest moves, analyzing Rollins' multi-year extension and its impact on the team's future. The duo explores potential roster additions, including the buzz surrounding Bradley Beal, and how these changes could reshape the Bucks' offensive strategy. They also discuss Joe Prunty's departure to the Orlando Magic and preview the upcoming Summer League action.Tune in for expert insights on how these developments could affect Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' championship aspirations. Will Milwaukee's roster moves pay off in the upcoming NBA season?Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    36:50
  • NBA Free Agency Reaction Show! Who Are The Winners And Losers? | NBA Squad Show
    NBA free agency shakeups have reshaped the league landscape. But which moves will actually impact the standings? Nick Angstadt and a panel of NBA analysts break down the Houston Rockets' offseason spending spree, the Los Angeles Lakers landing DeAndre Ayton, and the Denver Nuggets' path to 60 wins. They debate which teams might sink to the bottom of the East and critique the New Orleans Pelicans' controversial draft-day trade. Hear insider perspectives on Kevin Durant in Houston, Ayton's fit with LeBron, and why one analyst thinks the Pelicans' move was "worse than the Luka trade." Listen for bold predictions and spicy takes on the NBA's offseason winners and losers. 0:00 Intro: Free agency shifts and NBA changes 5:33 Rockets' offseason moves and playoff potential 11:08 Lakers' acquisition of DeAndre Ayton discussed 15:09 Nuggets' offseason moves and championship chances 20:27 Hawks' free agency success and playoff outlook 25:42 Bottom teams in Eastern Conference debate 31:05 Bucks' roster concerns after offseason moves 36:35 Pelicans' controversial draft trade and future 41:53 Joe Dumars' questionable front office decisions 47:40 Pelicans' guard rotation and rookie concerns
    --------  
    50:16
  • After a Big Splash for Myles Turner, is Retaining Ryan Rollins Now the Bucks Top Priority?
    Bucks' roster shakeup: Rollins returns as Lillard departs? Milwaukee's championship aspirations hang in the balance.Justin Garcia and Camille Davis analyze the Bucks' latest moves, focusing on Ryan Rollins' potential comeback and Damian Lillard's unexpected exit. They explore Lillard's possible landing spots, including the Warriors, Heat, and Trail Blazers, while dissecting the financial implications for Milwaukee. The duo also examines Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team and debates whether the Bucks still qualify as title contenders.Tune in for expert insights on how these roster changes could reshape the Eastern Conference landscape and impact the Bucks' championship hopes.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    45:55
  • Bucks Make Waves with Miles Turner Signing: Is It A Game-Changing Move?
    Bucks shock NBA with Miles Turner signing and Damian Lillard contract stretch. Is Milwaukee reshaping its future or mortgaging it?Justin Garcia, Camille Davis, and Frank Madden break down the Bucks' unexpected moves, analyzing Turner's fit alongside Giannis and the ripple effects of Lillard's waived contract. The trio explores salary cap implications, potential trades involving the 2031 first-round pick, and roster construction challenges. They debate the team's ceiling for the upcoming season and discuss strategies for integrating younger talent.Will the Bucks' high-risk moves pay off, or are they setting themselves up for long-term struggles? Tune in for expert insights on Milwaukee's bold roster shakeup and its impact on their championship aspirations.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    59:30

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Locked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks

Locked On Bucks podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and be the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA. Hosted by Camille Davis and Justin Garcia, the Locked On Bucks podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Bucks locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Bucks podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Podcast website
SportsBasketball

Listen to Locked On Bucks – Daily Podcast On The Milwaukee Bucks, The Bill Simmons Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 4:14:11 AM