In this episode, Tommy sits down with Kris Lynch, founder of Golf Yourself Healthy and host of the Golf Yourself Happy podcast, for one of the most personal conversations Links for Life has hosted. Kris shares the story of his son Innes, who was born still in February 2023, and how that loss became the inspiration behind a platform helping golfers use the game as a path to mental and emotional health. This is a tender, honest episode about grief, golf as therapy, and the choice to embrace the rough instead of running from it. What You'll Hear in This Episode: Kris's journey from Scotland to London to Wales and his complicated early relationship with golf Why Kris took redundancy from an 11-year banking career to go full-time on his coaching platform The story of his son Innes and the surge of inspiration that founded Golf Yourself Healthy The Scottish Gaelic meaning of Innes and the symbolism behind the Golf Yourself Healthy logo The tagline "embrace the rough and cherish the fairway" and what it really means A PGA study on golf elitism that showed half of UK golfers don't identify as golfers The HAPPY framework, habits, acceptance, presence, purpose, and your call to action Tommy and Kris on the good hard story and why we often climb someone else's ladder Timestamps: (0:00) Intro & Kris' Story (24:08) Embrace the rough, cherish the fairway (31:32) Living an integrated life (40:52) Founding Golf Yourself Healthy (48:47) The HAPPY framework explained (52:42) How to connect with Kris Resources / Next Steps: Visit Kris at golfyourselfhealthy.com Follow the Golf Yourself Happy podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube Email Kris directly at chris@golfyourselfhealthy.com to connect or explore coaching Pick up Treasures in the Dark by Katherine Wolf, referenced in the conversation

Loren Roberts is one of the most decorated players in Champions Tour history, with eight PGA Tour wins and 13 more on the senior circuit, and Tommy Thompson sat down with him for one of the most personal conversations Links for Life has ever had. Loren walks through his unlikely path to the tour, the 1994 US Open playoff against Ernie Els that still sticks with him, and the faith commitment that reframed everything, including two putts, same prayer, two very different outcomes. He also shares what he sees most average golfers doing wrong on the greens, and the one drill that fixes it. What You'll Hear in This Episode: How Loren got into golf later than most and almost became a club pro instead The story of selling shares of himself to ten club members to fund his first year on tour What it felt like to receive the Bay Hill trophy from Arnold Palmer, twice The three-way US Open playoff against Ernie Els and Colin Montgomerie, and the prayer Loren said over that final putt Why representing his country in the Ryder Cup made him more emotional than any tournament win His number one putting tip, focused on speed over line, and the one-hand drill that unlocks it (0:00) Intro (4:17) Starting golf late, road to tour (10:36) The Bay Hill win that changed everything (18:42) Faith on tour and the Bible study community (22:00) Same prayer, two putts, two outcomes (27:07) The Ryder Cup and playing for your country (39:46) Putting tip and the one-hand drill (44:42) Faith, forgiveness, and a closing life lesson Subscribe to Links for Life wherever you listen to podcasts.

Breaking 100 is one of the most rewarding milestones in golf, and it is closer than most people think. In this episode, Tommy walks through five practical tips covering scoring strategy, practice habits, course management, and mindset that will help you get there faster. Whether you are stuck at 105 or hovering right on the edge, these are the adjustments that actually move the needle. What You'll Take Away: Why minimizing triple bogeys matters more than eliminating doubles How to get out of trouble without compounding one bad shot with a second bad decision Why spending the majority of your practice time inside 100 yards fast-tracks your improvement Simple short game alternatives to the 60-degree wedge that will quietly save you strokes How to manage the tee box and stop giving away penalty strokes before the hole even starts Why aiming for the center of the green and taking one extra club changes everything The counterintuitive mindset shift that may lower your score faster than any technical tip Timestamps: (0:00) Introduction (0:32) Tip 1: Minimize Triple Bogeys (1:57) Tip 2: Practice Inside 100 Yards (3:44) Tip 3: Keep the Ball in Play Off the Tee (5:10) Tip 4: Aim Center and Take More Club (6:22) Tip 5: You Are Not Your Score

About Links for Life

About Links for Life

About Links for Life

Golf is a microcosm of life. In the short hours we spend on the links, each shot challenges our focus and tests our emotions. When hitting that small, dimpled ball, we strive to stay present and to trust. Golf offers us the opportunity to grow physically, mentally, emotionally, and even spiritually. How often in casual conversations about the game have we heard someone say, "Golf is just like life!" And yet, we frequently miss the lessons that golf affords.Through golf, we learn to wrangle destructive emotions. We learn to stay present in the moment, letting go of the past and resisting the allure of projecting into an unknown future. In a round of golf, we have unrushed time to enjoy our favorite relationships with fewer distractions than everyday life. Golf is beautiful and challenging. Golf is play, and hard work. Golf shows us who we are and teaches us how to become better versions of ourselves. This is the "why" of Links for Life, a show that explores the intersection of golf, growth, and God. Tune in for inspiring and empowering episodes that explore the beauty of golf and how it can teach us to improve our daily lives. Join your host, Tommy Thompson, to discuss relationships, mindset, faith, leadership, and, at the same time, how to improve your golf game.In Links for Life, find out how the game of golf parallels the challenges you face along your journey, offering incredible mental strategies for personal growth while at the same time learning from the masters how to lower your handicap. Learn how to focus on the present, let go of past negativity, and free yourself of anxieties about the future. Get tips on overcoming nerves, improving your chipping and putting, and having more fun along the way.Tommy sits down with golfers at all levels who openly share their life experiences and how they use the game of golf in their everyday lives. Gather practical advice and inspiration from their stories to transform your life. Let their personal experiences and learned lessons guide you in elevating your beliefs, spirituality, and perspectives.Of course, golf isn't just about self-improvement. It also teaches you how to connect with others on a deeper level. Through these conversations, discover how this sport can help you build better relationships in all areas of your life. Find out how to create lasting connections with the people around you. Learn how to cultivate and appreciate relationships with the most important people in your life, helping you become a better spouse, parent, sibling, or friend. Your host, Tommy Thompson, has been a golfer for over five decades. He knows the game inside out and fully understands how it brings people together on a much deeper level. Beyond that, Tommy is also a professional life coach and business entrepreneur who has mentored countless executives and leaders, helping them achieve balance, fulfillment, and more significant impact. He also has a seminary degree and is the author of Space to Breathe Again: Hope for the Overloaded and Overwhelmed. Tommy is host of the sibling podcast Space for Life. Tommy's journey stands at the intersection of golf, personal growth, and a vital relationship with God, making him the best person to lead these thought-provoking conversations. Join Tommy in improving your scores, dissecting the intricacies of golf, and exploring its limitless links with human life. Listen to Links For Life at linksforlife.golf