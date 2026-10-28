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17 episodes
- Part two of our Dancing with the Stars season, and it stopped being about dancing.
Alexa was given “I’m a Slave for You” and had to choose between owning it and playing it funny. She played it funny, and on this episode she finally says why: she was afraid that being confident would make people doubt her faith. Eleven years later she’s pretty sure nobody would have thought that at all.
We also get into Carlos telling his testimony on live TV to an a cappella Amazing Grace, the Magic Mike number the very next week, a live snake named Angie, and the contemporary dance where Alexa shared something she’d kept for six years.
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Our book Joy Isn’t Canceled is out November 3.
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- In 2015 we became the first married couple in Dancing with the Stars history to compete against each other on the same season. Carlos with Witney Carson, Alexa with Mark Ballas. He finished fourth, she finished sixth.
This is part one and it’s the honest version. On this episode Alexa says something we’ve never said out loud: she would have had more fun on that show without her husband. He was competitive. He was jealous. We’d been married six months. And our two pros weren’t speaking to each other, so the plan to go through it together fell apart in week one.
We get into how the offer came, why Carlos asked to switch partners before rehearsals started, how the money actually works, what a real DWTS week looks like, and why she needed more time to learn choreography than he did.
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The Pastor Who Confessed: Honesty, Hypocrisy & Church Around Tables (Ft. Mark Evans)10/20/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Mark Evans is a fourth generation pastor who nearly quit. Around two years ago he told his own congregation he’d been drinking almost every night to self-medicate, and that confession is where this conversation starts.
We talk about what he calls the guru drug: the pedestal people put pastors and public figures on, and the hypocrisy that grows in the gap between the pedestal and the person. His antidote is honesty. Boast in your weakness and there’s nothing left to protect.
Alexa shares what happened the night she told her story on live TV, we talk about what it’s like when people say things about you publicly and you choose not to defend yourself, and Mark lands a line we haven’t stopped thinking about: don’t be the devil’s debt collector.
Also: a church that meets around tables, getting zoned out of a backyard, and why every disciple was a misfit.
Episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
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- We volunteered at a three day conference at a massive Los Angeles church, working behind the scenes, seating celebrity pastors. We won’t name it.
We heard staff yelling at each other through our earpieces during a worship conference. Alexa, eight months pregnant, was sent to move a small church that had shown up on time out of their seats so a bigger church that was late could have them. Carlos offered to walk a well known pastor to her seat and she told him she could read.
Over three days, one pastor acknowledged that we were human beings.
This is about why we stayed. How to tell the difference between a church that is actually broken and your own hurt looking for somewhere to land. The night Carlos decided he was done with the church we’re at now, and what changed his mind. And the churches that formed us, including one on Maui that fits inside a pickup truck.
If someone in a church hurt you, we’re not going to tell you that you caused it. Real abuse is a separate conversation and this isn’t it. But if you gave up on church because of people, come sit with this one.
Episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
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- No guest this week. Just us, answering what came in.
Alexa talks about the hardest season of our marriage, the year she spent praying over it, and how long it took before she saw anything change. Then she explains something neither of us had ever said out loud: that after a fight her heart and her mind know Carlos is safe, but her body puts a wall up and has to learn to trust him again.
We get into why one of us wants to talk it out tonight and the other needs space first. We disagree, on the record, about posting our kids. We agree completely about phones, which is that ours aren’t getting one before 18. Carlos talks about the job he turned down, and whether money changes a person or just reveals them.
The last question was what opinion might lose us followers. Alexa answers it. She’s pro-life, and she’s clear that she doesn’t mean pro-birth. She means pro-baby, pro-mama, and taking care of that mama after the baby comes. She also tells the story of a girl who called her, and what came of it.
Episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
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About LEXLOS
Lexlos is Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, married 12 years, four kids, two Hollywood careers, and a whole lot of opinions about how to keep a family together while building a life you actually want. Every week they sit down with each other and with friends to talk about marriage, faith, parenting, work, and the stuff nobody warns you about. Real conversations, no scripts, no pretending they've got it figured out. New episodes Tuesdays & Thursdays!
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