No guest this week. Just us, answering what came in.



Alexa talks about the hardest season of our marriage, the year she spent praying over it, and how long it took before she saw anything change. Then she explains something neither of us had ever said out loud: that after a fight her heart and her mind know Carlos is safe, but her body puts a wall up and has to learn to trust him again.



We get into why one of us wants to talk it out tonight and the other needs space first. We disagree, on the record, about posting our kids. We agree completely about phones, which is that ours aren’t getting one before 18. Carlos talks about the job he turned down, and whether money changes a person or just reveals them.



The last question was what opinion might lose us followers. Alexa answers it. She’s pro-life, and she’s clear that she doesn’t mean pro-birth. She means pro-baby, pro-mama, and taking care of that mama after the baby comes. She also tells the story of a girl who called her, and what came of it.



Episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

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