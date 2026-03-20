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Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

Putnam Cards
BasketballHobbies
Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

    Complete Guide to 2024-25 Panini Basketball Cards: Prizm, Select, Kabooms & More | Part 1

    03/20/2026 | 45 mins.
    The 2024-25 season marked the final year of Panini holding the exclusive NBA trading card license—and it’s one of the most important years for basketball card collectors in modern hobby history.

    In Part 1 of this breakdown, Max @ PutnamCards dives deep into the first half of Panini’s 2024-25 basketball releases — analyzing every product, underrated sets, and what actually matters for collectors going forward.

    From Prizm and Select to Kabooms, Revolution Galactics, Court Kings, and Manga inserts, this episode covers it all. This is your complete guide to how Panini closed out its NBA-licensed trading card era.

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction
    01:04 Dallas Card Show, Stacking Slabs, & Cade Injury
    04:57 Hoops
    09:03 Prizm
    16:59 Donruss
    22:02 Court Kings
    28:23 Prizm Monopoly
    29:49 Totally Certified
    32:38 Origins
    34:43 Prizm Deca
    36:40 Revolution
    41:53 Select

    Subscribe to the podcast and leave a review if you enjoyed listening. Thanks for tuning in!

    Social links
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoopscollectors/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hoopscollectors
    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hoopscollectors
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/hoopscollectors
  • Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

    The Early 2026 Basketball Card Awards 🏆 | NBA Player Comparisons (Topps Chrome, Finest & Downtowns)

    03/11/2026 | 32 mins.
    Max @PutnamCards gives out his early 2026 Basketball Card Awards, comparing current hobby trends and modern basketball cards to players across the NBA.

    Topics include 2025–26 Topps basketball releases, Topps Chrome Gold Refractors, Topps Finest Aura inserts, Topps 3 Basketball, Panini Downtown inserts, and patch autograph cards of Stephen Curry.

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction
    02:34 Panini Revolution Galactics
    05:55 High-End Stephen Curry Patch Autos
    08:30 Topps Finest Base Set Design
    12:11 Topps Chrome Gold Refractors
    14:03 Topps Finest Aura Inserts
    16:25 Topps 3 Basketball
    18:37 PSA 10s vs. PSA 9s
    21:13 Gold Logomans & Speciality Patches
    23:49 Panini Downtown Inserts
    28:33 “Not-Associated” Memorabilia Cards
    30:47 Unlicensed Panini Basketball Products
    31:53 Dallas Card Show

    Subscribe to the podcast and leave a review if you enjoyed listening. Thanks for tuning in!

    Social links
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoopscollectors/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hoopscollectors
    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hoopscollectors
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/hoopscollectors
  • Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

    The Golden Age of Panini Basketball Cards: 2012 Prizm, 2013 Kaboom, Flawless & More

    03/04/2026 | 42 mins.
    Max @PutnamCards breaks down the 2012-13 and 2013-14 Panini NBA releases including 2012 Prizm, 2013 Kaboom inserts, Flawless, Immaculate, and Select.

    Featuring cards of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, Max analyzes why this era shaped the modern basketball card market — plus a quick detour into Kevin O'Leary’s walk down the red carpet.

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction
    03:23 2012-13 Panini Basketball Releases
    29:37 2013-14 Panini Basketball Releases
    40:44 Reflections on the Early Panini Era

    Subscribe to the podcast and leave a review if you enjoyed listening. Thanks for tuning in!

    Social links
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoopscollectors/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hoopscollectors
    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hoopscollectors
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/hoopscollectors
  • Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

    Are Early Panini Basketball Cards Undervalued? Analyzing the Pre-Prizm Era (2009–2012)

    02/25/2026 | 45 mins.
    Max (@PutnamCards) breaks down early pre-Prizm Panini basketball cards (2009–2012) to uncover what’s truly valuable and potentially underrated. He also discusses recent Victor Wembanyama and Josh Rosen Green Kaboom 1/1 sales, and explores the growing intrigue around TAG Grading and its role in the future of card grading.

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction
    01:35 Green Kaboom 1/1 Sales
    05:40 TAG Grading
    08:00 Overview of Early Panini Deep Dive
    11:24  2009-10 Panini Basketball Releases
    27:43 2010-11 Panini Basketball Releases
    37:35 2011-12 Panini Basketball Releases
    43:42 Wrapping Up

    Subscribe to the podcast and leave a review if you enjoyed listening. Thanks for tuning in!

    Social links
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoopscollectors/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hoopscollectors
    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hoopscollectors
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/hoopscollectors
  • Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

    $16.5M Pokémon Sale Bullish for Sports Cards + 2025 Topps Chrome Basketball w/ @Summertime1of1

    02/18/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Max (@PutnamCards) and Anthony Summerlin (@Summertime1of1) break down the impact of the $16.5M Pokémon Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10 sale on the sports card and basketball card market. They compare trading cards to fine art investments, explore 1/1 collecting, and analyze early basketball releases from Fanatics—including 2025 Topps and Topps Chrome—highlighting key inserts, chase cards, and long-term outlook.

    Chapters
    00:00 Intro: Sports Card Market & Investing
    01:36 $16.5M Pokémon Sale Impact
    09:07 Trading Cards vs Fine Art Markets
    17:39 1/1 Card Collecting Strategy
    22:37 Favorite 1/1 Cards (Anthony’s Collection)
    25:13 BackYard Breaks: 11 Nebulas in One Case
    29:57 2025 Topps Basketball Overview
    43:18 2025 Topps Chrome Basketball Breakdown
    54:50 2025 Topps Midnight Basketball Review

    Subscribe to the podcast and leave a review if you enjoyed listening. Thanks for tuning in!

    Social links
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoopscollectors/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hoopscollectors
    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hoopscollectors
    Twitter/X: https://x.com/hoopscollectors

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About Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

Hoops Collectors is a basketball card podcast exploring the cards we love, the ever-evolving sports card market, and the collectors and NBA stories that shape the hobby.
Podcast website
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