Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

The 2024-25 season marked the final year of Panini holding the exclusive NBA trading card license—and it’s one of the most important years for basketball card collectors in modern hobby history.
In Part 1 of this breakdown, Max @ PutnamCards dives deep into the first half of Panini’s 2024-25 basketball releases — analyzing every product, underrated sets, and what actually matters for collectors going forward.
From Prizm and Select to Kabooms, Revolution Galactics, Court Kings, and Manga inserts, this episode covers it all. This is your complete guide to how Panini closed out its NBA-licensed trading card era.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction
01:04 Dallas Card Show, Stacking Slabs, & Cade Injury
04:57 Hoops
09:03 Prizm
16:59 Donruss
22:02 Court Kings
28:23 Prizm Monopoly
29:49 Totally Certified
32:38 Origins
34:43 Prizm Deca
36:40 Revolution
41:53 Select
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