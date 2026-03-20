Hoops Collectors: Basketball & Sports Card Podcast

The 2024-25 season marked the final year of Panini holding the exclusive NBA trading card license—and it’s one of the most important years for basketball card collectors in modern hobby history.



In Part 1 of this breakdown, Max @ PutnamCards dives deep into the first half of Panini’s 2024-25 basketball releases — analyzing every product, underrated sets, and what actually matters for collectors going forward.



From Prizm and Select to Kabooms, Revolution Galactics, Court Kings, and Manga inserts, this episode covers it all. This is your complete guide to how Panini closed out its NBA-licensed trading card era.



Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:04 Dallas Card Show, Stacking Slabs, & Cade Injury

04:57 Hoops

09:03 Prizm

16:59 Donruss

22:02 Court Kings

28:23 Prizm Monopoly

29:49 Totally Certified

32:38 Origins

34:43 Prizm Deca

36:40 Revolution

41:53 Select



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