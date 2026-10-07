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Halloween Pop-up Channel - Powered by "Ghost - Scary Stories"
Caloroga Media
Latest episode
106 episodes
- Rachel's sister Carmen arrives from Chicago with a lawyer, a journalist, and a plan to get Rachel out of Coldbrook. But when Rachel goes to confront Ben at Mrs. Holloway's house, her water breaks three weeks early. Labor begins in the worst possible place—Mrs. Holloway's birthing room, surrounded by forty years of stolen children. As contractions intensify, Rachel begs Ben to see the truth: the forged documents, the stolen babies, his own origins. When he finally demands proof, Mrs. Holloway's mask slips. Ben catches his own daughter as she's born. Mrs. Holloway calls the sheriff to take the "unstable mother" away—but Carmen bursts in with a Tribune journalist, breaking the siege. They escape. The investigation takes three years. Forty-seven stolen children are identified. Mrs. Holloway dies in prison. And Rachel, holding her daughter every night, remembers how close she came to losing everything. Some monsters wear warm smiles. Some prisons look like nurseries. And some mothers will burn down the world to keep their children safe.
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Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
- Mrs. Holloway arrives for Rachel's prenatal visit—and drops the mask. She tells Rachel exactly why she's unfit: anxious, career-focused, unable to surrender control. She mentions the Hendersons, a couple who've been waiting five years for a baby. Rachel's baby. When Rachel confronts Ben with everything—Elaine Marsh, the birth certificate, the evidence that he was stolen at birth—he can't accept it. He leaves. That night, Rachel watches as Elaine is taken away in handcuffs, committed on Mrs. Holloway's word. At 3 AM, Rachel breaks into Mrs. Holloway's house and finds the records: forty years of "placements," documented in meticulous detail. Mrs. Holloway finds her there—and explains how this ends. Rachel can fight, but no one will believe her. The town protects its own. And by the time anyone listens, her daughter will be the Hendersons' child, bonded and loved, impossible to reclaim. Rachel runs. She sends the evidence to everyone she can reach. She has three weeks. Maybe less. The battle for her daughter has begun.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
- Rachel digs deeper into Coldbrook's history and discovers a disturbing pattern: twenty-three "stillborn" babies over forty years, none with death certificates. She finds a birth certificate from November 1987 with a mother's name she doesn't recognize—Elaine Marsh—whose baby supposedly died one day before Ben was born. Rachel tracks Elaine to a town thirty miles away and learns the horrifying truth: Elaine held her son for ten seconds before Mrs. Holloway took him away, claiming he'd died. He didn't die. He became Ben Torres. Rachel returns to Coldbrook with proof her husband was stolen at birth, but she can't tell him yet—not until she has evidence he can't deny. The next morning, Mrs. Holloway arrives for Rachel's first prenatal visit, settling into her living room with a warm smile and a medical bag. Rachel has three weeks until her due date. Three weeks until her daughter is born. Three weeks to expose forty years of secrets before Mrs. Holloway decides that her baby belongs to someone else.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
- Rachel is eight months pregnant when she and her husband Ben move to Coldbrook, his sleepy hometown, for her difficult third trimester. Everyone welcomes her. Everyone asks about the baby. Everyone recommends Mrs. Holloway, the town's beloved midwife who has delivered every child in Coldbrook for forty years and never lost a single one. But Rachel notices things. Children who look too similar despite different parents. Pointed questions about her career, her plans, her fitness for motherhood. And in the town hall basement, she finds birth records that don't add up—including her husband's. His mother's medical history shows two miscarriages, but no documentation exists. His baby photograph looks wrong in ways Rachel can't articulate. When she shows Ben the evidence, he dismisses her concerns as pregnancy anxiety. But that night, looking across the street at Mrs. Holloway's house, Rachel sees the curtain move. Someone is watching her. Judging her. And in three weeks, she's going to deliver her baby into that woman's hands.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
- Daniel Mitchell finally emerges from the shadows. Not a ghost—a man, patient and broken, who has spent forty years hunting the men who killed his sister. Now only Claire's father remains, and Daniel has come to finish what he started. But Claire offers him something he didn't expect: the truth. A confession. A proper burial for Sarah. In exchange for her father's life, she promises justice—real justice, the kind that comes with prison cells and public records and a grave with a headstone. Daniel accepts. Ed confesses. Sarah is finally laid to rest. But some wounds never fully heal. And some debts echo forward, carried by the living, waiting for the next reckoning to come.
Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!
Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!
We now have Merch! FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.com
Get more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is info@caloroga.com
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About Halloween Pop-up Channel - Powered by "Ghost - Scary Stories"
Get ready for the most terrifying month of your life with Ghost - Scary Stories Halloween Pop-Up Channel! Caloroga Shark Media unleashes its most bone-chilling collection yet, featuring the absolute best Halloween episodes guaranteed to leave you sleeping with the lights on.This October, we're diving deep into realms where reality bends, family legacies curse the living, and the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin. Experience the heart-stopping "Halloween Inheritance" series, following Emily Blackwood as she inherits a Victorian mansion and discovers her family's dark magical legacy. Watch her transform from ordinary woman to cosmic guardian in a desperate race against time, facing ancient evils and family secrets that span generations. Each episode builds relentlessly toward Halloween night, where the fate of two worlds hangs in the balance.Journey through "8 Nights of Terror," where each standalone tale plunges you into different nightmares - from haunted bed and breakfasts to supernatural radio frequencies, cursed costumes to graveyard diners that serve as gateways between life and death. Plus exclusive special episodes featuring the most spine-tingling encounters our archives have to offer.Whether you're a longtime ghost story devotee or new to supernatural horror, these carefully curated tales will haunt your dreams and quicken your pulse. Lock your doors, dim the lights, and prepare for a month of pure terror!Podcast website
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