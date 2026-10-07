Halloween Pop-up Channel - Powered by "Ghost - Scary Stories"

Rachel is eight months pregnant when she and her husband Ben move to Coldbrook, his sleepy hometown, for her difficult third trimester. Everyone welcomes her. Everyone asks about the baby. Everyone recommends Mrs. Holloway, the town's beloved midwife who has delivered every child in Coldbrook for forty years and never lost a single one. But Rachel notices things. Children who look too similar despite different parents. Pointed questions about her career, her plans, her fitness for motherhood. And in the town hall basement, she finds birth records that don't add up—including her husband's. His mother's medical history shows two miscarriages, but no documentation exists. His baby photograph looks wrong in ways Rachel can't articulate. When she shows Ben the evidence, he dismisses her concerns as pregnancy anxiety. But that night, looking across the street at Mrs. Holloway's house, Rachel sees the curtain move. Someone is watching her. Judging her. And in three weeks, she's going to deliver her baby into that woman's hands.



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