Perfectionism is a fickle little creature. It doesn’t always show up as striving for exact perfection. Sometimes, it’s the little bouts of waiting for the next “right” thing.

Waiting for winter when the streets are calm to work on leash skills.

Waiting until spring, when the weather is nicer because it’s too cold.

Waiting to find the “right” treat for the training session.

The next “right” thing is usually just a short wait away, so why not wait for that “best” time?

In this episode, Emily and Ellen talk about how perfectionism has gotten in their way, how it shows up for their clients and mentees, and why we live by “good enough to get going.” If you’ve found yourself waiting for the “right” time, you may find this episode helpful. From two formerly “burned-out overachievers” to you.



TLDL (too long, didn’t listen): 3 Key Takeaways

1️⃣ Perfectionism can be a hidden stalling tactic – Waiting for the perfect plan or moment doesn’t change anything. If you want change, you have to do.

2️⃣ “Perfect” doesn’t exist – You can spend a decade trying to make the “perfect” plan, and still, life is going to throw something at you that you never could have predicted.

3️⃣ Doing gets you information – The more information you have, the closer you can get to a robust, effective, “practically perfect” plan. You’ll still need to make adjustments, but it will be small tweaks instead of big changes.



For the full episode show notes, including the resources mentioned in this episode, go here.



Amazon Affiliate Storefront

Find products we recommend at the Pet Harmony Amazon Storefront.

As an Amazon Associate, Pet Harmony earns from qualifying purchases.



More from Pet Harmony



Pet Parents: enrichment ideas and practical behavior tips

📸 Instagram & Facebook: @petharmonytraining

Pet Pros: relatable moments and support for your work with pets and their people

📸 Instagram & TikTok: @petharmonypro



📬 Sign up for our weekly newsletter: https://petharmonytraining.com/join/



Subscribe & Review

If this episode resonated with you, please take a moment to subscribe and review. It helps more pet parents and pros find us. Thanks for being here! 💛