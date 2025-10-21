Japan's First Female PM Sanae Takaichi - Sarkozy Begins Prison Sentence - Claude Code Gets Web Version

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female prime minister: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c751z23n3n7oFrench ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail for campaign finance conspiracy: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgkm2j0xeloWikipedia Says It's Losing Traffic Due to AI Summaries, Social Media Videos: https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/wikipedia-says-its-losing-traffic-due-to-ai-summaries-social-media-videos/Bryan Cranston and SAG-AFTRA say OpenAI is taking their deepfake concerns seriously: https://www.theverge.com/news/803141/openai-sora-bryan-cranston-deepfakesiOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency With New Toggle: https://apple.slashdot.org/story/25/10/20/2113254/ios-261-beta-4-lets-users-control-liquid-glass-transparency-with-new-toggleClaude Code gets a web version—but it's the new sandboxing that really matters: https://arstechnica.com/ai/2025/10/claude-code-gets-a-web-version-but-its-the-new-sandboxing-that-really-matters/Why did NASA's chief just shake up the agency's plans to land on the Moon?: https://arstechnica.com/space/2025/10/nasas-acting-leader-seeks-to-keep-his-job-with-new-lunar-lander-announcement/U.S. Immigration Service Issues Guidance On Who Pays The $100,000 H-1B Fee: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2025/10/20/immigration-service-issues-guidance-on-who-pays-the-100000-h-1b-fee/