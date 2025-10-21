Japan's First Female PM Sanae Takaichi - Sarkozy Begins Prison Sentence - Claude Code Gets Web Version
Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female prime minister: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c751z23n3n7oFrench ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail for campaign finance conspiracy: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgkm2j0xeloWikipedia Says It's Losing Traffic Due to AI Summaries, Social Media Videos: https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/wikipedia-says-its-losing-traffic-due-to-ai-summaries-social-media-videos/Bryan Cranston and SAG-AFTRA say OpenAI is taking their deepfake concerns seriously: https://www.theverge.com/news/803141/openai-sora-bryan-cranston-deepfakesiOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency With New Toggle: https://apple.slashdot.org/story/25/10/20/2113254/ios-261-beta-4-lets-users-control-liquid-glass-transparency-with-new-toggleClaude Code gets a web version—but it's the new sandboxing that really matters: https://arstechnica.com/ai/2025/10/claude-code-gets-a-web-version-but-its-the-new-sandboxing-that-really-matters/Why did NASA's chief just shake up the agency's plans to land on the Moon?: https://arstechnica.com/space/2025/10/nasas-acting-leader-seeks-to-keep-his-job-with-new-lunar-lander-announcement/U.S. Immigration Service Issues Guidance On Who Pays The $100,000 H-1B Fee: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2025/10/20/immigration-service-issues-guidance-on-who-pays-the-100000-h-1b-fee/
7:41
7:41
7 Million Protest Trump at No Kings Rallies - United Flight Hit by Space Debris - AWS Outage Takes Down Major Services
Organizers say over 7 million showed up to No Kings protests: https://www.theverge.com/news/802321/organizers-say-over-7-million-showed-up-to-no-kings-protestsEverything we know about the Louvre jewellery heist: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cg7nrlkg0zxoX is launching a marketplace for inactive handles: https://www.theverge.com/news/802474/x-is-launching-a-marketplace-for-inactive-handlesMajor AWS outage takes down Fortnite, Alexa, Snapchat, and more: https://www.theverge.com/news/802486/aws-outage-alexa-fortnite-snapchat-offlineChina says the US NSA has been hacking its National Time Service Center: https://www.techmeme.com/251019/p9Something from "space" may have just struck a United Airlines flight over Utah: https://arstechnica.com/space/2025/10/something-from-space-may-have-just-struck-a-united-airlines-flight-over-utah/Korean business leaders meet Trump amid tariff talks: https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/korean-business-leaders-meet-trump-amid-tariff-talks-11760936923996.htmlSony Applies to Establish National Crypto Bank, Issue Stablecoin for US Dollar: https://news.slashdot.org/story/25/10/19/1749212/sony-applies-to-establish-national-crypto-bank-issue-stablecoin-for-us-dollar
8:13
8:13
Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again - Nvidia DGX Spark Desktop AI Supercomputer - OpenAI Broadcom Chip Deal
Kilauea volcano erupts again in Hawaii: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMWVaRLQ7joScientists Create New Form of Ice, Known As Ice XXI: https://science.slashdot.org/story/25/10/16/2342232/scientists-create-new-form-of-ice-known-as-ice-xxiReddit expands its AI-powered search to five new languages: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/16/reddit-expands-its-ai-powered-search-to-five-new-languages/MacBook Pro rumor points to OLED, touchscreen upgrades next year: https://www.theverge.com/news/801363/apple-macbook-pro-2026-rumor-oled-touchscreenMeta Is Shuttering Its Messenger Apps for Mac and Windows: https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/meta-is-shuttering-its-messenger-apps-for-mac-and-windows/Nvidia Packs Data Center AI Into A Desktop Box: https://www.forbes.com/sites/janakirammsv/2025/10/17/nvidia-packs-data-center-ai-into-a-desktop-box/Waymo and DoorDash Are Teaming Up to Deliver Your Food via Robotaxi: https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/waymo-and-doordash-are-teaming-up-to-deliver-your-food-via-robotaxi/OpenAI expects to spend 20% to 30% less on AI chips co-developed with Broadcom: https://www.techmeme.com/251017/p9
7:57
7:57
Trump Authorizes CIA Venezuela Operations - Nestlé Cuts 16,000 Jobs - Reddit Cofounder: Internet Is Dead
Trump authorizes CIA operations in Venezuela: https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/trump-authorizes-cia-operations-venezuela-raising-pressure-maduro-2025-10-15/New Alzheimer's treatment clears plaques in mice: https://science.slashdot.org/story/25/10/16/0245204/new-alzheimers-treatment-clears-plaques-from-brains-of-mice-within-hoursDirecTV AI-generated ads with customer faces: https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/directv-customers-will-soon-see-their-own-faces-in-ai-generated-tv-ads/SpaceX Starlink V3 gigabit speeds: https://www.cnet.com/home/internet/spacexs-new-v3-starlink-satellites-bring-gigabit-internet-speeds-for-the-first-time/Anthropic Claude Haiku 4.5 released: https://arstechnica.com/ai/2025/10/anthropics-claude-haiku-4-5-matches-mays-frontier-model-at-fraction-of-cost/Reddit cofounder says internet is dead: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/10/15/1736225/reddit-cofounder-says-much-of-the-internet-is-now-deadNestlé cutting 16,000 jobs: https://www.ft.com/content/9bf755d8-5831-4bab-b1a1-6dc66f6cf252Western executives shaken by China automation: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/16/006222/western-executives-shaken-after-visiting-china
9:22
9:22
UK Demands A-Level English for Migrants - D'Angelo Dies at 51 - ChatGPT to Allow Erotica
UK migrants need A-level English to work: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8679q0pe57oD'Angelo dies at 51 after cancer battle: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwynv40ly4voSpotify Netflix deal bars YouTube podcasts: https://www.techmeme.com/251014/p43Walmart ChatGPT shopping partnership: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/14/2048246/walmart-chatgpt-team-up-for-shoppingApple teases M5 MacBook launch: https://www.theverge.com/news/799408/apple-m5-macbook-launch-teaserOpenAI ChatGPT mental health guardrails erotica: https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/openai-will-loosen-chatgpts-mental-health-guardrails-and-allow-erotica-for-adult-users/Salesforce AI saves $100 million annually: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/14/1925230/salesforce-says-ai-customer-service-saves-100-million-annuallyBitcoin drops Trump cooking oil ban trade war: https://crypto.news/bitcoin-price-slides-trump-u-s-china-trade-war-2025/