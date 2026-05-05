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Culinary Characters Unlocked

Culinary Characters Unlocked
ArtsFood
Culinary Characters Unlocked
Latest episode

99 episodes

  • Culinary Characters Unlocked

    Husband and wife Johnny and Kasie Curiel on building a Michelin-star-winning restaurant empire in the blink of an eye

    05/05/2026 | 38 mins.
    Johnny and Kasie Curiel met working in the restaurant business,
    got married, and opened a restaurant of their own. Then, they quickly began opening a series of restaurants, winning Michelin stars at two that don’t fit the Michelin mold within their first year-and-a-half. Johnny also won Michelin’s 2024 Colorado Young Chef award. Most of the couple’s restaurants feature regional cuisines from Mexico, where Chef was born, but they’ve now opened a Spanish restaurant, and they are expanding beyond Colorado as well, to Charleston and Austin.

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  • Culinary Characters Unlocked

    Chef Kevin O’Donnell on cooking in Italy and France, then coming home to create “Freestyle Italian” cuisine in Rhode Island

    04/28/2026 | 45 mins.
    Chef Kevin O’Donnell cooked his way through high school at mom-n-pop joints in Rhode Island, then began a career that took him to Italy and France, with a stint at New York’s Michelin-starred Del Posto in between. In France, the restaurant where he was Executive Chef was named Best Bistro in Paris. Now back in his native Rhode Island, he owns two restaurants, one featuring what he calls Freestyle Italian cuisine and one offering an inventive array of pizzas. He is currently a 2026 semifinalist for the James Beard award as Best Chef Northeast.

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  • Culinary Characters Unlocked

    BONUS EPISODE FROM OUR FRIENDS AT THE REAL ORGANIC PODCAST

    04/24/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    With the recent commemoration of Earth Day, check out the Real Organic Podcast hosted by Linley Dixon and Dave Chapman. This episode features James Beard Award-winning author Nancy Matsumoto, who discusses her new book Reaping What She Sows: How Women Are Rebuilding Our Broken Food System
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  • Culinary Characters Unlocked

    Sisters Sally Kawa and Kari Kawa Harding on the responsibility of running a beloved 104-year-old restaurant and winning a James Beard award

    04/21/2026 | 35 mins.
    Sisters Sally Kawa and Kari Kawa Harding are keeping a glorious past alive as the third generation in their family to own an Omaha, Nebraska legend, Johnny’s Cafe. The beloved local landmark, now 104 years old
    and famous for steak and prime rib, recently won a 2026 James Beard America’s Classics award. And no, their grandfather’s name wasn’t Johnny, but when he first bought what was then a bar, he didn’t have the money to paint over the name on the building.

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  • Culinary Characters Unlocked

    Chef Aaron Bludorn on building a restaurant empire in Houston after winning a Michelin star as an Executive Chef for Daniel Boulud

    04/14/2026 | 33 mins.
    Raised in Washington state, trained at the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Aaron Bludorn held a Michelin star for five years as Executive Chef of Daniel Boulud’s Café Boulud in New York. Now he’s running a growing group of his own restaurants in Houston, Texas. His latest, Perseid, was named a Bon Appétit Best New Restaurant for 2025.

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About Culinary Characters Unlocked

Emmy Winner, International Acclaimed Journalist, Executive Producer, Food & Travel Lover, and Creator of the Beloved show “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” David Page takes us deep into the world of chefs, restaurateurs, and everything “foodie” from the nationally and internationally awarded to the locally loved on Culinary Characters Unlocked. New episode every Tuesday.
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