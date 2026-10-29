Eva Gregory gets asked this question more than almost anything else: how do I actually get a job in motorsports? This week she answers it — for real, without the motivational speech. She started as a cashier at a karting facility. She ended up as Director of Operations at Road Atlanta. The path wasn't linear, wasn't glamorous at the start, and didn't come from a motorsports degree or a connected family. It came from showing up, learning how things actually work, and developing a specific skill that made her useful. In this episode she breaks down what most people misunderstand about how this industry operates, the five steps that genuinely move the needle, and the mindset question she thinks more people need to sit with before they make the leap. Practical, honest, and directly applicable — whether you're fresh out of school, considering a career pivot, or an enthusiast who's been quietly wondering for years. Learn more about our sponsor, KNIPEX at https://www.knipex-tools.com/ Join our newsletter to stay in the know: https://www.bedifferentialpodcast.com/ Topics covered: how to get a job in motorsports, motorsports career paths, corner marshaling and volunteering, track operations, mechanical empathy, career advice for enthusiasts, motorsports community, SCCA, NASA, club racing entry points. #BeDifferential #ThursdayPitStop #MotorsportsCareer #GetAJobInMotorsports #AutomotiveCareer #RoadAtlanta #CareerAdvice #Karting #MotorsportsPodcast #CarPodcast #EvaGregory

Meet Helen — a classic VW Beetle owned, driven, wrenched on, and genuinely loved by Annie Van Orman, the enthusiast behind @annies_vw. In this episode of BeDifferential, Annie talks about how she fell into the world of air-cooled cars, what she saw in Helen when she found her, and what years of hands-on ownership have taught her that no manual ever could. We get into the Hemmings Great Race, the best and worst roadside repair stories, the projects she's quietly given up on, and the ones she'd do all over again. Annie also shares what's in her non-negotiable roadside toolkit — including the tools she trusts when things get real, thanks to this episode's sponsor KNIPEX — and looks ahead to SEMA 2026 with advice for first-time attendees. Whether you're a seasoned air-cooled owner or someone who has always wanted to get into classic cars but doesn't know where to start, Annie has something real to say to you. Find KNIPEX tools at knipex-tools.com. Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter so you never miss a thing at https://www.bedifferentialpodcast.com/

Want to work in motorsport but you’re not a driver or engineer? Here are the 5 side doors into a racing career, and how to start this year. F1 hits Austin for the US Grand Prix, and Kimi Antonelli could clinch the title. But the cameras follow 20 drivers while thousands of people run the weekend. Eva Gregory breaks down the jobs behind a race weekend: operations, media, business, technical, and officials. Plus five practical ways to break in, no connections required. Follow Be Differential for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Learn more about our sponsor, KNIPEX at https://www.knipex-tools.com/ Be sure to sign up for our newsletter at https://www.bedifferentialpodcast.com/

From the Racetrack to the Road: The IP Behind Formula 1 Innovation. When a Formula 1 team builds something brilliant, the next question is just as important as the engineering: do you patent it, or do you keep it secret? In this episode of BeDifferential, Dr Paul Loustalan, head of the Future Transport team at specialist IP law firm Reddie & Grose, pulls back the curtain on the legal strategy behind motorsport’s most valuable innovations. Paul advises automotive manufacturers and innovators on protecting high-value engineering through patents, trade secrets, and wider IP strategy, and recently wrote about how F1 operates as a testbed for the technologies that eventually reach road cars. We explore what makes the sport such a powerful innovation environment, the trade-offs between patents and trade secrets, what published filings can tell us about propulsion, electrification, and mobility over the next five to seven years, and the IP story behind the 2026 regulation changes. We also talk about IP law as a non-traditional entry point into motorsport, and the one question every young engineer should answer before telling anyone what they’ve built. This episode is sponsored by KNIPEX. https://www.knipex-tools.com/ Learn more about BeDifferential at https://www.bedifferentialpodcast.com/

SEMA is trade-only, so you need a job in the car industry to get in. Here’s how to build a career in the automotive aftermarket. The SEMA Show takes over Las Vegas November 3–6, and every badge on that floor belongs to someone who works in the car world. Eva Gregory breaks down the five types of aftermarket jobs, four ways to get your foot in the door, and why this industry is closer to enthusiasts than racing or the big carmakers. Plus: Antonelli wins in Austin and can clinch the F1 title in Mexico City this Sunday. Follow Be Differential for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Join our newsletter to stay in the know: https://www.bedifferentialpodcast.com/ Learn more about our sponsor, KNIPEX here: https://www.knipex-tools.com/

About Be Differential

About Be Differential

About Be Differential