Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Jessica Martin a Human Strategists as our guest.
Jessica MartinYour Human Strategists dedicated to empowering corporate decision-makers to navigate the intricate landscapes of human potentialJessica is a visionary leader and the Human Strategist on a mission to blend neuroscience & ancient wisdom to dismantle societal constraints and change organizations and lives. Built on a simple belief: every person & every business matters. Empowering individuals & organizations through a new era of strategy, cultivating inspired action, she helps you achieve the success your desire, infusing integrity, authenticity, & conscious awareness into everything she does.Jessica's led transformative experiences in thousands of lives around the world. She has captivated international stages across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, aerospace, & education. Spearheading strategic implementations of regional & global movements, focusing on growth & enhancing lives or company operational framework and culture. She is an avid writer with 3 more books releasing in 2025. She seeks authentic connections and helping individuals and company's take the right actions for them to empower blissful transformations.
Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Sean Cononie a CEO as my guest.
Sean CononieI was feeding the homeless at a very young age just out of high school. I n 1997 I found this guy John McCormick a homeless man who needed help. I asked him to come with me and I took him to a hospital. We were not a shelter at the time. When I gave him housing the hospitals found out and they started to send me all their homeless. We became a shelter basically overnight without one ounce of planning. We became the biggest provider in the county. Years later the city sued us but we won the case to stay where we were. I also operate the Mass Shooting Prevention Center Crisis hotline trying to help potential shooters get the help they need.
Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Gloria Vanderhorst as my guest.
Gloria VanderhorstPsychologist, Writer, Advisor and MentorI started my practice as a psychologist working with preschool children, mainly boys, as the female teachers saw them as problematic with their exuberance and physical energy and labeled them as hyperactive or attention-deficient. My work resulted in their fathers coming to therapy to explore their emotional angst. I was privileged to see how our culture robs males of access to the full range of emotions necessary for a healthy sense of self and healthy relationships with others. As I continued to work with men and help them to access feelings that have been blocked from early childhood, I began to write about their stories and examine how our culture has systematically limited the emotional development of males. I am writing a book about the developmental dangers of being a male in this culture and how fathers can help their sons avoid the trap of the emotional desert. My therapy work focuses on helping men develop broader, healthier relationships with their spouses and families. Many of the blogs I write weekly are designed to help men and women better understand their emotional selves and the dynamics of relationships.
Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Dr. Melissa Robinson-Winemiller as my guest.
The Empathic Leader: How EQ via Empathy Transforms Leadership for Better Profit, Productivity, and InnovationIs the gap between your vision and your reality widening? Do you feel powerless in the face of the changes wrought by artificial intelligence, generational friction, and quiet quitting? In today's fast-changing business world, the list of challenges is seemingly endless and courageous. Adaptable leadership is mandatory for success.If you've read the books, taken the tests, and completed all the courses but are still left wondering why you're not getting the results you want, you may be missing one vital component: actionable empathy.Leaders who successfully model empathy have been shown to achieve higher levels of innovation, productivity, AND bigger profits.In this groundbreaking book, Dr. Melissa Robinson-Winemiller reveals the true power of empathy and emotional intelligence. Don't be fooled, this is not the fluffy, emotional kind of empathy, but the strategic, actionable kind that will help you improve your leadership, your business, and secure your future.The Empathic Leader will help you to unlock not only your own true potential but also that of your teams.
Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Dr.Rod Berger as my guest.
The Narrative Edge: Authentic Storytelling that Meets the MomentDiscover the potential of a compelling story―and how to craft one―with expert help from an experienced storytellerIn The Narrative Edge: Authentic Storytelling that Meets the Moment celebrated writer, interviewer, and speaker Dr. Rod Berger delivers an inspiring and practical discussion about the rebirth of stories in our society's collective consciousness. The author explains how great stories are woven into corporate strategy, educational curricula, social media platforms, and more, and how to tap into those stories to connect with your audiences.You'll learn about how to tell your own story―rather than leave it to be told by someone else―validating your presence and authenticating your own unique experiences. You'll also discover a one-of-a-kind tapestry of characters, ideas, and themes that combine to highlight the singular power and potential of story.
Abstract Essay is a podcast that explores the deeper layers of thought, creativity, and the human experience. Blending the reflective tone of personal essays with the conversational energy of an intimate dialogue, each episode takes listeners on a journey through ideas that challenge, inspire, and illuminate. From philosophy and art to culture and identity, the podcast invites guests who are thinkers, storytellers, and visionaries to share their insights in a free-flowing, thought-provoking format. Abstract Essay is not about quick takes—it's about meaningful exploration, where each conversation unfolds with intention, curiosity, and heart.