Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, featuring Gloria Vanderhorst as my guest.

Gloria VanderhorstPsychologist, Writer, Advisor and MentorI started my practice as a psychologist working with preschool children, mainly boys, as the female teachers saw them as problematic with their exuberance and physical energy and labeled them as hyperactive or attention-deficient. My work resulted in their fathers coming to therapy to explore their emotional angst. I was privileged to see how our culture robs males of access to the full range of emotions necessary for a healthy sense of self and healthy relationships with others. As I continued to work with men and help them to access feelings that have been blocked from early childhood, I began to write about their stories and examine how our culture has systematically limited the emotional development of males. I am writing a book about the developmental dangers of being a male in this culture and how fathers can help their sons avoid the trap of the emotional desert. My therapy work focuses on helping men develop broader, healthier relationships with their spouses and families. Many of the blogs I write weekly are designed to help men and women better understand their emotional selves and the dynamics of relationships.