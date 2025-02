The Range plays the biggest country hits from the 90's to now, playing your favourite artists.

About Triple M Country

The Range plays the biggest country hits from the 90's to now, playing your favourite artists like Lee Kernaghan, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Troy Cassar-Daley, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, McAlister Kemp, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and The McClymonts