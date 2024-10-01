Listen to CJXL - New Country 96.9 FM in the App

XL96.9 - play me now or play me later!

Listen to CJXL - New Country 96.9 FM, CJMO C103 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app