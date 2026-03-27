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Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

312 Sports
BaseballSports
Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast
Latest episode

96 episodes

  • Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

    What Nico Hoerner's contract extension means for the future of the Chicago Cubs

    03/27/2026 | 32 mins.
    With Nico Hoerner officially locked in on a contract extension, the Cubs are doubling down on one of their most reliable, underrated stars. But what does this move really mean for the direction of the franchise?
    In this episode, Cody and Dan break down what we know about the extension and why it matters more than you might think.
    They cover:
    Why Nico Hoerner is so valuable to this team
    What this deal says about the Cubs’ long-term plan
    How this impacts the infield and roster construction
    What it could mean for future signings and prospects

    Subscribe to Off The Ivy YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@offtheivy312

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

    Cubs lose on Opening Day to Nationals BUT EXTEND NICO HOERNER AFTER THE GAME!

    03/26/2026 | 36 mins.
    The Chicago Cubs kicked off Opening Day with high hopes, but things didn’t go as planned as they dropped a tough 10-4 loss to the Nationals to start the season. Matthew Boyd mowed down the Nationals lineup for the first time through the order, but fell apart in the 4th inning and the Cubs offense never recovered.
    But it’s not all bad news for Cubs fans 👀
    In a major breaking news update, the Cubs are reportedly working on an extension for Nico Hoerner — a key piece of their infield and one of the team’s most consistent players. Locking him in long-term would be a huge move for the future of the franchise and a sign that the front office is committed to building a competitive core.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

    CHICAGO CUBS OPENING DAY IS TOMORROW! PERFECT TIME FOR PCA'S EXTENSION

    03/25/2026 | 37 mins.
    Welcome to Off The Ivy with Dan Bernstein, Cody Delmendo and Matt Abbatacola.
    Get ready for baseball season with a full Chicago Cubs preview on Off The Ivy! In this episode, Dan Bernstein and Cody Delmendo break down everything you need to know heading into the new year—key roster moves, breakout candidates, pitching questions, and what it’ll take for the Cubs to contend.
    Will the young core take the next step? Can the rotation hold up over a full season? And how does Chicago stack up in a competitive NL Central? Dan and Cody dive deep with sharp analysis, bold predictions, and plenty of insight for die-hard Cubs fans and casual listeners alike.

    Presented by 312 Sports.
    https://312sports.com/

    Subscribe TO YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@offtheivy312
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

    INTRODUCING Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

    03/23/2026 | 0 mins.
    When it comes to Chicago Cubs talk, nothing is off-limits. Off The Ivy - A Chicago Cubs Podcast brings together Dan Bernstein, Matt Abbatacola, and Cody Delmendo for a daily dive into everything happening on the North Side.
    From breaking down games with analytical precision to capturing the emotion of a 162-game season, the crew will deliver the perfect mix of expertise, perspective, and real fan energy. Whether it’s what’s happening at Wrigley, inside the clubhouse, or across the league, nothing will be off-limits.
    Off The Ivy is a daily podcast that lives and breathes Cubs baseball while never losing sight of the bigger picture. Smart, honest, and always plugged in, this is where the Cubs conversation will start.
    New episodes drop every day. Coming soon.
    Presented by 312 Sports.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

    The Future of Wrigleyville Forever

    03/20/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Craig Counsell updated fans and media outlets recently that Seiya Suzuki is dealing with a PCL injury, raising questions about his availability and impact moving forward. In this episode, Cody and Blake discuss that what it might mean for Suzuki and his team in the coming weeks.We also shift gears to one of the most electrifying moments in recent baseball history — the World Baseball Classic final. From clutch performances to unforgettable drama, we recap how the championship game unfolded and why it left such a lasting impression on fans around the world.We also share some news about the future of the podcast.
    WATCH/LISTEN TO WRIGLEYVILLE FOREVER: https://linktr.ee/Wrigleyville.Forever

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About Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

Off the Ivy is your daily dose of Chicago Cubs talk. Dan Bernstein, Matt Abbatacola and Cody Delmendo bring you the hottest and most important stories from around the organization - every single day.Whether it's a walk-off win, a frustrating bullpen meltdown, a surprise call-up from Iowa, or the latest front office drama, we're reacting to it all with the passion and knowledge the Wrigley Field faithful deserve. New episode every day. Rain or shine. Win or lose.Subscribe, leave a review, and let's talk Cubs.Check out the full slate of 312 Sports podcasts at 312Sports.com
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