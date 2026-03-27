Off The Ivy: A Chicago Cubs Podcast

With Nico Hoerner officially locked in on a contract extension, the Cubs are doubling down on one of their most reliable, underrated stars. But what does this move really mean for the direction of the franchise?

In this episode, Cody and Dan break down what we know about the extension and why it matters more than you might think.

They cover:

Why Nico Hoerner is so valuable to this team

What this deal says about the Cubs’ long-term plan

How this impacts the infield and roster construction

What it could mean for future signings and prospects



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