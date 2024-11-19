Powered by RND
  • FD321 - Save the last bite for me
    Save the Last Bite for me!
    8:36
  • FD320 - The 2.5% Challenge
    Have you proven to yourself that you can do it?  Take the 2.5% challenge!
    9:01
  • FD319 - Reboot Message from FatDag
    A quick reboot message from FatDag to test the distrubution channels.
    5:33
  • FD318 - Get Happy!
    Email in [email protected]  Join the Free Discord Community, lets start building some tribes - https://discord.gg/pBSm42N    
    17:57
  • FD317 - 5am Club - again?
    I've found a group to work out with at 5:30am.  So far I've met them three times and it hasn't been a week yet.   I'd fogotten the value of finding your tribe.
    23:41

About WhysAdvice™ with FatDag

I was miserable. I was 263.5 lbs and was facing disciplinary action for multiple fitness assessment failures from the Air Force. I needed to lose weight and wanted to lose weight, but failed the many times that I tried. I found the support I needed to crush my goals. I want to walk you through the mindset needed to accomplish your own personal goals. I want to be your Wingman! WhysAdvice™ is a Lifestyle Brand focused on leveraging the power of WHY while broadcasting wellness ADVICE to an authentic community of Wingmen.
