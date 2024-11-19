I've found a group to work out with at 5:30am. So far I've met them three times and it hasn't been a week yet. I'd fogotten the value of finding your tribe.

About WhysAdvice™ with FatDag

I was miserable. I was 263.5 lbs and was facing disciplinary action for multiple fitness assessment failures from the Air Force. I needed to lose weight and wanted to lose weight, but failed the many times that I tried. I found the support I needed to crush my goals. I want to walk you through the mindset needed to accomplish your own personal goals. I want to be your Wingman! WhysAdvice™ is a Lifestyle Brand focused on leveraging the power of WHY while broadcasting wellness ADVICE to an authentic community of Wingmen.