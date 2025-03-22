Powered by RND
What Sisters Grow

Brooke Morgan
Join sisters Brooke and Bailey as they dig into all things gardening! Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or just starting out, What Sisters Grows is your go-...
LeisureHome & Garden

Available Episodes

  • Meeting Bailey, Feral Flower Gardening, and Sad Tomatoes
    Join Brooke from WhatBrookeGrows and her sister Bailey as they introduce how they decided to start this crazy podcast! Bailey is a beginner gardener and Brooke is a seasoned veggie gardener. Today, we get to know Bailey, go through whats growing on in our own gardens, talk about the best thing we learned this week, answer some no dumb questions, and finish up with the most feral thing that happened to us this week! Check out Heirloom Roses and use the code BROOKE20 for 20% off or BROOKESPRING for the best deals (up to 50% off) until 3/24.
    56:20

About What Sisters Grow

Join sisters Brooke and Bailey as they dig into all things gardening! Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or just starting out, What Sisters Grows is your go-to podcast for plant tips, seasonal gardening advice, and a little sisterly banter along the way. From backyard veggies to cut flower hacks, we share our successes, our oops-moments, and the joy of growing together—one leaf, bloom, and root at a time. Grab your gloves, and let’s get growing! 🌱✨New episodes every Saturday! 🌿
