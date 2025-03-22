Meeting Bailey, Feral Flower Gardening, and Sad Tomatoes

Join Brooke from WhatBrookeGrows and her sister Bailey as they introduce how they decided to start this crazy podcast! Bailey is a beginner gardener and Brooke is a seasoned veggie gardener. Today, we get to know Bailey, go through whats growing on in our own gardens, talk about the best thing we learned this week, answer some no dumb questions, and finish up with the most feral thing that happened to us this week! Check out Heirloom Roses and use the code BROOKE20 for 20% off or BROOKESPRING for the best deals (up to 50% off) until 3/24.