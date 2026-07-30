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48 episodes
- Wolves, cougars, and bears—oh my. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to many large carnivores and omnivores, making it unlike anywhere else on Earth. So, what happens when these masses of teeth, fur, and claws meet on the landscape?
While it’s a rare sight in Yellowstone, watching two large predators encounter each other is one of the most exciting and intense experiences you could have. When an enormous male grizzly bear comes across a pack of wolves and their kill, who will be victorious? Will the grizzly bear muscle his way in and steal the prize or will the pack band together and successfully drive him off? We’ll cover these tense dynamics, plus some more symbiotic ones, on this episode.
Joining us today is Jack Rabe, a research associate with the Yellowstone Wolf, Cougar, and Elk Project and Fulbright Scholar collaborating with the Scandinavian Wolf Project. He studies community ecology through the lens of carnivore competition and predation dynamics. Jack received his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in 2025 studying Yellowstone's carnivores. Prior to his nine years working in Yellowstone, Jack studied grouse, deer, coyotes, and bobcats in southeastern Ohio, and worked on the Farallon Islands off the coast of San Francisco monitoring breeding seabirds and invasive plants.
We’ll chat about what happens when grizzly bears, wolves, cougars, and more species interact, answer a few listener questions, and we’ll ask him the age-old question of what is the cutest wildlife offspring found in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the land of 49+ Indigenous Tribes who maintain current and ancestral connections to the lands, waters, wildlife, plants, and more.
Voices of Greater Yellowstone was created by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation nonprofit dedicated to working with people to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, now and for future generations.
> Join our Online Community and Receive Two FREE Stickers
> Yellowstone Wolf Project
> Yellowstone Cougar Project
> Follow GYC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn
> Donate to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition
Podcast Artwork > Rachel Dunlap Art
Music > Redwood Trail by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Thumbnail Photo > ChristofferVorm from Getty Images
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- Grand Teton National Park may be known for its dramatic peaks and postcard views, but the story didn’t stop once the park was established. In many ways, that’s when a whole new chapter began.
Since obtaining its national park status, the park has been shaped by decades of change—expanding boundaries, growing visitation, wildlife management, historic preservation, and ongoing debates about how people use and protect this landscape. What started as a relatively small national park eventually became one of the most recognized public lands in the country.
We’re excited to share part 2 of the history of Grand Teton National Park. If you thought it was all done once the park was created, you’re about to be amazed!
Katherine Wonson is joining us again today, so let’s learn about how the history of this amazing landscape wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the land of 49+ Indigenous Tribes who maintain current and ancestral connections to the lands, waters, wildlife, plants, and more.
Voices of Greater Yellowstone was created by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation nonprofit dedicated to working with people to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, now and for future generations.
> Join our Online Community and Receive Two FREE Stickers
> Katherine Wonson's Website
> A Place Called Jackson Hole by John Daugherty
> Crucible for Conservation: The Struggle for Grand Teton National Park by Robert Righter
> Diary of a Dude Wrangler by Struthers Burt
> And That's the Way it Was in Jackson's Hole by Jack Huyler
> Follow GYC on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn
> Donate to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition
Podcast Artwork > Rachel Dunlap Art
Music > Redwood Trail by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Thumbnail Photo > NPS
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- Grand Teton National Park is one of those places that stays with you long after you’ve visited. The peaks are stunning, the wildlife is abundant, and the lakes and rivers tie it all together. Still, as iconic as the Tetons are, the story behind the park is a lot more complicated—and a lot more interesting—than most people realize.
Before it became a national park, this landscape was shaped by Indigenous communities, early fur traders, ranchers, homesteaders, prospectors, conservationists, and some pretty heated debates about land, tourism, and the future of the valley itself.
Thanks for tuning in to Part 1 of our History of Grand Teton National Park series.
Joining us today is Katherine Wonson, a historian specializing in the history of Teton Valley, Wyoming. She first dipped her toe into the history of the region as the director of the National Park Service’s Western Center for Historic Preservation and the cultural resources branch lead for Grand Teton National Park. Now, Katherine works as the founder and principal of Old School Heritage Solutions in Jackson where she supports restoration and preservation projects to keep history alive.
On this episode we’ll focus on the land and people before it was a national park, including Indigenous connections, John Colter, homesteaders, and more.
Alright, let’s learn all about the rocky history of Grand Teton National Park!
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the land of 49+ Indigenous Tribes who maintain current and ancestral connections to the lands, waters, wildlife, plants, and more.
Voices of Greater Yellowstone was created by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation nonprofit dedicated to working with people to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, now and for future generations.
> Join our Online Community and Receive Two FREE Stickers
> Follow GYC on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn
> Donate to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition
Podcast Artwork > Rachel Dunlap Art
Music > Redwood Trail by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Thumbnail Photo > USGS
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- Medusahead. Black Henbane. Dyer’s woad. Ventenata. Yellow starthistle. Heavy metal bands, or noxious weeds found in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem?
We’re all pretty familiar with the common weeds that make their appearance in our yards and hometowns. Despite their status, I’m still a fan of dandelions. But what makes a noxious weed, a noxious weed?
It’s a surprising issue found here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Conservation topics like the politics of grizzly bears or the increase of wildfires get top billing in the media, while noxious weeds are more of an under-the-radar threat.
Well, we’re here to change that and share why you should be aware of noxious weeds in Greater Yellowstone and how you can help prevent their spread. Spoiler alert: humans are of course, the top spreaders of noxious weed seeds.
Joining us today is Bethany Allen, wildlife habitat director at Park County Environmental Council in Livingston, Montana. In her work, Bethany partnered with Montana State University and the Park County Cooperative Management Area to lead county-wide monitoring and education—work that resulted in the development of the statewide Montana Noxious Weed Monitoring Toolbox now housed with the Montana Department of Agriculture. We’ll discuss how noxious weeds are dramatically affecting both terrestrial and aquatic habitats, why noxious weeds like cheatgrass are so hard to stop from spreading, and her top three species she would make disappear with her magic wand.
We’ll try to stay out of the weeds—while talking about weeds!
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the land of 49+ Indigenous Tribes who maintain current and ancestral connections to the lands, waters, wildlife, plants, and more.
Voices of Greater Yellowstone was created by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation nonprofit dedicated to working with people to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, now and for future generations.
> Join our Online Community and Receive Two FREE Stickers
> Montana Noxious Weeds Resource
> Wyoming Noxious Weeds Resource
> Idaho Noxious Weeds Resource
> Follow GYC on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn
> Donate to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition
Podcast Artwork > Rachel Dunlap Art
Music > Redwood Trail by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Thumbnail Photo > Jennifer Strickland/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
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- Have you ever heard what sounds like a prehistoric call on the air? It’s one of my favorite sounds that signals spring’s arrival in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
One of my favorite questions to ask friends, or just people I meet in general, is "What’s your favorite bird?" I’m usually met with a long groan at the impossible nature of the question. Many times, the answer I receive is a Sandhill crane.
Sandhill cranes are seasonal visitors to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. So, what is it about these lanky birds that draws us in? Is it their strange call that can be heard up to 2 ½ miles away? Is it their graceful nature as they wander wetlands and marshes? Maybe it's their fancy dance moves when they hope someone is watching.
Famed writer and father of wildlife ecology and modern conservation Aldo Leopold once said, “When we hear his call, we hear no mere bird. We hear the trumpet in the orchestra of evolution.”
Joining us on the episode today are Courtney Rudd and Rene Schell from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Courtney is the Migratory Game Bird and Wetland Biologist, where her position affords abundant opportunities to collaborate with a diverse set of partners to conserve migratory game birds and their habitats, domestically and internationally. While based out of the Lander Regional Office, her responsibilities take her to all reaches of Wyoming for data collection, monitoring, project reconnaissance and implementation, and engaging with the public.
Rene is the Information and Education Supervisor, where she has been a dedicated voice for conservation since 2005. Rene leads a statewide team of specialists committed to the Department’s mission of "Conserving Wildlife, Serving People." As a specialist in wildlife education and public participation, Rene is passionate about creating "gateway moments" for the public—using ambassadors like the Great Horned Owl to foster a lifelong appreciation for Wyoming’s wildlife.
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the land of 49+ Indigenous Tribes who maintain current and ancestral connections to the lands, waters, wildlife, plants, and more.
Voices of Greater Yellowstone was created by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation nonprofit dedicated to working with people to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, now and for future generations.
> Join our Online Community and Receive Two FREE Stickers
> Merlin Bird ID App
> Sandhill Crane Calls
> Follow GYC on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn
> Donate to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition
Podcast Artwork > Rachel Dunlap Art
Music > Redwood Trail by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Sandhill Crane Call Audio > NPS
Photo Tom Koerner/USFWS
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About Voices of Greater Yellowstone
The wild heart of North America - the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem - is home to vast landscapes, roaring rivers, iconic wildlife, and diverse communities. Join us to hear the stories of those who love this wild ecosystem.Podcast website
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