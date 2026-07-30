Have you ever heard what sounds like a prehistoric call on the air? It’s one of my favorite sounds that signals spring’s arrival in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

One of my favorite questions to ask friends, or just people I meet in general, is "What’s your favorite bird?" I’m usually met with a long groan at the impossible nature of the question. Many times, the answer I receive is a Sandhill crane.

Sandhill cranes are seasonal visitors to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. So, what is it about these lanky birds that draws us in? Is it their strange call that can be heard up to 2 ½ miles away? Is it their graceful nature as they wander wetlands and marshes? Maybe it's their fancy dance moves when they hope someone is watching.

Famed writer and father of wildlife ecology and modern conservation Aldo Leopold once said, “When we hear his call, we hear no mere bird. We hear the trumpet in the orchestra of evolution.”

Joining us on the episode today are Courtney Rudd and Rene Schell from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Courtney is the Migratory Game Bird and Wetland Biologist, where her position affords abundant opportunities to collaborate with a diverse set of partners to conserve migratory game birds and their habitats, domestically and internationally. While based out of the Lander Regional Office, her responsibilities take her to all reaches of Wyoming for data collection, monitoring, project reconnaissance and implementation, and engaging with the public.

Rene is the Information and Education Supervisor, where she has been a dedicated voice for conservation since 2005. Rene leads a statewide team of specialists committed to the Department’s mission of "Conserving Wildlife, Serving People." As a specialist in wildlife education and public participation, Rene is passionate about creating "gateway moments" for the public—using ambassadors like the Great Horned Owl to foster a lifelong appreciation for Wyoming’s wildlife.

The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the land of 49+ Indigenous Tribes who maintain current and ancestral connections to the lands, waters, wildlife, plants, and more.



Voices of Greater Yellowstone was created by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a conservation nonprofit dedicated to working with people to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, now and for future generations.

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Podcast Artwork > Rachel Dunlap Art

Music > Redwood Trail by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)

Sandhill Crane Call Audio > NPS

Photo Tom Koerner/USFWS

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