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Toddler Tunes

The Tambourine Social
Education for KidsKids & Family
Toddler Tunes
Latest episode

146 episodes

  • Toddler Tunes

    😊 Extra Happy! Clapping, Hopping & Roaring Fun for Little Ones 🎶

    03/28/2025 | 13 mins.
    Hey little listeners and grown-ups! 💛

    This week’s Toddler Tunes episode is all about feeling extra happy! We’re singing songs that will get your little ones clapping, hopping, roaring, and smiling from ear to ear. Get ready to:

    ✨ Clap, stomp, and shout hooray with "If You’re Happy and You Know It"
    🦘 Hop like kangaroos, snap like crocodiles, and roar like lions in "The Kangaroo Hop"
    🎵 Move your body with "Hop Hop Hop"
    🌼 Slow down and sprinkle happiness on everyone with my latest song "Happy"

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ SUPPORT TODDLER TUNES ⭐️⭐️⭐️
    As an independent, self-funded musician (and mum of two littles), your support helps me keep Toddler Tunes advert-free and full of the music that your little listeners love. Whether you make a one-time contribution, leave a review, or share this podcast with other families, your support is incredibly special and so very appreciated.

    💖 💖 💖 MAKE A ONE TIME CONTRIBUTION HERE 💖 💖 💖

    🔗 Looking for more musical fun?

    🎶 Listen to this weeks playlist right here

    🎧 Explore the full Toddler Tunes collection on Spotify

    🎥 Discover more music on my YouTube Channel

    ✨ Connect with Georgie:

    Follow Georgie on Instagram

    Send your little listener's voice message here 🎤

    Leave a review or rating on your preferred platform! 💗

    📚 Introducing The Little Bookworm Podcast!

    I’m thrilled to bring The Little Bookworm Podcast into your families home!

    Each episode, we dive into beautiful stories from independent children’s authors. You can also see these beautiful stories come to life on my YouTube Channel 💖

    Keywords: Toddler music, happy songs for kids, feel-good songs, sing-along for toddlers, preschool music, emotional wellbeing for kids, toddler fun, family podcast, kids podcast, joyful songs for children
  • Toddler Tunes

    ✨ X, Y & Z – Our Final Alphabet Adventure | Baby Music | Songs for Kids ✨

    03/13/2025 | 12 mins.
    Hey there, little listeners and grown-ups! 🎉

    Can you believe it? We've made it to the very last letters of the alphabet.... X, Y, and Z! Get ready to:

    ✨ Learn all about x-rays, xylophones, and words that end with X
    ✨ Clap, stomp, and shout hooray with "If You’re Happy and You Know It" (Y is for you and your!)
    ✨ Find out what animals have tails at the zoo with the letter Z
    ✨ Sing the "XYZ Song" and finish with the full "Alphabet Song" as we wrap up our alphabet adventure!

    Let's go! 🎵✨

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ BECOME A TODDLER TUNES MEMBER HERE ⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Your support means the world to me! As an independent, self-funded musician (and mum of two littles), your support helps me keep Toddler Tunes advert-free and full of the music that your little listeners love. Whether you become a member, make a one-time contribution, leave a review, or share this podcast with other families, your support is incredibly special and so very appreciated.

    💖 💖 💖 MAKE A ONE TIME CONTRIBUTION HERE 💖 💖 💖

    🔗 Looking for more musical fun?

    🎧 Explore the full Toddler Tunes collection on Spotify

    🎥 Discover more music on my YouTube Channel

    ✨ Connect with Georgie:

    Follow Georgie on Instagram

    Send your little listener's voice message here 🎤

    Leave a review or rating on your preferred platform! 💗

    📚 Introducing The Little Bookworm Podcast!

    I’m thrilled to bring The Little Bookworm Podcast into your families home!

    Each episode, we dive into beautiful stories from independent children’s authors. You can also see these beautiful stories come to life on my YouTube Channel 💖

    Keywords: Toddler Music, Alphabet Songs for Kids, Sing-Along for Toddlers, Preschool Music, Toddler Fun, Family Podcast, Learning Through Music, Educational Activities, Toddler Songs
  • Toddler Tunes

    🌊🧚‍♀️ Wiggly Waves, Fairy Wings & Wormy Wiggles – Adventures with W 🎶

    02/27/2025 | 13 mins.
    Hey there, little listeners and grown-ups! 🎉

    This week, we’re singing and moving with the wonderful letter W! Get ready to:

    🌊 Wiggle up and down, fast and slow with "Wiggly Wiggly Waves"
    🧚‍♀️ Flutter your magical fairy wings with the dreamy song "Fairy Wings"
    🐛 Move your body in lots of fun ways, including wriggling like a worm, in "Ways to Move"

    Are you ready to sing, wiggle, and have fun with me? Let's go! 🎵✨

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ BECOME A TODDLER TUNES MEMBER HERE ⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Your support means the world to me! As an independent, self-funded musician (and mum of two littles), your support helps me keep Toddler Tunes advert-free and full of the music that your little listeners love. Whether you become a member, make a one-time contribution, leave a review, or share this podcast with other families, your support is incredibly special and so very appreciated.

    💖 💖 💖 MAKE A ONE TIME CONTRIBUTION HERE 💖 💖 💖

    🔗 Looking for more musical fun?

    🎶 Listen to this week's playlist right here ✨

    🎧 Explore the full Toddler Tunes collection on Spotify

    🎥 Discover more music on my YouTube Channel

    ✨ Connect with Georgie:

    Follow Georgie on Instagram

    Send your little listener's voice message here 🎤

    Leave a review or rating on your preferred platform! 💗

    📚 Introducing The Little Bookworm Podcast!

    I’m thrilled to bring The Little Bookworm Podcast into your families home!

    Each episode, we dive into beautiful stories from independent children’s authors. You can also see these beautiful stories come to life on my YouTube Channel 💖

    Keywords: Toddler Music, Letter W Songs, Alphabet Songs for Kids, Sing-Along for Toddlers, Preschool Music, Toddler Fun, Family Podcast, Learning Through Music, Educational Activities, Toddler Songs
  • Toddler Tunes

    🦄 Up, Up, and Away! Unicorn Vegetables, Umbrellas & More with U & V 🎶

    02/13/2025 | 12 mins.
    Hey there, little listeners and grown-ups! 🎉

    This week, we’re singing and learning with the amazing letters U & V! Get ready to:

    🦄 Sing about yummy, colourful vegetables with “Unicorn Vegetables”
    🌧 Open your umbrella and splash in puddles with “The Puddle Song”
    🎶 Next get ready to do some really fun actions with “Wind the Bobbin Up”

    Are you ready to sing with me? 🎵✨

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ BECOME A TODDLER TUNES MEMBER HERE ⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Your support means the world to me! As an independent, self-funded musician (and mum of two littles), your support helps me keep Toddler Tunes advert-free and full of the music that your little listeners love. Whether you become a member, make a one-time contribution, leave a review, or share this podcast with other families, your support is incredibly special and so very appreciated.

    💖 💖 💖 MAKE A ONE TIME CONTRIBUTION HERE 💖 💖 💖

    🔗 Looking for more musical fun?

    🎶 Listen to this week's playlist right here ✨

    🎧 Explore the full Toddler Tunes collection on Spotify

    🎥 Discover more music on my YouTube Channel

    ✨ Connect with Georgie:

    Follow Georgie on Instagram

    Send your little listener's voice message here 🎤

    Leave a review or rating on your preferred platform! 💗

    📚 Introducing The Little Bookworm Podcast!

    I’m thrilled to bring The Little Bookworm Podcast into your families home!

    Each episode, we dive into beautiful stories from independent children’s authors. You can also see these beautiful stories come to life on my YouTube Channel 💖

    Keywords: Toddler Music, Letter U & V Songs, Alphabet Songs for Kids, Sing-Along for Toddlers, Preschool Music, Toddler Fun, Family Podcast, Learning Through Music, Educational Activities, Toddler Songs
  • Toddler Tunes

    🌟 Terrific Tunes with the Letter T: Tickling, Teddy Bears & Twinkling Fun! 🎶 | Learn & Sing with Toddler Tunes

    01/30/2025 | 13 mins.
    Hey there, little listeners and grown-ups! 🎉

    Welcome back to our first episode of 2025! This week, we’re exploring the terrific letter T.

    Get ready to:
    👣 Tickle your toes with “The Tickle Song”
    🐴 Count to ten with “Ten Little Horses”
    🧸 Sing “Teddy Bear Teddy Bear”
    ✨ Twinkle like stars with “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”

    Are you ready to sing with me? 🎶

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️ BECOME A TODDLER TUNES MEMBER HERE ⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Your support means the world to me! As an independent, self-funded musician (and mum of two littles), your support helps me keep Toddler Tunes advert-free and full of the music that your little listeners love. Whether you become a member, make a one-time contribution, leave a review, or share this podcast with other families, your support is incredibly special and so very appreciated.

    💖 💖 💖 MAKE A ONE TIME CONTRIBUTION HERE 💖 💖 💖

    🔗 Looking for more musical fun?

    🎶 Listen to this week's playlist right here ✨

    🎧 Explore the full Toddler Tunes collection on Spotify

    🎥 Discover more music on my YouTube Channel

    ✨ Connect with Georgie:

    Follow Georgie on Instagram

    Send your little listener's voice message here 🎤

    Leave a review or rating on your preferred platform! 💗

    📚 Introducing The Little Bookworm Podcast!

    I’m thrilled to bring The Little Bookworm Podcast into your families home!

    Each episode, we dive into beautiful stories from independent children’s authors. You can also see these beautiful stories come to life on my YouTube Channel 💖

    Keywords: Toddler Music, Letter T Songs, Alphabet Songs for Kids, Sing-Along for Toddlers, Preschool Music, Toddler Fun, Family Podcast, Learning Through Music, Educational Activities, Toddler Songs
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About Toddler Tunes
Get ready to add some joy to your little one’s day with Toddler Tunes! Join Georgie for delightful short music sessions that are perfect for creating a special bond with your toddler. Whether you’re looking for some screen-free fun or winding down after a big day, these tunes are the perfect way to bring some extra love and laughter into your day. From car rides to family sing-alongs, Toddler Tunes is the perfect soundtrack for your precious moments with your little one. Are you ready to sing and dance along with Georgie?
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