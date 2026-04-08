Hey there, little listeners and grown-ups! 🎉



Can you believe it? We've made it to the very last letters of the alphabet.... X, Y, and Z! Get ready to:



✨ Learn all about x-rays, xylophones, and words that end with X

✨ Clap, stomp, and shout hooray with "If You’re Happy and You Know It" (Y is for you and your!)

✨ Find out what animals have tails at the zoo with the letter Z

✨ Sing the "XYZ Song" and finish with the full "Alphabet Song" as we wrap up our alphabet adventure!



Let's go! 🎵✨



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📚 Introducing The Little Bookworm Podcast!



I’m thrilled to bring The Little Bookworm Podcast into your families home!



Each episode, we dive into beautiful stories from independent children’s authors. You can also see these beautiful stories come to life on my YouTube Channel 💖



Keywords: Toddler Music, Alphabet Songs for Kids, Sing-Along for Toddlers, Preschool Music, Toddler Fun, Family Podcast, Learning Through Music, Educational Activities, Toddler Songs