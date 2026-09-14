Eleven days from going home. Fourteen months in eastern Afghanistan already behind them, bags half packed — and the order came down to build a brand-new combat outpost on the valley floor, in the low ground, in the middle of fighting season, surrounded by high ground they were forbidden to occupy. Three days later, at dawn on 13 July 2008, roughly 160 fighters hit Combat Outpost Kahler from every direction at once. Nine American paratroopers did not come home. 1SG(r) Jesse Queck was an 11 Charlie mortarman with Chosen Company at the Battle of Wanat. In six and a half hours he walks through the whole of it: a kid from a town of 8,000 on Virginia's Eastern Shore who watched the towers fall from a high school hallway and went looking for the war; four deployments; the helicopter crash that took his roommate and his mentor; and then the morning the mountain opened up. The mortar pit flooded with fire until the tube was useless. His weapons failed in his hands, so he picked up an AT4 he had never fired in his life, stepped into the open so the backblast wouldn't catch his own men, and put it into the treeline. His soldier Sergio Abad died on the ground beside him. When word came down that OP Topside had one man left alive on the radio — Ryan Pitts, who would later receive the Medal of Honor — Jesse said two words: I'm going. He climbed toward the fight everyone else was trying to survive, became the medic for the dying, and called in a B-1 by ear when he could no longer hear his own radio. That is the half of the story people tell. The other half is what happened when he came home to a dark place with no enemy in it — the drinking, the night his wife called him frantic, the survivor's guilt he carried for years over Abad, and the day the woman who raised Sergio told him: I don't blame you. I forgive you. I love you. Because Jesse will tell you a soldier dies twice — once when he falls, and again when no one says his name. Today he says those names.

1SG(r) Jesse Queck survived the Battle of Wanat, 13 July 2008 — one of the fiercest small-unit fights of the Afghan war, where nine American paratroopers were killed. This is the full conversation.

CHAPTERS

0:00:00 Cold Open: Wanat, July 2008

0:04:03 Growing Up on Virginia's Eastern Shore

0:12:02 September 11th in the School Hallway

0:24:47 What a Mortarman Actually Does

0:30:29 Fort Drum: The Helicopter Crash

0:41:40 French Commando School in Djibouti

0:49:09 The Smart Bomb That Hit the Helicopter

1:08:51 Route Tampa: IEDs and Complacency

1:18:01 Reenlisting for Italy and the 173rd

1:40:13 Ranch House at 3,300 Meters

1:55:32 Ranch House Overrun on the Radio

2:06:56 The Order to Build Wanat

2:14:55 Building the Outpost by Hand

2:25:34 Stand-To on 13 July 2008

2:35:26 The First RPG Hits the TOW Truck

2:42:05 Weapons Seize, Firing the AT4

2:48:32 Sergio Abad Is Hit

2:56:04 Abad's Guardian and Forgiveness

3:15:42 Volunteering to Reinforce OP Topside

3:22:11 Reaching OP Topside

3:32:31 Jonathan Ayers on the 240

3:39:25 The RPG That Wounded Him

3:49:42 The Medevac Pilots

3:58:46 Landstuhl, Vicodin, and Coming Home

4:02:35 Saying Their Names

4:14:24 Drill Sergeant: Visualizing the Range

4:31:31 Lewis-McChord and Spin Boldak

4:39:12 Ranger School at Twenty-Nine

4:53:41 Fixing a Broken Tank Company

5:08:26 Observer-Controller at the National Training Center

5:21:51 COVID, Isolation, and Drinking

5:33:03 Losing Stratton Hall

5:44:30 The Meadows and Getting Sober

6:00:07 Bob Starr and Learning Business

6:06:08 Farm Bureau and Serving Clients

6:17:40 A Message to His Kids

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