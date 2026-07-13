The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

On a new episode of "The Show," Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman are joined by Yankees scout Matt Hyde. Matt is the Yankees are scout in the northeast and is credited with finding potentially the AL MVP and Cy Young this year, Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler. He tells the story of how he began scouting both of them, why he liked them so much and how he had a hand in Aaron Judge being drafted as well.



Plus, Joel and Jon discuss what the Mets and Yankees may do at the trade deadline. With the Mets likely selling, what pieces will they move on from? Do the Yankees need a shortstop?



0:00 Intro



2:09 Will The Mets Be Sellers At The Trade Deadline?



11:41 Do The Yankees Need A Shortstop?



22:00 Yankees Scout Matt Hyde Joins The Show!



47:34 Hit Or Error

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