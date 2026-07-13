The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

On a new episode of "The Show," Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman are joined by owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen talks about the disappointing Mets season, evaluates David Stearns and why he wants to keep him for at least the entirety of his five-year contract, explains the decision to fire Carlos Mendoza and addresses the reported rift between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.
Plus, Joel and Jon discuss the Yankees ugly six-game losing streak.
(00:00) Intro
(01:12) Mets Owner Steve Cohen Joins The Show!
(44:15) Yankees Six-Game Losing Streak
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