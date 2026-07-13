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The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

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The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman
Latest episode

210 episodes

  • The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

    Steve Phillips Knows the Mets Look Like Major Sellers at the All-Star Break | The Show Ep. 209

    07/13/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    On today's show, former Mets GM Steve Phillips joins Joel and Jon to break down how the Mets will be major sellers at the trade deadline and where the Yankees could target some players to upgrade their team.

    Timecodes**

    0:00 Intro

    1:55 Mets Season is A Disaster

    13:18 Evaluating the Yankees

    20:52 Trade Deadline Notes

    26:06 Steve Phillips joins the show

    1:07:19 Hit or Error

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  • The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

    Are The Yankees In Trouble? + Andy Green On Mets Goals The Rest Of The Season

    07/08/2026 | 53 mins.
    On a new episode of "The Show," Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman are joined by Mets interim manager Andy Green. Andy discusses the Mets goals the rest of the way as playoffs are likely out of the picture, some of the changes he's decided to put in place since stepping in and what he's seen his first few weeks as manager from the spotlighted Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor relationship.

    Plus, Joel and Jon share their takeaways from our Steve Cohen interview and if the Yankees will bounce back from another summer spiral or are they in trouble.

    0:00 Intro
    1:34 Takeaways From Our Steve Cohen Interview
    8:25 Will Yankees Bounce Back From Another Summer Spiral?
    15:33 When Will Aaron Judge Return?
    18:44 Mets Interim Manager Andy Green Joins The Show
    41:06 Hit Or Error
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  • The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

    Steve Cohen on Mets terrible season, David Stearns & firing of Carlos Mendoza

    07/01/2026 | 53 mins.
    On a new episode of "The Show," Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman are joined by owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen talks about the disappointing Mets season, evaluates David Stearns and why he wants to keep him for at least the entirety of his five-year contract, explains the decision to fire Carlos Mendoza and addresses the reported rift between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

    Plus, Joel and Jon discuss the Yankees ugly six-game losing streak.

    (00:00) Intro
    (01:12) Mets Owner Steve Cohen Joins The Show!
    (44:15) Yankees Six-Game Losing Streak
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  • The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

    Ken Rosenthal talks Yankees, Mets trade deadline possibilities

    06/23/2026 | 54 mins.
    On a new episode of "The Show," Joel Sherman is joined by MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal. Joel and Ken discuss what the Tarik Skubal trade market will look like, why this could be a unique trade deadline, what the Yankees and Mets may do and some teams to keep an eye on.

    Plus, Joel shares some of his biggest Yankees and Mets concerns.

    0:00 Intro
    2:50 Yankees Middle Infield Concerns
    6:30 Which Version Of Aaron Judge Will Yankees Get When He Returns?
    9:40 How Many Innings Can Cam Schlittler Throw?
    12:20 Mets Biggest Concerns
    16:37 MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal Joins The Show!
    44:16 Hit Or Error
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  • The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman

    Yankees Scout Matt Hyde Tells Us How He Found Ben Rice & Cam Schlittler

    06/16/2026 | 59 mins.
    On a new episode of "The Show," Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman are joined by Yankees scout Matt Hyde. Matt is the Yankees are scout in the northeast and is credited with finding potentially the AL MVP and Cy Young this year, Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler. He tells the story of how he began scouting both of them, why he liked them so much and how he had a hand in Aaron Judge being drafted as well.

    Plus, Joel and Jon discuss what the Mets and Yankees may do at the trade deadline. With the Mets likely selling, what pieces will they move on from? Do the Yankees need a shortstop?

    0:00 Intro

    2:09 Will The Mets Be Sellers At The Trade Deadline?

    11:41 Do The Yankees Need A Shortstop?

    22:00 Yankees Scout Matt Hyde Joins The Show!

    47:34 Hit Or Error
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About The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman
On the New York Post's baseball podcast "The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman," the veteran MLB insiders and longtime friends and combatants go toe-to-toe on the latest MLB news and issues of the week. The Post columnists have been arguing about baseball since competing as New York Yankees beat writers in their 20s (Yes, a while ago!). Now, finally on the same team, they get to take their three decades of baseball debates public, showing off their knowledge and revealing rumors and inside info from around Major League Baseball. "The Show", the best baseball podcast around, is released every Tuesday.
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