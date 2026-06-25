In 1988, one of the most famous places in America seemed doomed. Massive fires swept through Yellowstone National Park, turning forests black, filling the sky with smoke, and terrifying visitors and rangers alike. People thought the park might never recover. But the truth behind the Yellowstone fires is more surprising than most people know. In this episode, we explore the real stories of firefighters, trapped tourists, exploding trees, wildlife survival, and how one of the worst fire seasons in history actually changed science forever.



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