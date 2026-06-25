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The Mystery Kids Podcast

Tess O'Driscoll
Education for KidsKids & Family
The Mystery Kids Podcast
Latest episode

203 episodes

  • The Mystery Kids Podcast

    176: The Mystery of the Buried Video Games

    06/25/2026 | 12 mins.
    What if millions of video games were buried in the desert? For decades, people thought it was just a strange rumor. Then, in 2014, archaeologists dug into a New Mexico landfill and uncovered a real-life gaming mystery. Discover the story of Atari, the infamous E.T. video game, the Video Game Crash of 1983, and the treasure hunt that proved one of gaming's wildest legends was true.

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  • The Mystery Kids Podcast

    175: 1988 Yellowstone Fire

    06/19/2026 | 16 mins.
    In 1988, one of the most famous places in America seemed doomed. Massive fires swept through Yellowstone National Park, turning forests black, filling the sky with smoke, and terrifying visitors and rangers alike. People thought the park might never recover. But the truth behind the Yellowstone fires is more surprising than most people know. In this episode, we explore the real stories of firefighters, trapped tourists, exploding trees, wildlife survival, and how one of the worst fire seasons in history actually changed science forever.

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  • The Mystery Kids Podcast

    174: Rosie the Shark: The Shark Left Behind

    05/28/2026 | 11 mins.
    A giant shark nicknamed Rosie sat abandoned inside an old wildlife park aquarium for years. People explored the creepy building, took photos beside her huge body, and shared stories online. But who was Rosie? Why was she left there? And how did an old shark become one of the internet’s strangest abandoned mysteries?

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  • The Mystery Kids Podcast

    173: 1913 China Flood

    05/14/2026 | 9 mins.
    In 1913, relentless rains caused the Yangtze River to overflow, flooding entire villages and leaving families stranded for weeks. With no warning systems and limited resources, people relied on courage, quick thinking, and each other to survive. This episode shares real moments from one of history’s lesser-known floods—and the strength it took to rebuild afterward.
  • The Mystery Kids Podcast

    172: The Boiling River of the Amazon

    04/30/2026 | 10 mins.
    A real river in the Amazon is hot enough to boil… with no volcano nearby.
    The Shanay-Timpishka has stunned scientists, but local communities have respected it for generations. Is it geothermal energy or something we still don’t fully understand?

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About The Mystery Kids Podcast
A podcast about the weird and unexplained! Think Unsolved Mysteries for kids!
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