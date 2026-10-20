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10 episodes
- In this episode of The Jordan Rubin Show, Jordan and Diego talk about what happened before, during, and after his cancer diagnosis, including the warning signs he initially dismissed as athletic injuries, why physical fitness doesn't always tell the full story about someone's health, and how his faith shaped the way he faced a frightening prognosis.
Diego also shares the changes he made to his diet, stress levels, emotional health, prayer life, and daily routine. More than 16 years after his diagnosis, he's still preaching, serving others, and sharing what the experience taught him about caring for the body, mind, and spirit.
Watch through to the end for the complete Whole-Person Healing Protocol, including the foods Jordan recommends during a serious health challenge, targeted supplements, midday sunshine, sauna and lymphatic massage, forgiveness, healing prayer, and the importance of working with a physician who will monitor your health and partner with you.
Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss a new episode, free protocol, or biblical health resource from The Jordan Rubin Show.
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Get the Full Protocol & Show NotesEpisode Protocol: https://www.jordanrubin.com/podcast/library/episode-10 Subscribe to our FREE Biblical Health Journal: https://www.jordanrubin.com/
Get Jordan's Healing Prayer Here: https://www.jordanrubin.com/healing-prayer
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About Diego Mesa:
Pastor Diego Mesa is the founding pastor of Patria Church, formerly Abundant Living Family Church, in Rancho Cucamonga, California.What began with 12 people meeting in a 900-square-foot home grew into a multi-campus ministry serving more than 12,000 people. Over more than three decades in ministry, Diego has preached, written books, hosted television programming, and served his community as a chaplain.
In 2008, at age 47, Diego was diagnosed with Stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma that had spread beyond his kidney. The diagnosis came at a time when he considered himself extremely fit. He had qualified for and completed the Boston Marathon and initially attributed some of his physical symptoms to endurance training.His experience with cancer changed how he thought about health, stress, rest, emotional burdens, faith, and the cost of constantly pushing himself. Today, he continues to pastor, teach, and speak about the lessons he learned from his diagnosis and recovery.
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Connect with Pastor Diego Mesa:
Website: https://diegomesa.org/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pastor_diego/
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Thank You to Our Partners:Healing Leaves — If you want to try Healing Leaves tea yourself, go to www.healingleaves.com/jrmedia and enter the code JORDAN20 for 20% off a one-time order. The Biblical Health Journal — If you want trustworthy, biblical health wisdom delivered directly to your inbox, go to https://www.jordanrubin.com/ and subscribe for free.
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Watch or listen to The Jordan Rubin Show every other Thursday at 12:00 PM CT.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJordanRubinShow Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033A6QQ0vm4fITn1Hur0tQ Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jordan-rubin-show/id6788145944
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Connect with Jordan Rubin
Website: jordanrubin.com
Instagram: @jordansrubin
Facebook: @Jordan-Rubin
X: @realjordanrubin
LinkedIn:@jordanrubin
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#Medical DisclaimerThis podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or another qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, supplements, medications, or healthcare plan.
- Chrissy Evans believed losing weight would finally fix what was "wrong" with her.
At more than 270 pounds, she was struggling with fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, depression, binge eating, and subclinical hypothyroidism. After years of struggling with her weight, she even borrowed money for weight-loss surgery, only to find ways to eat around the procedure and eventually stall her progress.
Chrissy ultimately did lose 150 pounds. But reaching her goal weight revealed something she never expected: changing her body hadn't healed the pain underneath her relationship with food.
In this episode of The Jordan Rubin Show, Jordan and Chrissy explore the physical, emotional, and spiritual sides of lasting weight loss. Chrissy shares how developing a genuine relationship with Christ transformed her identity, how she stopped tying her worth to her appearance, and how she learned to care for her body from a place of stewardship rather than shame. They also discuss the nutrition strategies that helped Chrissy maintain her 150-pound weight loss for more than eight years.
Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss a new episode, free protocol, or biblical health resource from The Jordan Rubin Show.
Subscribe to our FREE Biblical Health Journal: https://www.jordanrubin.com/
About Chrissy Evans:
Chrissy Evans is a biblical weight-loss coach, CEO, and founder of Weight Loss Hero who has coached more than 11,000 women in 76 countries.
At her heaviest, Chrissy weighed more than 270 pounds while struggling with fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, clinical depression, and an undiagnosed binge eating disorder. Desperate to lose weight, she borrowed money for weight-loss surgery, but eventually found ways to eat around the procedure and stalled her progress.
Chrissy ultimately lost 150 pounds and reached 140 pounds, but discovered that physical transformation didn't automatically bring emotional or spiritual healing. After losing the weight, struggles with drinking, vaping, and unhealthy relationships revealed that the deeper issues beneath her relationship with food were still there.
Her relationship with Christ became the turning point that changed the way she viewed her identity, health, and body. Today, Chrissy has maintained her 150-pound weight loss for more than eight years and uses her experience to help other women pursue sustainable change through a five-pillar coaching system combining biblical principles with practical nutrition and macro strategies.
Chrissy has been coaching women since 2017 and has built a community of more than 256,000 followers on Instagram. She is married to NFL veteran and Super Bowl participant Heath Evans, with whom she co-founded ViCera Nutrition, and together they have six children, four of whom were adopted.
Connect with Chrissy:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weightlosshero/?hl=en
Thank You to Our Partners:
Healing Leaves — If you want to try Healing Leaves tea yourself, go to www.healingleaves.com/jrmedia and enter the code JORDAN20 for 20% off a one-time order.
The Biblical Health Journal — If you want trustworthy, biblical health wisdom delivered directly to your inbox, go to https://www.jordanrubin.com/ and subscribe for free.
Watch or listen to The Jordan Rubin Show every other Thursday at 12:00 PM CT.
YouTube: The Jordan Rubin Show
Spotify: The Jordan Rubin Show
Apple Podcasts: The Jordan Rubin Show
Connect with Jordan Rubin
Website: jordanrubin.com
Instagram: @jordansrubin
Facebook: @Jordan-Rubin
X: @realjordanrubin
LinkedIn:@jordanrubin
Medical Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or another qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, supplements, medications, or healthcare plan.
- Addiction doesn’t always disappear when you remove the substance. Sometimes, it finds somewhere else to go.
Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and We The Kingdom founding member Ed Cash knows this firsthand. After years of drug and alcohol addiction, multiple treatment centers, and time in jail, Ed got sober at just 19 years old. But as his life began to change, he eventually found himself struggling with another form of addiction: food.
At one point, Ed was roughly 90 pounds overweight. His physical health began to change when he discovered Jordan Rubin’s The Maker’s Diet and followed its 40-day, three-phase approach, eventually losing the excess weight and maintaining that transformation for decades.
In this episode of The Jordan Rubin Show, Jordan and Ed explore the deeper story behind his recovery—from addiction, anxiety, and food to identity, forgiveness, faith, and learning to stop living for the approval of others. Ed also shares the remarkable story of surrendering music after getting sober, and how God eventually restored the very calling he thought he had lost.Watch through to the end for the complete Addiction & Metabolic Health Support Protocol, including principles from The Maker’s Diet for addressing insulin, infection, and inflammation, supporting the gut, improving metabolic health, and doing the inner work that can help break addictive patterns.
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Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss a new episode, free protocol, or biblical health resource from The Jordan Rubin Show.Subscribe to our FREE Biblical Health Journal: https://www.jordanrubin.com/__________________
About Ed Cash:
Ed Cash is a Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and founding member of the two-time Grammy-nominated band We The Kingdom, known for producing Chris Tomlin's "How Great Is Our God" and helping We The Kingdom reach over a billion cumulative streams.His success followed a hard road: severe teenage addiction, five treatment centers, and jail time before getting sober at 19 in 1991. He then walked away from music for two years, believing it had fed his destructive path. Sobriety opened a longer healing journey — battling anxiety, trading substances for food addiction, recognizing work addiction, losing roughly 90 pounds, and rebuilding his relationship with music, identity, and faith.In 2024, Ed marked 33 years of sobriety by returning to Minneapolis, where he first got sober, to record We The Kingdom's live EP 33 on the exact anniversary. His story shows recovery as more than giving something up — it's a rebuilding of health, identity, faith, and calling.
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Connect with Ed Cash:
Website: https://edcash.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edcashstudio/?hl=enYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWYV7-vyh1NkvXB4LWd3OLw
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Thank You to Our PartnersHealing Leaves — If you want to try Healing Leaves tea yourself, go to www.healingleaves.com/jrmedia and enter the code JORDAN20 for 20% off a one-time order.
The Biblical Health Journal — If you want trustworthy, biblical health wisdom delivered directly to your inbox, go to https://www.jordanrubin.com/ and subscribe for free.
__________________
Watch or listen to The Jordan Rubin Show every other Thursday at 12:00 PM CT.
YouTube: The Jordan Rubin Show
Spotify: The Jordan Rubin Show
Apple Podcasts: The Jordan Rubin Show
__________________
Connect with Jordan Rubin
Website: jordanrubin.comInstagram: @jordansrubin
Facebook: @Jordan-RubinX: @realjordanrubinLinkedIn:@jordanrubin
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Medical Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or another qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, supplements, medications, or healthcare plan.
- Jordan Rubin was once told he had a 100% chance of dying within 90 days.Nearly 20 years after overcoming that terminal cancer diagnosis, he shares the one practice he says became a cornerstone of his healing journey — prayer.
In this deeply personal episode, Jordan opens up about the fear, doubt, and faith that come with a cancer diagnosis, why he believes the words we speak matter, and the healing prayer he prayed out loud three times a day during one of the darkest seasons of his life.
If you or someone you love is battling cancer, Jordan invites you to pray along with him and stand on the promises of God.
Grab your copy of Healing Prayers for Cancer: https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Prayers-Cancer-Spiritual-Conquering/dp/B0GW9LYW69?&linkCode=sl2&tag=jrmediallc-20&linkId=764e4b370e045248dd3029586165afe0&language=en_US&gaOptInStatus=true&ref_=as_li_ss_tl
Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss a new episode, free protocol, or biblical health resource from
*The Jordan Rubin Show.*
_____________
Get the Full Protocol & Show NotesEpisode Protocol: https://www.jordanrubin.com/podcast/library/episode-7
Subscribe to our FREE Biblical Health Journal: https://www.jordanrubin.com/
Get Jordan's Healing Prayer Here: https://www.jordanrubin.com/healing-prayer _____________
Thank You to Our Partners:Healing Leaves — If you want to try Healing Leaves tea yourself, go to https://healingleaves.com/?sca_ref=10693825.UdnEOrjJTmLAelU and enter the code JORDAN20 for 20% off a one-time order.
The Biblical Health Journal — If you want trustworthy, biblical health wisdom delivered directly to your inbox, go to https://www.jordanrubin.com/ and subscribe for free.
_____________
Watch or Listen to “The Jordan Rubin Show” every other Thursday at 12PM CT:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJordanRubinShow
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033A6QQ0vm4fITn1Hur0tQ
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jordan-rubin-show/id6788145944
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Connect with Jordan RubinWebsite: https://www.jordanrubin.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordansrubin/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realjordanrubin/
X: https://x.com/realjordanrubin
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordan-rubin/
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#Medical DisclaimerThis podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or another qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, supplements, medications, or healthcare plan.
Western Medicine Ignored This SUPERFOOD for 100 Years. (here's why) | Dr. KellyAnn09/03/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Bone broth has been a staple in traditional diets for centuries, valued for its rich concentration of collagen, gelatin, amino acids, and minerals that nourish us from the inside out.As we've learned more about the gut's role in overall health, bone broth has regained attention for its ability to support digestion, healthy inflammatory responses, and connective tissues.In this episode of The Jordan Rubin Show, Jordan sits down with naturopathic physician, *New York Times* bestselling author, and bone broth pioneer Dr. Kellyann Petrucci to discuss her remarkable journey from years of debilitating endometriosis to finding healing through nutrition.Together, they explore why gut health is foundational to overall wellness, the science behind bone broth and collagen, and the role of other strategies such as intermittent fasting to help reduce inflammation and support our natural healing processes.Watch through to the end for the complete Bone Broth Support Protocol, including Dr. Kellyann's three-day bone broth cleanse, a simple homemade bone broth recipe, tips for choosing a high-quality broth, and additional nutrition and lifestyle strategies discussed in this episode.Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss a new episode, free protocol, or biblical health resource from The Jordan Rubin Show.---Get the Full Protocol & Show NotesEpisode Protocol: https://www.jordanrubin.com/podcast/library/episode-6Subscribe to our FREE Biblical Health Journal: https://www.jordanrubin.com/ Get Jordan's Healing Prayer Here: https://www.jordanrubin.com/healing-prayer ---About Dr. Kellyann Petrucci:Dr. Kellyann Petrucci is a board-certified naturopathic physician, certified nutrition consultant, and New York Times bestselling author who has become one of the leading voices in gut health, natural medicine, and healthy aging.As a teenager, she suffered from debilitating endometriosis that went undiagnosed despite years of seeking answers. After eliminating gluten and dairy from her diet, her symptoms resolved—a life-changing experience that inspired her career helping others address the root causes of illness through nutrition and lifestyle.Today, Dr. Kellyann is widely recognized as the pioneer of the modern bone broth movement and the author of ten books, including the New York Times bestseller Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Diet. Through her books, educational programs, PBS specials, and wellness platform, she continues to teach practical strategies for improving gut health, reducing inflammation, supporting healthy aging, and helping people reinvent their health naturally.__________________Connect with Dr. KellyannWebsite: https://drkellyann.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkellyannpetrucci/?hl=enDr. Kellyann’s Books: https://drkellyann.com/pages/books__________________Thank You to Our PartnersHealing Leaves — If you want to try Healing Leaves tea yourself, go to https://healingleaves.com/?sca_ref=10693825.UdnEOrjJTmLAelU and enter the code JORDAN20 for 20% off a one-time order.The Biblical Health Journal — If you want trustworthy, biblical health wisdom delivered directly to your inbox, go to https://www.jordanrubin.com/ and subscribe for free.__________________Watch or listen toThe Jordan Rubin Showevery other Thursday at 12:00 PM CT.YouTube: The Jordan Rubin ShowSpotify: The Jordan Rubin ShowApple Podcasts: The Jordan Rubin Show__________________Connect with Jordan RubinWebsite: jordanrubin.comInstagram: @jordansrubinFacebook:@Jordan-RubinX:@realjordanrubinLinkedIn:@jordanrubin__________________### Medical DisclaimerThis podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or another qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, supplements, medications, or healthcare plan.*
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About The Jordan Rubin Show
Welcome to The Jordan Rubin Show, where biblical health meets real-life healing. From overcoming chronic illness to answering today’s biggest health questions, Jordan delivers practical wisdom rooted in Scripture, Testimonies, and Science. Jordan Rubin is a MissionPreneur, nutrition researcher, regenerative farmer, New York Times bestselling author, husband to Nicki, father of six and a child of God, who has become one of the leading voices in natural healing. His purpose is to empower you to change your diet, change your life and change your world.Podcast website
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