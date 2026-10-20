Chrissy Evans believed losing weight would finally fix what was "wrong" with her.

At more than 270 pounds, she was struggling with fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, depression, binge eating, and subclinical hypothyroidism. After years of struggling with her weight, she even borrowed money for weight-loss surgery, only to find ways to eat around the procedure and eventually stall her progress.

Chrissy ultimately did lose 150 pounds. But reaching her goal weight revealed something she never expected: changing her body hadn't healed the pain underneath her relationship with food.



In this episode of The Jordan Rubin Show, Jordan and Chrissy explore the physical, emotional, and spiritual sides of lasting weight loss. Chrissy shares how developing a genuine relationship with Christ transformed her identity, how she stopped tying her worth to her appearance, and how she learned to care for her body from a place of stewardship rather than shame. They also discuss the nutrition strategies that helped Chrissy maintain her 150-pound weight loss for more than eight years.

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About Chrissy Evans:

Chrissy Evans is a biblical weight-loss coach, CEO, and founder of Weight Loss Hero who has coached more than 11,000 women in 76 countries.

At her heaviest, Chrissy weighed more than 270 pounds while struggling with fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, clinical depression, and an undiagnosed binge eating disorder. Desperate to lose weight, she borrowed money for weight-loss surgery, but eventually found ways to eat around the procedure and stalled her progress.

Chrissy ultimately lost 150 pounds and reached 140 pounds, but discovered that physical transformation didn't automatically bring emotional or spiritual healing. After losing the weight, struggles with drinking, vaping, and unhealthy relationships revealed that the deeper issues beneath her relationship with food were still there.

Her relationship with Christ became the turning point that changed the way she viewed her identity, health, and body. Today, Chrissy has maintained her 150-pound weight loss for more than eight years and uses her experience to help other women pursue sustainable change through a five-pillar coaching system combining biblical principles with practical nutrition and macro strategies.

Chrissy has been coaching women since 2017 and has built a community of more than 256,000 followers on Instagram. She is married to NFL veteran and Super Bowl participant Heath Evans, with whom she co-founded ViCera Nutrition, and together they have six children, four of whom were adopted.



Connect with Chrissy:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weightlosshero/?hl=en

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Medical Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your physician or another qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, supplements, medications, or healthcare plan.