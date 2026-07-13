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Stuff Matters with Ed Conway

Sky News
Business NewsDocumentary
Stuff Matters with Ed Conway
Latest episode

592 episodes

  • Stuff Matters with Ed Conway

    More Stuff Matters: If fertility is falling, who is having children?

    07/13/2026 | 23 mins.
    We're unlocking an episode of More Stuff Matters before coming back with more new episodes!
    In the main episode, Ed explored the mystery of falling birth rates through child car booster seats. In this bonus, he takes the conversation further.
    Featuring an extended interview with social scientist Dr Alice Evans, they explore not just why people are having fewer children, but who is still having them.
    From South Korea and Turkey to Zambia and Uzbekistan, Alice draws on years of research around the world to explore the changing expectations around relationships, marriage and family life.
    Together they look at how technology, culture and demographics are reshaping societies across the globe, and what those changes might mean for the future.
    Become a Sky News Insider! You can listen to Stuff Matters, Electoral Dysfunction, and Trump100 without ads, get new episodes early, exclusive bonus episodes and much more, by becoming a Sky News Insider. Sky News Insider requires a paid subscription and is available to UK listeners aged 18 and over. Find out more and subscribe here: skynews.supportingcast.fm
  • Stuff Matters with Ed Conway

    Car seats: The mystery of our depopulating planet

    07/05/2026 | 57 mins.
    What if bulky children’s car safety seats are a clue to one of the biggest changes in human history – the reason people aren't having kids anymore? Ed Conway investigates.
    Become a Sky News Insider! You can listen to Stuff Matters, Electoral Dysfunction, and Trump100 without ads, get new episodes early, exclusive bonus episodes and much more, by becoming a Sky News Insider. Sky News Insider requires a paid subscription and is available to UK listeners aged 18 and over. Find out more and subscribe here: skynews.supportingcast.fm
    Across almost every continent, birth rates are falling. Countries that once worried about overpopulation are now confronting the opposite problem: a future with fewer children, ageing populations and shrinking workforces.
    In this episode, Ed uses the child safety seat as a starting point for a much bigger investigation. Why are people having fewer children? What happens when populations start to shrink? And how have technology, changing social norms and modern life transformed the way we think about relationships, family and parenthood?
    Do you have any thoughts about the episode or questions for Ed? Email us at stuffmatters@sky.uk and maybe we'll feature your message in an upcoming Q&A episode!
    Sky News Insider requires a paid subscription and is available to UK listeners aged 18 and over. Find out more and subscribe at skynews.com/stuffmatters
    In this episode we spoke with:
    Dean Spears, associate professor at the University of Texas and co-author of "After the Spike: The Risks of Global Depopulation and the Case for People"
    Alice Evans, visiting associate professor at Stanford University, senior lecturer at King's College and author of "The Great Gender Divergence" substack

    The Stuff Matters series producer is Jake Otajovic. The production team includes assistant producer Valeria Rocca, specialist producer Aoife Yourell, and video producer Charlie Bell. Our bonus episodes are produced by Soila Apparicio. The editor is Philly Beaumont, and the commissioning editor is Paul Stanworth. Sound design and mixing by Luke Hatten. Original music for the series composed by Klong and Ed Conway.
  • Stuff Matters with Ed Conway

    Bananas: Is it the end of our favourite fruit?

    06/28/2026 | 56 mins.
    It's a story that spans continents and centuries, taking in corporate empires and CIA-backed coups and it's all about bananas. Could Britain's favourite fruit be wiped out?
    Find out how to subscribe to our members club Sky News Insider here: skynews.com/stuffmatters
    They're cheap, convenient and available in every supermarket, every day of the year. Most of us barely give them a second thought.
    But behind the humble banana lies one of the most extraordinary stories in the modern economy, and one of the most remarkable supply chains ever created.
    Ed Conway follows the fruit's journey from vast plantations in Latin America to a giant ripening warehouse outside Coventry, uncovering a hidden world of global trade, technological innovation and corporate power.
    Do you have any thoughts about the episode or questions for Ed? Email us at stuffmatters@sky.uk and maybe we'll feature your email in an upcoming Q&A episode!
    Sky News Insider requires a paid subscription and is available to UK listeners aged 18 and over. Find out more and subscribe at skynews.com/stuffmatters
    In this episode we spoke with:
    Harry Wallop, consumer journalist and Columnist for Times Business
    Marcelo Bucheli, professor at Gies College of Business and author of "Bananas and Business: The United Fruit Company in Colombia, 1899-2000"

    The Stuff Matters series producer is Jake Otajovic. The production team includes assistant producer Valeria Rocca, specialist producer Aoife Yourell, and video producer Charlie Bell. Our bonus episodes are produced by Soila Apparicio. The editor is Philly Beaumont, and the commissioning editor is Paul Stanworth. Sound design and mixing by Luke Hatten. Original music for the series composed by Klong and Ed Conway.
  • Stuff Matters with Ed Conway

    AirPods: Why's everyone fighting over the mysterious elements inside?

    06/21/2026 | 1h
    That satisfying snap when you close an AirPods case is powered by one of the most important materials in the modern world.
    To listen without ads, get new episodes a week early, exclusive bonus episodes and much more, become a Sky News Insider. Find out more and subscribe at skynews.com/stuffmatters.
    Hidden inside are tiny magnets made from rare earth elements: obscure minerals that help power everything from smartphones and wind turbines to fighter jets and electric cars. They're also at the centre of one of the biggest geopolitical struggles of our time.
    In this episode, Ed Conway follows the story of rare earths from an obscure Swedish town and the Manhattan Project to modern China, where decades of industrial strategy have given Beijing extraordinary control over a resource the rest of the world depends on.
    Along the way, he explores the strange economics of rare earth mining, the environmental costs hidden behind modern technology, and the growing fear that global supply chains can be turned into weapons.
    Do you have any thoughts about the episode or questions for Ed? Email us at stuffmatters@sky.uk and maybe we'll feature your email in an upcoming Q&A episode!
    Sky News Insider requires a paid subscription and is available to UK listeners aged 18 and over. Find out more and subscribe at skynews.com/stuffmatters.
    In this episode we spoke with:
    Jordan Lee Calderon, critical minerals and sustainability researcher at Colorado School of Mines
    Tim Worstall, economics commentator and senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute
    Keith Bradsher, New York Times Beijing bureau chief
    Henry Farrell, political scientist and co-author of "Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy"

    The Stuff Matters series producer is Jake Otajovic. The production team includes assistant producer Valeria Rocca, specialist producer Aoife Yourell, and video producer Charlie Bell. Our bonus episodes are produced by Soila Apparicio. The editor is Philly Beaumont, and the commissioning editor is Paul Stanworth. Sound design and mixing by Luke Hatten. Original music for the series composed by Klong and Ed Conway.
  • Stuff Matters with Ed Conway

    LEDs: How a little blue light changed the world

    06/14/2026 | 54 mins.
    A flashing wristband at an NFL game sends Ed Conway down an unexpected economic rabbit hole.
    To listen without ads, get new episodes a week early, exclusive bonus episodes and much more, become a Sky News Insider. Find out more and subscribe at skynews.com/stuffmatters.
    LEDs were supposed to be one of the great technological and environmental success stories: a revolutionary technology that uses a fraction of the energy of traditional light bulbs. But is that what they've become? Or are they just an example of humankind’s insatiable desire for stuff? After all - we’ve just started lighting up more of the world than ever before.
    Ed’s journey takes us from a small chemical factory in rural Japan where inventor Shuji Nakamura spent years battling explosions in pursuit of the world's first blue LED, all the way to Victorian Britain and the economist William Stanley Jevons whose ideas still shape the way we think about energy and consumption today.
    Along the way, Ed explores one of the biggest questions in economics and climate policy: The Jevons Paradox. When technology becomes more efficient, do we actually use less of it, or simply find new ways to consume more?
    Do you have any thoughts about the episode or questions for Ed? Email us at stuffmatters@sky.uk and maybe we'll feature your email in an upcoming Q&A episode!
    Sky News Insider requires a paid subscription and is available to UK listeners aged 18 and over. Find out more and subscribe at skynews.com/stuffmatters.
    In this episode we spoke with:
    Shuji Nakamura, the inventor of the blue LED and professor of materials at UC Santa Barbara
    Sandra Peart, dean of the Jepson School of Leadership Studies
    Alex Trambath, executive director of The Breakthrough Institute
    Hannah Ritchie, deputy editor of Our World In Data

    The Stuff Matters series producer is Jake Otajovic. The production team includes assistant producer Valeria Rocca, specialist producer Aoife Yourell, and video producer Charlie Bell. Our bonus episodes are produced by Soila Apparicio. The editor is Philly Beaumont, and the commissioning editor is Paul Stanworth. Sound design and mixing by Luke Hatten. Original music for the series composed by Klong and Ed Conway.
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About Stuff Matters with Ed Conway
In Stuff Matters, Ed Conway takes an object, cracks it open and reveals the world shaping forces hidden inside. Each episode follows a trail of ideas that stretches beyond the object itself, uncovering far reaching economic powers that shape how we live. Along the way, Ed meets fascinating characters, from brilliant inventors to Latin American revolutionaries. He dives into their personal stories and reveals how they’ve changed the course of industries and economies. Because when you look closely enough, even the simplest things turn out to matter more than you think.
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