Dimitri Filipovic is joined by Shayna Goldman to break down the Brady Tkachuk trade, his fit with the Panthers, and where the Senators go from here. Then we go through our most interesting teams to watch this offseason, and the decisions they have to make.



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The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.