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The Hockey PDOcast
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The Hockey PDOcast

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HockeySports
The Hockey PDOcast
Latest episode

987 episodes

  • The Hockey PDOcast

    The Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet

    07/06/2026 | 53 mins.
    Dimitri Filipovic is joined by Steve Werier to discuss the Leo Carlsson offer sheet, how the Flyers structured the contract he agreed to, and the decisions the Ducks need to make in the aftermath of it.

    If you'd like to gain access to the two extra shows we're doing each week this season, you can subscribe to our Patreon page here: www.patreon.com/thehockeypdocast/membership

    If you'd like to participate in the conversation and join the community we're building over on Discord, you can do so by signing up for the Hockey PDOcast's server here: https://discord.gg/a2QGRpJc84

    The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
  • The Hockey PDOcast

    Our First Sweep Through The Start of Free Agency

    07/02/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Dimitri Filipovic is joined by Sean Shapiro to go through some of the most notable moves we saw around the league on Day 1 of free agency.

    If you'd like to gain access to the two extra shows we're doing each week this season, you can subscribe to our Patreon page here: www.patreon.com/thehockeypdocast/membership

    If you'd like to participate in the conversation and join the community we're building over on Discord, you can do so by signing up for the Hockey PDOcast's server here: https://discord.gg/a2QGRpJc84

    The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
  • The Hockey PDOcast

    Takeaways From This Year's Draft and What Teams Did With Their Picks

    06/28/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Dimitri Filipovic is joined by Scott Wheeler to discuss our major takeaways from this year's draft, the approach various teams took, and the picks that we found most notable.

    If you'd like to gain access to the two extra shows we're doing each week this season, you can subscribe to our Patreon page here: www.patreon.com/thehockeypdocast/membership

    If you'd like to participate in the conversation and join the community we're building over on Discord, you can do so by signing up for the Hockey PDOcast's server here: https://discord.gg/a2QGRpJc84

    The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
  • The Hockey PDOcast

    The Most Important Moves Coming Out Of This Year's Draft Weekend

    06/27/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Dimitri Filipovic is joined by Jack Fraser to go through all of the trades that happened during draft weekend, and the big moves we're still waiting on heading into free agency.

    If you'd like to gain access to the two extra shows we're doing each week this season, you can subscribe to our Patreon page here: www.patreon.com/thehockeypdocast/membership

    If you'd like to participate in the conversation and join the community we're building over on Discord, you can do so by signing up for the Hockey PDOcast's server here: https://discord.gg/a2QGRpJc84

    The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
  • The Hockey PDOcast

    The Brady Tkachuk Trade, and Teams To Watch This Offseason

    06/22/2026 | 51 mins.
    Dimitri Filipovic is joined by Shayna Goldman to break down the Brady Tkachuk trade, his fit with the Panthers, and where the Senators go from here. Then we go through our most interesting teams to watch this offseason, and the decisions they have to make.

    If you'd like to gain access to the two extra shows we're doing each week this season, you can subscribe to our Patreon page here: www.patreon.com/thehockeypdocast/membership

    If you'd like to participate in the conversation and join the community we're building over on Discord, you can do so by signing up for the Hockey PDOcast's server here: https://discord.gg/a2QGRpJc84

    The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
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About The Hockey PDOcast
A hockey podcast hosted by Dimitri Filipovic that has been regressing to the mean since 2015.
Podcast website
HockeySports

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