The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show

FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” follows “Snowfall” characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in ’90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic fuels a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. On the official After Show podcast, host DJ Hed takes you behind the scenes with cast members Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie “Buddy” Sims III, Nicki Micheaux and Demario “Symba” Driver, alongside key game changers who helped shape the era.

They are joined by showrunner, executive producer and writer Malcolm Spellman. Tune in to FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” where ambition, loyalty and survival collide. Follow the After Show wherever you get your podcasts. Tuesdays 9pm on FX | Hulu. The After Show is produced by FX in partnership with Unleashing Giants. Visit the official site: FX.tv/TheDrop