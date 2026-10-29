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9 episodes
- In the season finale of FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show, series stars Gail Bean and Isaiah John sit down for an intimate and wide-ranging conversation about the explosive season finale and the journey of bringing Wanda and Leon's next chapter to life. Reflecting on their years with Snowfall and the responsibility of carrying beloved characters into a new era, they discuss the creative challenges of building a spinoff while honoring the legacy of the original series. From the season's biggest moments to the evolution of their characters, Bean and John offer candid insights into the past, present, and future of The Drop. They also share their hopes for what's ahead as they help shape a new legacy for longtime fans and a new generation of viewers. It's a heartfelt and revealing conversation that serves as the perfect capstone to the season—and one fans won't want to miss.
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- In this episode of FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show, actress Aleyse Shannon, film executive Jimmy Chris, and celebrated Los Angeles storyteller Glasses Malone dive into the complicated relationship dynamics that exist at the intersection of love, sex, ambition, and loyalty. Through the lens of the series, they explore how personal relationships are shaped by the pressures of the music industry, neighborhood expectations, and the pursuit of success. Their candid conversation examines the choices people make when desire, trust, and survival collide, revealing the emotional complexities that drive some of the season's most compelling storylines.
The After Show is produced by FX in partnership with Unleashing Giants.
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- Fresh off one of the season's biggest revelations, director Rashidi Natara Harper and actors Eric Balfour and Symba join FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show to examine the lasting impact of generational trauma and the secrets that families often leave unspoken. Through the lens of the episode's powerful storylines, they explore how pain, loss, and unresolved wounds can be passed down from one generation to the next, shaping identities, relationships, and life choices. The conversation offers a deeper look at the emotional truths behind the series and the resilience required to break cycles that have endured for decades.
The After Show is produced by FX in partnership with Unleashing Giants.
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- In this episode of FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show, writer Safura Fadavi, Emmy-nominated production designer Warren Alan Young, and acclaimed actor Mykelti Williamson pull back the curtain on a pivotal episode that uncovers a family secret and sends The Drop: A Snowfall Saga two decades into the past. Together, they discuss the creative challenges of bringing this period-piece story to life, from crafting an authentic visual world to capturing the emotional weight of a family's hidden history. The conversation explores how this unique episode expands the mythology of the series while revealing the events that helped shape the characters audiences know today.
The After Show is produced by FX in partnership with Unleashing Giants.
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- In this episode of FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show, actress Isidora Goreshter, Grammy-nominated musician and producer Terrace Martin, and cultural commentator Watts Homie Quanunpack the complex forces that shaped Los Angeles' music scene in the early 1990s. From theinfluence of sexuality and image in the entertainment industry to the intersection of gang culture,ambition, and survival, the panel explores how artists navigated a rapidly changing landscape. Theirconversation examines how adversity, creativity, and opportunity combined to produce some of themost influential voices and defining sounds of a generation.The After Show is produced by FX in partnership with Unleashing Giants.
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About The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show
FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” follows “Snowfall” characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in ’90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic fuels a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. On the official After Show podcast, host DJ Hed takes you behind the scenes with cast members Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie “Buddy” Sims III, Nicki Micheaux and Demario “Symba” Driver, alongside key game changers who helped shape the era. They are joined by showrunner, executive producer and writer Malcolm Spellman. Tune in to FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” where ambition, loyalty and survival collide. Follow the After Show wherever you get your podcasts. Tuesdays 9pm on FX | Hulu. The After Show is produced by FX in partnership with Unleashing Giants. Visit the official site: FX.tv/TheDropPodcast website
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