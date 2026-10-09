FX’s “American Horror Story,” the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone’s most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, “AHS: 13” continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise. The AHS:13 Official Podcast features talent interviewing each other, including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, and the lead costume and production designers including Lou Eyrich, Catherine Crabtree and Anu Schwartz. The Official Podcast is produced by FX in partnership with AT WILL MEDIA. Visit the official site: FX.tv/AHS Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Join Sarah Paulson and Paul Anthony Kelly as they interview each other on the set to discuss how Paul joined the cast and his transition to the horror genre, Sarah’s experiences navigating multiple characters, and their behind-the-scenes stories. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Emma Roberts and Joey Pollari sit down on the set to pull back the curtain on their journeys to becoming cast members, working with Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, and Emma’s return as Madison Montgomery. Watch new episodes of FX’s AHS:13 on FX | Hulu. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Emma Roberts talks fashion with costume designers Lou Eyrich and Catherine Crabtree. The trio reminisces about iconic wardrobe moments and discusses how vintage treasures and unexpected finds come together to create the show's signature eerie elegance. Watch new episodes of FX’s AHS:13 on FX | Hulu. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About AHS: 13 Official Podcast

About AHS: 13 Official Podcast

About AHS: 13 Official Podcast