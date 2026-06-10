The Away End with Daniel Alarcón and John Green

Author of the new book, World Cup Fever: A Soccer Journey in Nine Tournaments, Simon Kuper joins The Away End for a discussion about football and the complexity of national identity, the globalization of style at the top of the game and the lower quality of football that expansion of the World Cup could bring. They talk about the intellectual pursuit of the game and the counterpoint that expanding the tournament will lead to an evolution of the game where new countries with national football identities can test themselves against the best in the world. They also explore the collective delusion of winning, the fragility of confidence, the hotel concierge mentality of FIFA and how to enjoy the World Cup in spite of it all.

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