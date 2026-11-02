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63 episodes
- Here’s a lovely, one-of-a-kind episode: it comes from a recording made way back in 1992. That year, the well-known motoring writer Jonathan Wood chatted with Harold Beach while gathering material for one of his many books. Harold was a brilliant Aston Martin chief engineer and designer who shaped the chassis for the DB4, DB5, DB6 […]
- The DB9 established the modern Gaydon Aston Martin. The DB11 had to take that success and reinvent the grand tourer for a new technological era. Launched at the March 2016 Geneva Salon, the Aston Martin DB11—the first model in the Second Century plan and the most significant since the DB9. The design team added a […]
- Heading to the Goodwood Revival? This episode is designed as a short Aston Martin companion for the journey. Garry Taylor is joined by motorsport historian and broadcaster Peter Snowdon for a look at Aston Martin’s remarkable connection with Goodwood – from the famous Nine Hours and the DBR1’s 1-2-3 finish in the 1958 Tourist Trophy, […]
Ep 59 – The Aston Martin DB9 – the car that created the modern era Aston Martin09/09/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Back in 2003, the Aston Martin DB9 made its grand entrance at the Frankfurt Motor Show, signalling the start of a truly exciting chapter for the company. It was the very first Aston Martin produced at Gaydon and the first to feature the bonded-aluminium VH architecture, which would become the foundation for many future Aston […]
- An Aston Martin Heritage Trust member kindly left a 1924 Aston Martin to the Trust. This car is a true gem, being one of the original side-valve engine models made by Bamford & Martin Ltd. It’s a rare find, as only 27 of the 61 cars from that time remain. Chassis number 1944, much like […]
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About The Aston Martin Heritage Trust Podcast
The Aston Martin Heritage Trust brings you our official podcast every month to share the stories of the people and the cars that form the rich heritage of Aston Martin. We aim to entertain and inform whilst also ensuring audio recordings of these stories remain preserved forever.Podcast website
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