Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsDocumentaryThe Adults in the Room
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Adults in the Room
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Adults in the Room

libo/libo
DocumentarySociety & Culture
The Adults in the Room
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • The Adults in the Room

    Episode 10: What Happens Next

    05/14/2024 | 22 mins.
    Eight years since the scandal, has School 57 gone through a reckoning? The school’s principal has ignored Nastya’s interview requests. But a former teacher shares her disturbing experience.

    Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/

    Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap

    Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
  • The Adults in the Room

    Episode 9: Violation of Everything

    05/14/2024 | 32 mins.
    Nastya hears allegations about a third man, a mathematics professor in Denmark called Sergey Arkhipov. Sergey’s ex-wife reveals what she witnessed. 

    Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/

    Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap

    Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
  • The Adults in the Room

    Episode 8: The Men

    05/14/2024 | 25 mins.
    Nastya tracks down Boris Meerson’s home address in Israel. Recorder in hand, she turns up unannounced to put the allegations to him. 

    Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/

    Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap

    Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
  • The Adults in the Room

    Episode 7: Institutional Betrayal

    05/14/2024 | 22 mins.
    After his alleged relationships with Sara and Revekka, Mark Gondelman worked on a PhD at New York University. The two women contacted the university administrators to tell their stories.

    Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/

    Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap

    Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
  • The Adults in the Room

    Episode 6: The Survivor's Career

    05/14/2024 | 29 mins.
    When Russian authorities opened a criminal case against Boris Meerson and Masha Nemzer, both were in Israel, beyond the reach of prosecutors. The alleged victims looked for other means to bring their abusers to justice.

    Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/

    Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap

    Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
More Documentary podcasts
Trending Documentary podcasts
  • Podcast Jimmy Akin's Mysterious World
    Jimmy Akin's Mysterious World
    Christianity, Documentary, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Society & Culture
  • Podcast The Vanguard Wall Podcast
    The Vanguard Wall Podcast
    Documentary, Education, Government, Health & Wellness, History, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About The Adults in the Room
Nastya Krasilnikova is an investigative journalist who covers sexual violence against women and children. A year and a half ago, former students associated with one of Russia’s most prestigious schools approached her with allegations of serial abuse by teachers. Her investigation has uncovered a network of harm and complicity in a tight-knit circle of Russian intelligentsia. The story spans many years and multiple countries. It asks what happens when a community refuses to atone for the violence of its leaders. As Russia wages a senseless war in Ukraine, that question couldn’t be more pressing. For additional materials visit our website: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/ For feedback adultsintheroom@libolibo.me This is a podcast by Libo/Libo
Podcast website
DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

Listen to The Adults in the Room, Criminal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Adults in the Room: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:20:39 PM
A company fromMADSACK