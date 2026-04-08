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11 episodes
- Eight years since the scandal, has School 57 gone through a reckoning? The school’s principal has ignored Nastya’s interview requests. But a former teacher shares her disturbing experience.
Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/
Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap
Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
- Nastya hears allegations about a third man, a mathematics professor in Denmark called Sergey Arkhipov. Sergey’s ex-wife reveals what she witnessed.
Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/
Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap
Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
- Nastya tracks down Boris Meerson’s home address in Israel. Recorder in hand, she turns up unannounced to put the allegations to him.
Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/
Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap
Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
- After his alleged relationships with Sara and Revekka, Mark Gondelman worked on a PhD at New York University. The two women contacted the university administrators to tell their stories.
Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/
Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap
Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
- When Russian authorities opened a criminal case against Boris Meerson and Masha Nemzer, both were in Israel, beyond the reach of prosecutors. The alleged victims looked for other means to bring their abusers to justice.
Visit our website for photos and other materials referenced in the story: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/
Support investigations by Libo/Libo on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/libolibo or by subscribing to Libo/Libo+ on Apple Podcasts https://cutt.ly/adu05epap
Feedback email: adultsintheroom@libolibo.me
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About The Adults in the Room
Nastya Krasilnikova is an investigative journalist who covers sexual violence against women and children. A year and a half ago, former students associated with one of Russia’s most prestigious schools approached her with allegations of serial abuse by teachers. Her investigation has uncovered a network of harm and complicity in a tight-knit circle of Russian intelligentsia. The story spans many years and multiple countries. It asks what happens when a community refuses to atone for the violence of its leaders. As Russia wages a senseless war in Ukraine, that question couldn’t be more pressing. For additional materials visit our website: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/ For feedback adultsintheroom@libolibo.me This is a podcast by Libo/LiboPodcast website
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