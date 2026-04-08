Nastya Krasilnikova is an investigative journalist who covers sexual violence against women and children. A year and a half ago, former students associated with one of Russia’s most prestigious schools approached her with allegations of serial abuse by teachers.

Her investigation has uncovered a network of harm and complicity in a tight-knit circle of Russian intelligentsia. The story spans many years and multiple countries. It asks what happens when a community refuses to atone for the violence of its leaders. As Russia wages a senseless war in Ukraine, that question couldn’t be more pressing. For additional materials visit our website: https://adultsintheroom.libolibo.me/ For feedback adultsintheroom@libolibo.me This is a podcast by Libo/Libo