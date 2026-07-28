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17 episodes
- Welcome to The Trady Bunch!
Jeff Passan and Richard Staff randomly draw 25 of the biggest names connected to the MLB Trade Deadline and react to each one—predicting who's getting traded, who's staying put, and the best landing spots if a deal happens.
Who gets moved? Who stays put? And which team is about to make the biggest splash?
Let us know in the comments: Which trade do you think is most likely to happen? What is a trade you’re dying to see?
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- What happens when you ask AI one of baseball's biggest questions?
Jeff Passan and Richard Staff enlist the help of several AI models to tackle one of MLB's most hotly debated topics: Should there be a salary cap?
Along the way, they compare how each model approaches the question, challenge them to back up their arguments with charts and graphics, and see just how well AI can handle a baseball debate.
Whose argument is the most convincing? Watch and decide for yourself.
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- In this episode of Sources Tell Jeff Passan, Jeff sits down with Paul Skenes, Ernie Clement, Travis Bazzana, Roy Wood Jr., Nick Martinez, Jac Caglianone and Ivan Herrera at the All-Star celebrations in Philadelphia. Jeff asks each of the All-Star players what they love, which ranges from American history, the Bills Mafia, selling big league chew, baseball scouts, MMA and much more.
Timecodes:
0:00 Welcome to Sources Tell Jeff Passan
0:45 Ernie Clement
8:50 Paul Skenes
19:20 Travis Bazzana
24:53 Roy Wood Jr.
41:40 Nick Martinez
46:33 Jac Caglianone
51:16 Ivan Herrera
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Junior Caminero on His EPIC Bat Flip, MLB Salary Cap & Baseball's Hidden Reality07/07/2026 | 1h 11 mins.In this episode of Sources Tell Jeff Passan, Jeff Passan sits down with Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero for an honest conversation about his remarkable path to the major leagues—and the challenges facing baseball today. Junior reflects on being traded from the Cleveland organization to the Rays. He also looks back on one of the most unforgettable moments of his career: crushing the game-winning home run in the LIDOM Championship and unleashing a bat flip that many believe is one of the greatest ever seen in baseball. The conversation then shifts to some of the sport's biggest and most important topics. Jeff and Junior discuss the proposed MLB salary cap, what it could mean for players and the future of the game, and the often-overlooked realities facing many Latin American prospects. Junior shares insight into how young players are frequently exploited financially and the pressures that can lead some teenagers—as young as 10 years old—to use performance-enhancing drugs in pursuit of a professional career.
Timecodes:
0:00 Welcome to Sources Tell Jeff Passan
2:10 Rays Junior Caminero Joins Sources Tell Jeff Passan
3:21 Developing a fast swing and being signed by MLB at Age 17
6:06 Getting Internet Fame off one swing and growing up in DR
9:28 Baseball is Life and Importance of Education
14:03 Junior Caminero on MLB Scouting
17:31 Thoughts on being traded by Indians
20:10 What the Rays saw in him and playing in Australian Baseball League
33:02 Hitting the ball, “Perfect, Perfect.”
31:30 Making MLB Debut with Rays and playing for Albert Pujols
38:07 Breaking down Homerun that won the LIDOM Championship
44:50 Becoming an everyday player for the Rays
46:54 Free Agency and Salary Cap
52:30 Importance of having Latin player representatives during labor talks
59:31 Love for WBC as a Dominican Player
1:01:44 After baseball wants to become a DJ and golf enthusiast
1:02:52 How the game of baseball talks to you
1:05:32 Why the Rays are always competitive
1:07:57 Wrapping up Sources Tell Jeff Passan
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Behind the Lens of Michael Zagaris with Special Guests Jose Canseco, Billy Beane, Dallas Braden06/30/2026 | 1h 37 mins.In this special episode, Jeff Passan is joined by legendary sports and rock 'n' roll photographer Michael Zagaris, along with special guests Jose Canseco, Billy Beane, and Dallas Braden. They share behind-the-scenes stories from some of the sport's most iconic moments, including Canseco's famous beefcake photo shoot for Madonna, how Zagaris helped inspire Brad Pitt's portrayal of Billy Beane in Moneyball, and Braden's unforgettable perfect game.
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About Sources Tell Jeff Passan
Sources Tell Jeff Passan brings together the biggest names in baseball with the game's best reporter to tell the most important stories through the people that lived them. Just as accessible for the new fan as it is the one who has read Jeff Passan’s work for nearly a quarter-century, the show is a tour guide through the game’s vastness — the incredible individual accomplishments, the team successes, the inherent failures, the untold tales, the parallel joy and pain, and the love of the game all of it breeds. Baseball is a little weird, and this show is, too. If you want to understand the game — really understand it — this is the place.Podcast website
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