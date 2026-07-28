In this episode of Sources Tell Jeff Passan, Jeff Passan sits down with Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero for an honest conversation about his remarkable path to the major leagues—and the challenges facing baseball today. Junior reflects on being traded from the Cleveland organization to the Rays. He also looks back on one of the most unforgettable moments of his career: crushing the game-winning home run in the LIDOM Championship and unleashing a bat flip that many believe is one of the greatest ever seen in baseball. The conversation then shifts to some of the sport's biggest and most important topics. Jeff and Junior discuss the proposed MLB salary cap, what it could mean for players and the future of the game, and the often-overlooked realities facing many Latin American prospects. Junior shares insight into how young players are frequently exploited financially and the pressures that can lead some teenagers—as young as 10 years old—to use performance-enhancing drugs in pursuit of a professional career.



Timecodes:



0:00 Welcome to Sources Tell Jeff Passan



2:10 Rays Junior Caminero Joins Sources Tell Jeff Passan



3:21 Developing a fast swing and being signed by MLB at Age 17



6:06 Getting Internet Fame off one swing and growing up in DR



9:28 Baseball is Life and Importance of Education



14:03 Junior Caminero on MLB Scouting



17:31 Thoughts on being traded by Indians



20:10 What the Rays saw in him and playing in Australian Baseball League



33:02 Hitting the ball, “Perfect, Perfect.”



31:30 Making MLB Debut with Rays and playing for Albert Pujols



38:07 Breaking down Homerun that won the LIDOM Championship



44:50 Becoming an everyday player for the Rays



46:54 Free Agency and Salary Cap



52:30 Importance of having Latin player representatives during labor talks



59:31 Love for WBC as a Dominican Player



1:01:44 After baseball wants to become a DJ and golf enthusiast



1:02:52 How the game of baseball talks to you



1:05:32 Why the Rays are always competitive



1:07:57 Wrapping up Sources Tell Jeff Passan

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