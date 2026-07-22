How can a victim of a traumatic crime appear to be so sure, yet so wrong? In the first episode of Shadow World: Stolen Years we confront the eyewitness evidence that helped convict Andrew Malkinson in 2004. As a new suspect faces trial over the 2003 rape, Andy meets another woman who made the same devastating mistake, offering him an answer to the question that has haunted him for years. Shadow World: Gripping stories from the shadows - BBC investigations from across the UK. Presenter and Producer: Jemma Gander Series Producer and Editor: Fran Robertson Assistant Editor: Christopher Whyte Composer: Sholto Sound design and mix: Chris Maclean Executive Producer for Goldhawk: Kate Holland Commissioning executive: Tracy Williams Commissioning editor: Dan Clarke A Two Step Films production in association with Goldhawk for Radio 4

Who is Mr B? In Shadow World: Stolen Years, a DNA match reopens a 20 year old rape case that should have been solved years earlier. As police investigate the new suspect, Andrew Malkinson begins to reckon with the damage of a wrongful conviction and whether recovery after so many years in prison, is possible. Shadow World: Gripping stories from the shadows - BBC investigations from across the UK. Presenter and Producer: Jemma Gander Series Producer and Editor: Fran Robertson Assistant Editor: Christopher Whyte Composer: Sholto Sound design and mix: Chris Maclean Executive Producer for Goldhawk: Kate Holland Commissioning executive: Tracy Williams Commissioning editor: Dan Clarke A Two Step Films production in association with Goldhawk for Radio 4

Why did it take so long to free an innocent man? In Shadow World: Stolen Years, the case against the new suspect in the 2003 rape case gathers pace, while Andrew Malkinson finally receives good news of his own. But as the series turns to the role of the Criminal Cases Review Commission and the appeal system, a deeper question emerges - how was he left in prison for so long? Shadow World: Gripping stories from the shadows - BBC investigations from across the UK. Presenter and Producer: Jemma Gander Series Producer and Editor: Fran Robertson Assistant Editor: Christopher Whyte Composer: Sholto Sound design and mix: Chris Maclean Executive Producer for Goldhawk: Kate Holland Commissioning executive: Tracy Williams Commissioning editor: Dan Clarke A Two Step Films production in association with Goldhawk for Radio 4

Will justice finally prevail? For Shadow World: Stolen Years, the trial of Paul Quinn reaches its verdict. After more than two decades will the victim of the brutal rape finally see the right man convicted? And at the conclusion of the trial will Andy feel a sense of closure? With two separate investigations still examining the failures in his case, the verdict is not the end of the story. Shadow World: Gripping stories from the shadows - BBC investigations from across the UK. Presenter and Producer: Jemma Gander Series Producer and Editor: Fran Robertson Assistant Editor: Christopher Whyte Composer: Sholto Sound design and mix: Chris Maclean Executive Producer for Goldhawk: Kate Holland Commissioning executive: Tracy Williams Commissioning editor: Dan Clarke A Two Step Films production in association with Goldhawk for Radio 4

Breakin’ the Cycle is the story of two feared London gangsters, Colin and D, who, in the early 2000’s decide to try and escape the cycle of crime by making a movie based on their own lives as gang leaders and drug dealers. But the lines between fact and fiction quickly begin to blur, when they take a star-studded cast and a largely white, middle-class film crew into their world, in an attempt to make the UK’s first authentic hood film. Accidental stabbings, drug dealing on set, and even a real-life shootout. Amongst the chaos, they're faced with the realities of leaving gang life behind, and the constant temptations of their old life threatening to drag them back in. Breakin’ the Cycle is a series about friendship, guns, drugs, money and the sacrifices required when leaving one life behind in pursuit of another.

About Shadow World

About Shadow World

About Shadow World

Shadow World - Stolen Years: Andrew Malkinson's wrongful conviction of a brutal rape in 2003 has been recognised as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in UK history. He's angry and says the criminal justice and appeal systems let him down. Now that the right man has been convicted, he wants answers, and reform. So why did he spend all those years in prison while the perpetrator remained free? And what does his case tell us about the justice system that failed him? In Shadow World: Stolen Years, filmmaker and journalist Jemma Gander (co-director of The Wrong Man: 17 Years Behind Bars) follows the next chapter of this extraordinary case. As Andrew tries to rebuild his life, fresh questions emerge about the role of the police, the courts, and the institutions that failed him. "You don't know what you're capable of withstanding until you are forced to. But it's just horrific". Twenty three years later, a man is found guilty of the crime Andrew Malkinson was falsely accused of. Gripping stories from the Shadows - BBC investigations from across the UK.