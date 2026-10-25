It can feel like an uncomfortable topic, but it’s one we have to have. So much of sex education happens far too late, and when it does arrive it’s usually focused on risk: what to avoid, what can go wrong, what will get you in trouble. Those conversations matter, but on their own they miss the bigger picture. In this episode Billy and Nick talk about a better approach, one that starts much earlier and is built on connection, curiosity and respect rather than fear.

Sexual development doesn’t begin with a first kiss or a first relationship. It starts in childhood, and the foundations are laid long before puberty: how kids learn about their bodies, how they learn that their “no” matters and so does everyone else’s, and what they see in the way the adults around them show affection and respect. When we keep sex in an unspoken place, we don’t protect our kids from it. We leave a vacuum, and that vacuum gets filled by peers, social media and pornography, often well before adolescence.

We unpack how to start conversations about bodies, boundaries and consent in the early years, how to keep an eye on what kids are seeing online without shame, and how to respond when they make mistakes so that shame doesn’t become the biggest harm of all. Whether your kids are toddlers or teenagers, it’s never too early, and never too late, to start the conversation.

We hope you like the episode and can't wait to read your reflections, questions and advice.



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Pop Culture Parenting provides general information, stories, and discussions about parenting and child development. The information shared on this show, and advice from hosts, is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or therapeutic intervention. Every child and family is unique. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your specific situation.

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