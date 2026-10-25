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153 episodes
- It can feel like an uncomfortable topic, but it’s one we have to have. So much of sex education happens far too late, and when it does arrive it’s usually focused on risk: what to avoid, what can go wrong, what will get you in trouble. Those conversations matter, but on their own they miss the bigger picture. In this episode Billy and Nick talk about a better approach, one that starts much earlier and is built on connection, curiosity and respect rather than fear.
Sexual development doesn’t begin with a first kiss or a first relationship. It starts in childhood, and the foundations are laid long before puberty: how kids learn about their bodies, how they learn that their “no” matters and so does everyone else’s, and what they see in the way the adults around them show affection and respect. When we keep sex in an unspoken place, we don’t protect our kids from it. We leave a vacuum, and that vacuum gets filled by peers, social media and pornography, often well before adolescence.
We unpack how to start conversations about bodies, boundaries and consent in the early years, how to keep an eye on what kids are seeing online without shame, and how to respond when they make mistakes so that shame doesn’t become the biggest harm of all. Whether your kids are toddlers or teenagers, it’s never too early, and never too late, to start the conversation.
We hope you like the episode and can't wait to read your reflections, questions and advice.
Pop Culture Parenting is created by Guiding Growing Minds, a social enterprise dedicated to changing the future of our kids.
Want to support our work and access more content?
Become a member of our Patreon community
Follow PCP on Instagram
Send insights, questions or reflections about this episode to popcultureparenting@gmail.com
Interested in partnering with us? Send us an email to info@guidinggrowingminds.com
Thanks for being a part of the beautiful PCP community!
Pop Culture Parenting provides general information, stories, and discussions about parenting and child development. The information shared on this show, and advice from hosts, is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or therapeutic intervention. Every child and family is unique. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your specific situation.
If you’re in crisis or need immediate support, we encourage you to reach out to a mental health service in your area. You can find a list of services at https://raisingchildren.net.au/.
- "Is play fighting okay? And are superheroes ruining our boys?"
In the final part of this special three-part series, Pop Culture Parenting and The Man Cave hand the conversation over to you.
Billy is joined again by Al Green, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer, and Callum Goodes, Director of Content and Digital Engagement, from The Man Cave. Together they reflect on what it has really taken to open up on this series and answer the questions on boys you sent in.
We asked over a thousand of you if it's harder for boys to grow up today, and we're sharing what you said, along with the small, everyday moments you told us you love most with your boys.
Then we take on the big questions:
· How do you stay connected through the tween and teen years?
· How can you tell when a teenager needs space and when the connection is slipping?
· How do you challenge a harmful belief without shutting the conversation down?
· What can play fighting teach boys about consent?
· And why do boys need gentleness just as much as girls do?
If you're just finding this series, start with Part One!
The Man Cave is opening its doors to parents, with sessions that let you experience the work first-hand and take-home tools to try with your boys.
Register your interest here: https://themancave.life/pop-culture-parenting/
If you're a dad looking for practical tools, try Family Man, Movember's free, research-backed online parenting program: https://familyman.movember.com/en-au/
Follow:
The Man Cave on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themancave_aus/
Pop Culture Parenting on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/popcultureparenting/
Guiding Growing Minds: https://www.instagram.com/guidinggrowingminds/
Pop Culture Parenting is created by Guiding Growing Minds, a social enterprise dedicated to changing the future of our kids.
Want to support our work and access more content?
Become a member of our Patreon community
Follow PCP on Instagram
Send insights, questions or reflections about this episode to popcultureparenting@gmail.com
Interested in partnering with us? Send us an email to info@guidinggrowingminds.com
Thanks for being a part of the beautiful PCP community!
Pop Culture Parenting provides general information, stories, and discussions about parenting and child development. The information shared on this show, and advice from hosts, is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or therapeutic intervention. Every child and family is unique. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your specific situation.
If you’re in crisis or need immediate support, we encourage you to reach out to a mental health service in your area. You can find a list of services at https://raisingchildren.net.au/.
- It’s been tough lately advocating for a world where boys can be supported in becoming men who care for others and themselves too.
In this reflection episode you’ll only hear from Billy. The questions and reflections that came in were so vulnerable, powerful and heavy that Nick made the call to hand them to Billy, with the clinical experience this space deserves. What follows is some of the most powerful content the PCP community has ever sent in.
We hear from parents raising boys in impossible circumstances finding grace in the smallest moments, from men who carried the weight of looking strong through the worst experiences of their lives, and from a woman who was harmed by lost boys and is now pregnant with a son, trying to understand how to protect him from becoming one. A letter about what happens to lost boys when they grow up and become fathers stops us in our tracks. We end with a child protection worker’s story of Steve Hogan, a man who found more lost boys than anyone she has ever known. It’s a heavy listen. Take a break if you need to, and please reach out if you need someone to talk to.
Thank you to Our Watch for supporting this topic and for the important work you do for gender equality and violence protection.
For more guidance from the amazing team at Our Watch please check out https://www.ourwatch.org.au/parents-carers
To book your free spot at the Apple Sydney live recording on the 22nd of October head to https://www.apple.com/au/today/event
For our intimate Melbourne parenting workshop check out https://www.guidinggrowingminds.com/products/p/melbourneworkshop
Pop Culture Parenting is created by Guiding Growing Minds, a social enterprise dedicated to changing the future of our kids.
Want to support our work and access more content?
Become a member of our Patreon community
Follow PCP on Instagram
Send insights, questions or reflections about this episode to popcultureparenting@gmail.com
Interested in partnering with us? Send us an email to info@guidinggrowingminds.com
Thanks for being a part of the beautiful PCP community!
Pop Culture Parenting provides general information, stories, and discussions about parenting and child development. The information shared on this show, and advice from hosts, is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or therapeutic intervention. Every child and family is unique. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your specific situation.
If you’re in crisis or need immediate support, we encourage you to reach out to a mental health service in your area. You can find a list of services at https://raisingchildren.net.au/.
- "Yeah, but what do I actually say to my boys?"
If Part One of this series reframed how we see the boys in our lives, Part Two is about what comes next: the words.
In Part Two of this special three-part series, Pop Culture Parenting and The Man Cave move with you from understanding to language.
Billy is sharing the clinical insight behind why certain approaches work alongside the most valuable insights from his in-clinic experience. From The Man Cave, Al Green, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer, and Callum Goodes, Director of Content and Digital Engagement, bring what they've learnt from thousands of conversations with boys.
We’re releasing the pressure you feel for every talk to have to "work", supporting you to see why small conversations matter more than big ones, and giving you what to say when a boy shuts down.
Parents don't need perfect words. Boys remember repeated safety.
If you haven't heard Part One yet, start there!
The Man Cave is opening its doors to parents, with sessions that let you experience the work first-hand and take home tools to try with your boys.
Register your interest here: https://themancave.life/pop-culture-parenting/
Follow:
The Man Cave on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themancave_aus/
Pop Culture Parenting on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/popcultureparenting/
Guiding Growing Minds: https://www.instagram.com/guidinggrowingminds/
Pop Culture Parenting is created by Guiding Growing Minds, a social enterprise dedicated to changing the future of our kids.
Want to support our work and access more content?
Become a member of our Patreon community
Follow PCP on Instagram
Send insights, questions or reflections about this episode to popcultureparenting@gmail.com
Interested in partnering with us? Send us an email to info@guidinggrowingminds.com
Thanks for being a part of the beautiful PCP community!
Pop Culture Parenting provides general information, stories, and discussions about parenting and child development. The information shared on this show, and advice from hosts, is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or therapeutic intervention. Every child and family is unique. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your specific situation.
If you’re in crisis or need immediate support, we encourage you to reach out to a mental health service in your area. You can find a list of services at https://raisingchildren.net.au/.
- "Why won't he tell me what's going on?"
It's one of the questions Billy hears most from parents. Inside schools across Australia, The Man Cave hears boys asking something strikingly similar: "Why does no one seem to get me?"
Two sides of the same relationship. Rarely in the same room. In this special three-part series, Pop Culture Parenting teams up with The Man Cave to close that gap.
Billy of course brings you the clinical and developmental lens. From The Man Cave Al Green, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer, and Callum Goodes, Director of Content and Digital Engagement, bring stories from thousands of conversations with boys. All three share their own journeys understanding the boys they once were.
Together they explore what a boy's silence might really mean, why our most loving instincts might quietly close boys down, and what connection really looks like. Not praise, but being truly seen.
This isn't about fixing boys or finding the perfect words. It's about shifting from "how do I get him talking tonight?" to "how do I help him feel understood?"
Part Two, where these insights become the everyday words that make a difference, lands later this week.
The Man Cave is opening its doors to parents, with sessions that let you experience the work first-hand and take home tools to try with your boys. Register your interest here: https://themancave.life/pop-culture-parenting/
Follow:
The Man Cave on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themancave_aus/
Pop Culture Parenting on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/popcultureparenting/
Guiding Growing Minds: https://www.instagram.com/guidinggrowingminds/
Pop Culture Parenting is created by Guiding Growing Minds, a social enterprise dedicated to changing the future of our kids.
Want to support our work and access more content?
Become a member of our Patreon community
Follow PCP on Instagram
Send insights, questions or reflections about this episode to popcultureparenting@gmail.com
Interested in partnering with us? Send us an email to info@guidinggrowingminds.com
Thanks for being a part of the beautiful PCP community!
Pop Culture Parenting provides general information, stories, and discussions about parenting and child development. The information shared on this show, and advice from hosts, is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or therapeutic intervention. Every child and family is unique. Always consult a qualified professional regarding your specific situation.
If you’re in crisis or need immediate support, we encourage you to reach out to a mental health service in your area. You can find a list of services at https://raisingchildren.net.au/.
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About Pop Culture Parenting
This podcast is about finding the sweetspot between the textbooks and real life when it comes to parenting. Dr Billy (a developmental pediatrician) and Nick (a developing parent) are a couple of dads having honest discussions about parenting day to day We'll be using iconic TV and cinema scenes from the 80's & 90's to give context to Billy's parenting advice. Please subscribe and tell us what parenting topics and movie scenes we should talk about nextPodcast website
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