PlayerProfiler Fantasy Football Podcast Network

Introducing They could never make us hate you from Full Circle.Follow the show: Full CircleOn this episode of Full Circle, Lexie Brown and Mariah Rose catch up after the conclusion of AU and Lexie's rowdy final night in Nashville. Since you don't need to buy tomatoes to send hate anymore, Lexie and Mariah want to encourage everyone to find some friends to share your grievances with and stay out of people's comment sections. In the meantime, Lexie and Mariah still love Drake, and Lexie gets a taste of misplaced and unsolicited hate. Tune in next week to hear more basketball by the girls, for the girls.
