Orbit: Science for kids on the move!

Did you know a coral reef, one of the largest structures ever built by a living creature, is made by an animal smaller than a grain of rice!? And that corals aren't plants or rocks at all, but tiny animals related to jellyfish and sea anemones!?

In this episode, marine scientist Dr. Mike Henley from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute joins Orbit to explore the underwater world of coral reefs! Learn how thousands of tiny coral polyps build a single reef, how corals make babies during massive "spawning" events that look like an underwater snowstorm, why reefs support a quarter of all ocean life, and what coral bleaching really means for a reef's health. We also hear from David Mizejewski of Ranger Rick Magazine about which animals actually eat coral!

➡️ Part of the Wild Critters series, created with PBS Nature and the National Wildlife Federation

➡️ Learn more about wildlife with Ranger Rick Magazine: https://rangerrick.org/

➡️ Explore ocean science with the Smithsonian: https://ocean.si.edu/

➡️ Coral reef resources from NOAA: https://coralreef.noaa.gov/

Orbit Family Conversation Starters: Would you ever want to go snorkeling or scuba diving to see a real coral reef? Which reef in the world would you want to visit?

Continue learning as a family: Play "Build a Coral Reef Neighborhood" together, just like Milam did in this episode! Pick five sea creatures to be your reef neighbors, and talk about why you chose each one.

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