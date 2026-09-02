Orbit: Science for kids on the move!

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31 episodes
- Did you know a coral reef, one of the largest structures ever built by a living creature, is made by an animal smaller than a grain of rice!? And that corals aren't plants or rocks at all, but tiny animals related to jellyfish and sea anemones!?
In this episode, marine scientist Dr. Mike Henley from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute joins Orbit to explore the underwater world of coral reefs! Learn how thousands of tiny coral polyps build a single reef, how corals make babies during massive "spawning" events that look like an underwater snowstorm, why reefs support a quarter of all ocean life, and what coral bleaching really means for a reef's health. We also hear from David Mizejewski of Ranger Rick Magazine about which animals actually eat coral!
➡️ Part of the Wild Critters series, created with PBS Nature and the National Wildlife Federation
➡️ Learn more about wildlife with Ranger Rick Magazine: https://rangerrick.org/
➡️ Explore ocean science with the Smithsonian: https://ocean.si.edu/
➡️ Coral reef resources from NOAA: https://coralreef.noaa.gov/
Orbit Family Conversation Starters: Would you ever want to go snorkeling or scuba diving to see a real coral reef? Which reef in the world would you want to visit?
Continue learning as a family: Play "Build a Coral Reef Neighborhood" together, just like Milam did in this episode! Pick five sea creatures to be your reef neighbors, and talk about why you chose each one.
Orbit links
💬 Submit your kids' questions! Get started
💛 Support this podcast by joining The Curious Club
🖍️ Orbit coloring pages
🎧 Cumbre Kids website
👨👩👧👦 A message for parents about our values: Read more
- Ever heard of the SUPER GENERATION of the monarch butterfly!? This little insect goes on one of the most incredible journeys in the whole animal kingdom!
To learn more, we're joined in this episode by Dr. Dorothy Borowy, an ecologist with the U.S. National Park Service! We also have a new friend! Margaret joins Orbit to cohost and help us bring a chrysalis to life for families!
➡️ Part of the Wild Critters series, created with PBS Nature and the National Wildlife Federation
➡️ Learn more about wildlife with Ranger Rick Magazine: https://rangerrick.org/
➡️ Milkweed and Monarch resources from the National Wildlife Federation: https://bit.ly/4qxUsO5
Orbit Family Conversation Starters: If you could make a migration like a monarch butterfly, where would you go and why?
Continue learning as a family: Continue learning about milkweed and monarch butterflies! Plant milkweed in your garden or another species of native plant to help local pollinators!
Orbit links
💬 Submit your kids' questions! Get started
💛 Support this podcast by joining The Curious Club
🖍️ Orbit coloring pages
🎧 Cumbre Kids website
👨👩👧👦 A message for parents about our values: Read more
- Ever wonder how a turtle can trick worms into coming out of the ground just by dancing?! Or how scientists can tell a turtle's age just by looking at its shell?!
We're continuing the Wild Critters series to learn all about wood turtles with turtle biologist Chris Polinski from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute! Along the way, learn why mama wood turtles travel for miles to lay their eggs, and exactly what to do if you're lucky enough to spot one in the wild!
➡️ Part of the Wild Critters series, created with PBS Nature and the National Wildlife Federation
➡️ Learn more about wildlife with Ranger Rick Magazine: https://rangerrick.org/
➡️ Learn more about the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/
Orbit Family Conversation Starters: Why do you think stomping on the ground to imitate rain tricks worms into coming to the surface?
Continue learning as a family: Go to a local park as a family and close your eyes and listen. What sounds do you hear that are "nature sounds" and what sounds are "people sounds?" Talk about what turtles like Wanda must think!
Orbit links
💬 Submit your kids' questions! Get started
💛 Support this podcast by joining The Curious Club
🖍️ Orbit coloring pages
🎧 Cumbre Kids website
👨👩👧👦 A message for parents about our values: Read more
- This week, we’re bringing an episode from our friends at “But Why?” from Vermont Public! Find “But Why?” On your favorite podcast platform or visiting butwhykids.org
We'll be back next week to learn all about Wood Turtles 🐢 together on Orbit! See you soon!
Orbit links
💬 Submit your kids' questions! https://www.cumbrekids.org/questions
💛 Support this podcast by joining The Curious Club: https://www.cumbrekids.org/curious-club
🖍️ Orbit coloring pages for episodes: https://www.cumbrekids.org/color-along
🎧 Cumbre Kids: https://www.cumbremedia.com
👨👩👧👦 A message for parents about our values: https://www.cumbrekids.org/our-values
- Ever wonder how a fluffy baby bald eagle grows into the majestic bald eagles that soar through the sky!? Or why bald eagles build giant nests that can weigh as a pickup truck!?
We're continuing the Wild Critters series to learn all about bald eagles with eagle biologist Ulgonda Dunlevy from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service! Along the way, learn why bald eagles almost disappeared in the 1960s, and how people worked together to help their population recover!
➡️ Part of the Wild Critters series, created with PBS Nature and the National Wildlife Federation
➡️ Learn more about endangered species with Ranger Rick Magazine: https://rangerrick.org/
➡️ Learn more about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: https://www.fws.gov/
Orbit Family Conversation Starters: What do you think it would feel like to be a fledgling learning to fly for the very first time?
Continue learning as a family! See how many details you can spot on something four feet away versus twenty feet away, like an eagle would!
Orbit links
💬 Submit your kids' questions! Get started
💛 Support this podcast by joining The Curious Club
🖍️ Orbit coloring pages
🎧 Cumbre Kids website
👨👩👧👦 A message for parents about our values: Read more
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About Orbit: Science for kids on the move!
Publishing "Wild Critters," a series with PBS Nature and the National Wildlife Federation! 🦬 Science made simple to help kids better understand the world around them. For kids ages 3-11. Perfect for car rides, family adventures, and learning on the go! 'Orbit' sparks curiosity, builds STEM vocabulary, and inspires kids to think like scientists as they explore the amazing world we live in! 🚀 🌟 Send us your questions: https://www.cumbrekids.org/questions 🌟 Our promise to parents: www.cumbrekids.org/our-valuesPodcast website
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