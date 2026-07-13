The call went out at roughly one forty in the morning on March sixteenth, 2018, and it pulled the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office toward a scene that the deputies who responded would not be able to put down easily afterward, because some scenes do not let go of the people who walk into them. What waited inside the house is among the worst this show has had occasion to describe



Our Sponsors:

* Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com

* Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com

* Check out Chime and use my code chime.com/OBSCURA for a great deal: https://www.chime.com

* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/obscura for a great deal: https://www.quince.com



Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/obscura-a-true-crime-podcast/exclusive-content



Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands



Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy