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Obscura: A True Crime Podcast

Justin Drown
DocumentaryHistory
Obscura: A True Crime Podcast
Latest episode

250 episodes

  • Obscura: A True Crime Podcast

    Edward Martinez - The Third Wheel

    07/07/2026 | 34 mins.
    Martinez met a married woman on a dating app. He eventually met up with her and her husband, Anthony Brines. After a night of drinking, smoking marijuana, and using a Ouija board, a violent altercation broke out that would change their lives forever. 

    Our Sponsors:
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    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
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    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/obscura for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/obscura-a-true-crime-podcast/exclusive-content

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  • Obscura: A True Crime Podcast

    Obscura is not AI slop. It will never be AI slop.

    07/06/2026 | 2 mins.
    Obscura is not AI slop. It will never be AI slop.

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out Chime and use my code chime.com/OBSCURA for a great deal: https://www.chime.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/obscura for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/obscura-a-true-crime-podcast/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Obscura: A True Crime Podcast

    Black Label: Junko Furuta - A Canticle for the Vulnerable

    06/30/2026 | 48 mins.
    Canticle:
    another name for a song

    Vulnerable: 
    (of a person) in need of support or protection

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out Chime and use my code chime.com/OBSCURA for a great deal: https://www.chime.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/obscura for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/obscura-a-true-crime-podcast/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Obscura: A True Crime Podcast

    Christopher Scholtes - An Unrepentant Man

    06/23/2026 | 39 mins.
    On a scorching July afternoon, a routine arrival home turns into a neighborhood nightmare. A father steps inside his air-conditioned house to play video games, leaving his sleeping toddler in the car under the assumption that the vehicle's cooling system is running. Hours later, emergency sirens pierce the quiet suburban cul-de-sac.

    Intro Song: Affliction
    Artist: SubRosa

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out Chime and use my code chime.com/OBSCURA for a great deal: https://www.chime.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/obscura for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/obscura-a-true-crime-podcast/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Obscura: A True Crime Podcast

    Camille Balla - The Ritual

    06/16/2026 | 28 mins.
    The call went out at roughly one forty in the morning on March sixteenth, 2018, and it pulled the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office toward a scene that the deputies who responded would not be able to put down easily afterward, because some scenes do not let go of the people who walk into them. What waited inside the house is among the worst this show has had occasion to describe

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out BetterHelp and use my code betterhelp.com for a great deal: https://www.betterhelp.com
    * Check out Chime and use my code chime.com/OBSCURA for a great deal: https://www.chime.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/obscura for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/obscura-a-true-crime-podcast/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Obscura: A True Crime Podcast
The darkest true crime cases are the ones you've never heard of. Obscura investigates murders written off as accidents, disappearances dismissed as runaways, and obscure cases buried in forgotten files. Host Justin Drown delivers unflinching investigations through real archival audio, court records, and graphic forensic detail. No comedy. No sanitized narratives. Only the complete truth. New episodes every Tuesday.
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DocumentaryHistoryNewsSociety & CultureTrue Crime

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