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Welcome back to National Parks for Kids, the show where we explore some of the coolest places on Earth—one park at a time. Today, we’re heading to Shenandoah National Park, a mountain wonderland in Virginia filled with rolling peaks, rushing waterfalls, and miles of scenic trails. Get ready for amazing facts, wild animal encounters, and stories from the past that bring this park to life. We’ll even dig into the geology to find out how these mountains were formed. And of course, Brant is here with plenty of jokes to keep things fun. Stick around until the end for a trivia challenge to test your Shenandoah smarts!