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National Parks For Kids

Jaimie and Brant
Education for KidsKids & Family
National Parks For Kids
Latest episode

45 episodes

  • National Parks For Kids

    Shenandoah National Park

    06/25/2026 | 19 mins.
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    Welcome back to National Parks for Kids, the show where we explore some of the coolest places on Earth—one park at a time. Today, we’re heading to Shenandoah National Park, a mountain wonderland in Virginia filled with rolling peaks, rushing waterfalls, and miles of scenic trails. Get ready for amazing facts, wild animal encounters, and stories from the past that bring this park to life. We’ll even dig into the geology to find out how these mountains were formed. And of course, Brant is here with plenty of jokes to keep things fun. Stick around until the end for a trivia challenge to test your Shenandoah smarts!
  • National Parks For Kids

    Mount Rainier National Park, WA

    03/03/2026 | 19 mins.
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    Mount Rainier National Park is famous for having the most glaciers in the contiguous united states. Mount Rainier towers above the forest at over 14,000 feet tall and has some amazing geological features. Come learn about the flower-filled meadows, numerous waterfalls and all this beautiful park has to offer. Listen carefully there will be three kid friendly trivia questions at the end!
  • National Parks For Kids

    Haleakala National Park, HI

    02/10/2026 | 18 mins.
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    In this episode of National Parks for Kids, join mom Jaimie and her nine-year-old son Brant as they travel to the breathtaking Haleakalā National Park in Maui, known as the “House of the Sun.” Together, they’ll watch the sunrise from above the clouds, explore Mars-like volcanic landscapes, and learn why this incredible place is one of the best spots in the world for stargazing. Get ready for adventure, discovery, and a little bit of Hawaiian magic high above the island!
  • National Parks For Kids

    Indiana Dunes National Park

    01/26/2026 | 18 mins.
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    In this fun episode of National Parks for Kids, mom Jaimie and son Brant take listeners on an adventure through Indiana Dunes National Park — one of the most biodiverse parks in the country and known as the birthplace of ecology! Discover how sand dunes, forests, and wetlands all come together to create a living science lab full of plants, animals, and natural wonders. Whether you love exploring, learning, or just daydreaming about your next park visit, this episode will spark curiosity and inspire you to see nature in a whole new way.
  • National Parks For Kids

    Big Bend National Park, Texas

    12/17/2025 | 14 mins.
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    Big Bend National Park is one of the most remote parks in the lower 48 states. It is wild and vast, with a dramatic bend in the Rio Grande that gives the park its name. You can explore canyons, old mines, and hot springs, and learn about the park’s fascinating cultural and natural history as you adventure. After a day of exploring, stay up after sunset to enjoy some of the darkest, most star-filled skies in the United States, making Big Bend one of the country’s premier stargazing destinations.
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About National Parks For Kids
Welcome to National Parks for Kids, the podcast for kids and families wanting a little more information about the national parks they are curious about or visiting. I’m Jaimie, and my son Brant had the idea to make this podcast together to share awesome information and some of our favorite experiences in the parks.
Podcast website
Education for KidsKids & FamilyNatural SciencesNatureScience

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