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Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast
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Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast

Kelly White, Meagan Bianco
After ShowsTV & Film
Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast
Latest episode

75 episodes

  • Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast

    You Can See Everything

    10/22/2026 | 3h 15 mins.
    Why would we deceive you? We're back to unpack the latest entry in the Fielder-verse and make our most wholehearted attempt at coming to a conclusion (aside from who the antagonist of the movie is). We unpack the film in relation to other Nathan Fielder projects, discuss our own conspiracy theories, and try not to say "I don't even know anymore" too many times. This is a FULL SPOILER discussion where we go through the film beat by beat.

    Send us a voicemail! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.speakpipe.com/NathanForUsPodcast
    Follow us on: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠NathanForUsPodcast⁠⁠⁠
    Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
    Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
  • Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast

    Company Retreat, Episode 7 "Mergers & Acquisitions"

    09/14/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    We recorded this ep over a month ago, so I don't remember any of the things we talked about! That's showbiz baby!! Father to father, listen along and find out what we thought of this season's big climax.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Send us a voicemail! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Follow us on: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠NathanForUsPodcast⁠⁠⁠
    Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
    Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
  • Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast

    Company Retreat, Episode 6 "Culture Fit"

    06/04/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Where are all the celeb redheads at?! This week we discuss potential ideas for the next season of Jury Duty, Meag's tough time at the grocery store, and how Sia keeps showing up in our lives.

    ⁠⁠⁠Send us a voicemail! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Follow us on: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠NathanForUsPodcast⁠⁠⁠
    Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
    Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
  • Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast

    Company Retreat, Episode 5 "Offsite"

    05/15/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    It's a big week for speculation on the pod! We start off covering some Nathan Fielder related news
    An influencer's run in with him at Erewhon
    Speculation about Boythrob and The Rehearsal season 3
    Before diving into the actual episode at hand:
    Apple sauce, yay or nay
    Soft foods vs. hard foods
    Our new fav couple??

    ⁠⁠Send us a voicemail! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Follow us on: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠NathanForUsPodcast⁠⁠⁠
    Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
    Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
  • Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast

    Company Retreat, Episode 4 "Accountability"

    04/28/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    It’s been well-documented that we aren’t medical professionals, yet we’re still skeptical about Scott’s Everest "emergency." Get out of your bunker and tune in for:
    A scathing review of Euphoria Season 3 (sorry, Sam Levinson)

    A definitive take on the polarizing world of banana-flavoured everything

    Musings on Survivor 50

    ⁠Send us a voicemail! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Follow us on: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@nathanforuspodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠NathanForUsPodcast⁠⁠⁠
    Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
    Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
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About Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast
Our names are Meagan and Kelly and we graduated from two of Canada's top business schools with really good grades. Now, we're using our knowledge to help listeners navigate the best and weirdest of Nathan Fielder related media. This, is Nathan For Us.
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After ShowsTV & Film

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