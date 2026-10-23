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Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast
Kelly White, Meagan Bianco
Latest episode
75 episodes
- Why would we deceive you? We're back to unpack the latest entry in the Fielder-verse and make our most wholehearted attempt at coming to a conclusion (aside from who the antagonist of the movie is). We unpack the film in relation to other Nathan Fielder projects, discuss our own conspiracy theories, and try not to say "I don't even know anymore" too many times. This is a FULL SPOILER discussion where we go through the film beat by beat.
Send us a voicemail! https://www.speakpipe.com/NathanForUsPodcast
Follow us on: IG: @nathanforuspod
TikTok: @nathanforuspodcast
YouTube: NathanForUsPodcast
Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
- We recorded this ep over a month ago, so I don't remember any of the things we talked about! That's showbiz baby!! Father to father, listen along and find out what we thought of this season's big climax.
Send us a voicemail!
Follow us on: IG: @nathanforuspod
TikTok: @nathanforuspodcast
YouTube: NathanForUsPodcast
Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
- Where are all the celeb redheads at?! This week we discuss potential ideas for the next season of Jury Duty, Meag's tough time at the grocery store, and how Sia keeps showing up in our lives.
Send us a voicemail!
Follow us on: IG: @nathanforuspod
TikTok: @nathanforuspodcast
YouTube: NathanForUsPodcast
Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
- It's a big week for speculation on the pod! We start off covering some Nathan Fielder related news
An influencer's run in with him at Erewhon
Speculation about Boythrob and The Rehearsal season 3
Before diving into the actual episode at hand:
Apple sauce, yay or nay
Soft foods vs. hard foods
Our new fav couple??
Send us a voicemail!
Follow us on: IG: @nathanforuspod
TikTok: @nathanforuspodcast
YouTube: NathanForUsPodcast
Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
- It’s been well-documented that we aren’t medical professionals, yet we’re still skeptical about Scott’s Everest "emergency." Get out of your bunker and tune in for:
A scathing review of Euphoria Season 3 (sorry, Sam Levinson)
A definitive take on the polarizing world of banana-flavoured everything
Musings on Survivor 50
Send us a voicemail!
Follow us on: IG: @nathanforuspod
TikTok: @nathanforuspodcast
YouTube: NathanForUsPodcast
Send us an email: nathanforuspodcast@gmail.com
Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
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About Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast
Our names are Meagan and Kelly and we graduated from two of Canada's top business schools with really good grades. Now, we're using our knowledge to help listeners navigate the best and weirdest of Nathan Fielder related media. This, is Nathan For Us.Podcast website
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