Nathan For Us: A Nathan Fielder Fan Podcast

Why would we deceive you? We're back to unpack the latest entry in the Fielder-verse and make our most wholehearted attempt at coming to a conclusion (aside from who the antagonist of the movie is). We unpack the film in relation to other Nathan Fielder projects, discuss our own conspiracy theories, and try not to say "I don't even know anymore" too many times. This is a FULL SPOILER discussion where we go through the film beat by beat.



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Intro Music: What's The Angle? by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com