What happens in The Odyssey and what is it really about? In this episode, MadMorph Movie Club explains, with a full movie recap, ending explained & review. Watch this episode on YouTube - In this episode I answer questions like, what were the changes from the book? Was Athena real? How much are the Gods involved? What are the hidden meanings, symbolism and message behind this story. Plus my thoughts, review and if I think it's Christopher Nolan's best film ever. What did you think?

You can also listen to me read The Odyssey to you as a free audiobook on Down To Sleep - My Podcast where I read books to you to help you fall asleep! Enjoy.

Follow to join the MadMorph Movie Club for movie reviews, recaps & endings explained with MadMorph - Breaking down movies in a calm, relaxing and easy-to-follow way. Also available to watch as videos on YouTube This podcast is like a book club but for movies. Jump into the comments to discuss! -No AI is used in the making of this podcast-

Who is MadMorph?

MadMorph Movie Club on YouTube: youtube.com/@madmorphmovieclub

Find all my channels & links: MadMorph.com

My bedtime story podcast for sleep: DownToSleepPodcast.com

MadMorph is a gaming, movies and sleep content creator & the creator / narrator of the Down To Sleep Podcast and the Fall Asleep While I Play gaming format, series and podcast



COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:

All images used are considered fair use, transformed and do not infringe 3rd party copyright

Intro and outro music is fully licensed, paid for, and with permission

This episode is created for the purposes of critique, review and commentary

This video podcast episode is my own voice, script and edit, no AI is used

I write my scripts myself in WORDPAD, this one was over 10k words.