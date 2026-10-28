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19 episodes
- Twilight Explained by MadMorph Movie Club, and why Twilight is an underrated masterpiece IF you read the books first. How Twilight is now a period piece, and why it's world and themes are so comforting to fans. This is the ultimate Twilight recap and review, for fans and newbies, by someone who has read the entire saga. What is it really about? MadMorph Movie Club explains, with a full movie recap, ending explained & review. Watch this episode on YouTube - Search MadMorph Movie Club!
Follow to join the MadMorph Movie Club for movie reviews, recaps & endings explained with MadMorph - Breaking down movies in a calm, relaxing and easy-to-follow way. Also available to watch as videos on YouTube This podcast is like a book club but for movies. Jump into the comments to discuss! -No AI is used in the making of this podcast-
Listen to me the ENTIRE TWILIGHT SAGA (and more books) read by me on my podcast Down To Sleep
Who is MadMorph?
MadMorph Movie Club on YouTube: youtube.com/@madmorphmovieclub
Find all my channels & links: MadMorph.com
My bedtime story podcast for sleep: DownToSleepPodcast.com
MadMorph is a gaming, movies and sleep content creator & the creator / narrator of the Down To Sleep Podcast and the inventor and originator of Fall Asleep While I Play / GO TO SLEEP gaming format, series and podcast - This is my film analysis / movie analysis and ending explained channel and series.
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
All images used are considered fair use, transformed and do not infringe 3rd party copyright
Intro and outro music is fully licensed, paid for, and with permission
This episode is created for the purposes of critique, review and commentary
This video podcast episode is my own voice, script and edit, no AI is used
I write my scripts myself in WORDPAD, this one was over 14k words! (i'm tired)
- Frankenstein EXPLAINED - What is it really about? MadMorph Movie Club explains, with a full movie recap, ending explained & review. Watch this episode on YouTube -
-No AI is used in the making of this podcast-
Follow to join the MadMorph Movie Club for movie reviews, recaps & endings explained with MadMorph - Breaking down movies in a calm, relaxing and easy-to-follow way. Also available to watch as videos on YouTube This podcast is like a book club but for movies. Jump into the comments to discuss!
Who is MadMorph?
MadMorph Movie Club on YouTube: youtube.com/@madmorphmovieclub
Find all my channels & links: MadMorph.com
My bedtime story podcast for sleep: DownToSleepPodcast.com
MadMorph is a movies, gaming and sleep content creator, YouTuber, Podcaster, audiobook narrator, the creator & voice of the Down To Sleep Podcast and original creator and inventor of lets plays for sleep on YouTube
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
All images used are considered fair use, transformed and do not infringe 3rd party copyright
Intro and outro music is fully licensed, paid for, and with permission
This episode is created for the purposes of critique, review and commentary
This video podcast episode is my own voice, script and edit, no AI is used
- What happens in "RESIDENT EVIL" and what is it really about? Is it the best VIDEOGAME movie of all time? In this episode, MadMorph Movie Club explains, with a full movie recap, ending explained & review. Watch this episode on YouTube - In this episode I answer questions like what caused the outbreak, what happens after the movie ends and will there be a sequel? Plus the hidden symbolism and true meaning of the story!
Follow to join the MadMorph Movie Club for movie reviews, recaps & endings explained with MadMorph - Breaking down movies in a calm, relaxing and easy-to-follow way. Also available to watch as videos on YouTube This podcast is like a book club but for movies. Jump into the comments to discuss! -No AI is used in the making of this podcast-
Who is MadMorph?
MadMorph Movie Club on YouTube: youtube.com/@madmorphmovieclub
Find all my channels & links: MadMorph.com
My bedtime story podcast for sleep: DownToSleepPodcast.com
MadMorph is a gaming, movies and sleep content creator & the creator / narrator of the Down To Sleep Podcast and the Fall Asleep While I Play / GO TO SLEEP gaming format, series and podcast
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
All images used are considered fair use, transformed and do not infringe 3rd party copyright
Intro and outro music is fully licensed, paid for, and with permission
This episode is created for the purposes of critique, review and commentary
This video podcast episode is my own voice, script and edit, no AI is used
I write my scripts myself in WORDPAD, this one was over 10k words.
- What happens in The Odyssey and what is it really about? In this episode, MadMorph Movie Club explains, with a full movie recap, ending explained & review. Watch this episode on YouTube - In this episode I answer questions like, what were the changes from the book? Was Athena real? How much are the Gods involved? What are the hidden meanings, symbolism and message behind this story. Plus my thoughts, review and if I think it's Christopher Nolan's best film ever. What did you think?
You can also listen to me read The Odyssey to you as a free audiobook on Down To Sleep - My Podcast where I read books to you to help you fall asleep! Enjoy.
Follow to join the MadMorph Movie Club for movie reviews, recaps & endings explained with MadMorph - Breaking down movies in a calm, relaxing and easy-to-follow way. Also available to watch as videos on YouTube This podcast is like a book club but for movies. Jump into the comments to discuss! -No AI is used in the making of this podcast-
Who is MadMorph?
MadMorph Movie Club on YouTube: youtube.com/@madmorphmovieclub
Find all my channels & links: MadMorph.com
My bedtime story podcast for sleep: DownToSleepPodcast.com
MadMorph is a gaming, movies and sleep content creator & the creator / narrator of the Down To Sleep Podcast and the Fall Asleep While I Play gaming format, series and podcast
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
All images used are considered fair use, transformed and do not infringe 3rd party copyright
Intro and outro music is fully licensed, paid for, and with permission
This episode is created for the purposes of critique, review and commentary
This video podcast episode is my own voice, script and edit, no AI is used
I write my scripts myself in WORDPAD, this one was over 10k words.
- What happens in SHOGUN and what is it really about? In this episode, MadMorph Movie Club explains, with a full recap, ending explained & review. Watch this episode on YouTube
Follow to join the MadMorph Movie Club for movie reviews, recaps & endings explained with MadMorph - Breaking down movies in a calm, relaxing and easy-to-follow way. Also available to watch as videos on YouTube This podcast is like a book club but for movies. Jump into the comments to discuss! -No AI is used in the making of this podcast-
Who is MadMorph?
MadMorph Movie Club on YouTube: youtube.com/@madmorphmovieclub
Find all my channels & links: MadMorph.com
My bedtime story podcast for sleep: DownToSleepPodcast.com
MadMorph is a gaming, movies and sleep content creator & the creator / narrator of the Down To Sleep Podcast and the Fall Asleep While I Play gaming format, series and podcast
Shogun Ending Explained - One of the best tv shows of the last few years, but what's it really about? Everything you missed and questions answered. Was it a dream? Does John Blackthorne leave Japan? Why does Yabushige smile at Toranaga? And more.
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About MadMorph Movie Club
Join the MadMorph Movie Club for movie reviews, endings explained with MadMorph - Breaking down movies in a calm, relaxing and easy-to-follow way. Available to watch as videos on YouTube or listen to everywhere you get podcasts From hidden details & symbolism to full story recaps and explanations! This podcast is like a book club but for movies. Watch, listen and jump into the comments to discuss. FOLLOW TO JOIN THE CLUB! Who is MadMorph? Watch MadMorph Movie Club on YouTube: youtube.com/@madmorphmovieclub Find all my channels & links: MadMorph.com My bedtime story podcast for sleep: DownToSleepPodcast.com MadMorph is a gaming & movies content creator & the creator / narrator of the Down To Sleep PodcastPodcast website
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