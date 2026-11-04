Keep Travelling | Travel Stories & Cultural Experiences

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100 episodes
- Episode Number: 10
Property / Guest Name:
Harjot Mann — Director & Co-Founder, Nimali Africa, Tanzania
Episode Summary:
In this episode of Keep Travelling: Your African Story, I speak with Harjot Mann, Director and Co-Founder of Nimali Africa, about the story behind a family-built collection of safari properties across Tanzania’s northern circuit.
Born and raised in Tanzania, Harjot grew up with safari, wildlife and the landscapes of East Africa as part of everyday life. That connection eventually helped shape Nimali Africa, which began with a piece of land bordering Tarangire National Park and developed into a collection that now includes Nimali Tarangire, Nimali Serengeti, Nimali Mara and the exclusive-use Ilaroi House.
We explore what makes each property different, how Nimali approaches intimate safari experiences, and what the brand means by its “Safaris for the Senses” philosophy.
Harjot also shares her views on Tanzania’s green and shoulder seasons, what genuinely makes a safari luxurious, where travellers should spend their money, the importance of good guiding, and the role conservation and local communities play in protecting wildlife areas.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
How Harjot’s upbringing in Tanzania and family connection to wildlife led to the creation of Nimali Africa
The differences between Nimali Tarangire, Nimali Serengeti, Nimali Mara and Ilaroi House
What a perfect safari day can include, from sunrise game drives and walking safaris to sundowners and waterhole viewing
What Nimali means by “Safaris for the Senses”
Why Tanzania’s green and shoulder seasons can offer exceptional wildlife experiences
What truly makes a safari luxurious, and why guiding, space and authenticity can matter more than extra room amenities
Guest Information:
Harjot Mann is the Director and Co-Founder of Nimali Africa and was born and raised in Tanzania. Her connection to safari and wildlife began from a young age through family trips into the bush, and that lifelong familiarity with the country helped shape the philosophy behind Nimali Africa.
Together with her family, she has developed a collection of intimate safari properties across Tanzania’s northern circuit, including Nimali Tarangire, Nimali Serengeti, Nimali Mara and the exclusive-use Ilaroi House. Her approach combines boutique safari hospitality with a strong focus on wildlife, conservation, local employment, community involvement and creating experiences that allow guests to connect more deeply with Tanzania.
Key Takeaways:
Nimali’s four properties offer different safari experiences, from intimate tented camps to the complete privacy of Ilaroi House.
The best safari experience is not necessarily defined by more luxury amenities; strong guiding, location, wildlife access and time in the destination can matter far more.
Conservation, community employment and education are closely linked, and Nimali’s experience shows how wildlife can recover when local people and tourism work together.
Contact Information:
Website: https://www.keeptravelling.africa
Podcast: https://www.keeptravelling.africa/podcast
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KeepTravellingYAV
Email: rael@keeptravelling.africa
Blog:
https://keeptravelling.africa/blog/nimali/
- Episode Number: 9
Property / Guest Name:
Epupa Camp – Deane Spall
Episode Summary:
In the far north of Namibia, where the Kunene River forms the border with Angola, lies one of the country’s most remote and fascinating destinations — Epupa Falls.
In this episode of Keep Travelling: Your African Story, Rael Zieve speaks with Deane Spall from Epupa Camp about what it takes to reach this extraordinary corner of Namibia, what travellers can expect when they arrive, and why Epupa offers such a different experience from the country’s more established tourism routes.
Set beside the Kunene River and completely off-grid, Epupa Camp combines a remote natural setting with river-facing accommodation, local hospitality and access to some of the region’s most memorable cultural and outdoor experiences.
Deane also shares his own unexpected journey from studying finance and accounting to spending two years living at Epupa Camp — an experience that ultimately helped shape his career in African tourism.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
How to reach Epupa Falls and why the final journey from Opuwo is part of the experience
What it is like to stay at a completely off-grid camp beside the Kunene River
How guests can experience Himba culture in genuine local communities
What to expect from rafting, birding and sundowners overlooking Epupa Falls
Why Epupa is particularly appealing to repeat visitors looking beyond Namibia’s classic tourism routes
What travellers should pack when exploring this remote part of northern Namibia
Guest Information:
Deane Spall
Epupa Camp
Northern Namibia
https://www.epupa.com.na/
Key Takeaways:
Epupa is ideal for travellers wanting to experience a remote and less-travelled side of Namibia beyond the traditional tourist circuit.
The destination combines dramatic landscapes, the Kunene River, Epupa Falls and meaningful cultural experiences with local Himba communities.
Epupa Camp’s long history and off-grid setting make it particularly suited to travellers who value authenticity, remoteness and a strong sense of place.
Contact Information:
Website: https://www.keeptravelling.africa
Podcast: https://www.keeptravelling.africa/podcast
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KeepTravellingYAV
Email: rael@keeptravelling.africa
Blog:
www.keeptravelling.africa/blog/epupacamp
Safari Life in South Luangwa with Fred Phiri - Puku Ridge vs Chichele Presidential10/21/2026 | 16 mins.Episode Number: 8
Property / Guest Name:
Fred Phiri — Puku Ridge & Chichele Presidential, Zambia Luxury Lodges Collection
Episode Summary:
In this episode of Keep Travelling: Your African Story, I continue our Zambia Luxury Lodges Collection series with Fred Phiri, who manages Puku Ridge and works across Chichele Presidential in South Luangwa.
Born and raised in Mfuwe, Fred has spent 27 years in the safari industry, working his way up from the bottom to lodge management. His connection to South Luangwa is both personal and professional, and that comes through strongly in the way he talks about the region, its wildlife and the guest experience.
We explore the differences between Puku Ridge and Chichele Presidential, from Puku’s tented bush-camp feel and closeness to nature to Chichele’s more traditional luxury-lodge experience and panoramic position above the landscape.
Fred also shares what makes South Luangwa such a remarkable safari destination, including its reputation as the Valley of the Leopard, its special wildlife species and one extraordinary encounter involving a leopard, an impala and a pack of wild dogs.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
Fred’s journey from growing up in Mfuwe to a 27-year career in the safari industry
The geographical and experiential differences between Puku Ridge and Chichele Presidential
What guests can expect from Puku Ridge’s tented rooms, star beds and plunge pools
Why South Luangwa is known as the Valley of the Leopard
The special wildlife found in the region, including Thornicroft’s giraffe and Cookson’s wildebeest
Fred’s unforgettable leopard and wild-dog encounter, and why some safari moments are better experienced than photographed
Guest Information:
Fred Phiri is based in South Luangwa and manages Puku Ridge while also working across Chichele Presidential. Born and raised in Mfuwe, close to South Luangwa National Park, he has spent 27 years in the safari industry and brings extensive practical experience of lodge operations, guiding, wildlife and guest service.
Key Takeaways:
Puku Ridge and Chichele Presidential offer distinctly different safari experiences, making the right choice dependent on the traveller rather than simply the property.
South Luangwa combines exceptional predator viewing with distinctive regional species that add real depth to the safari experience.
Some of the most memorable safari moments happen unexpectedly, and Fred’s story is a reminder to experience what is happening rather than focusing only on capturing the perfect photograph.
Contact Information:
Website: https://www.keeptravelling.africa
Podcast: https://www.keeptravelling.africa/podcast
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KeepTravellingYAV
Email: rael@keeptravelling.africa
Blog:
https://keeptravelling.africa/blog/pukuridge
- Episode Number: 7
Episode Description:
Discover Moon Mountain Lodge, a luxury desert retreat at the foot of Namibia's Naukluft Mountains, offering spectacular views across the Namib Desert and convenient access to Sossusvlei and Deadvlei.
In this episode of Keep Travelling: Your African Story, host Rael Zieve welcomes Frans du Raan from Travel Weavers, who shares his journey from South Africa to Namibia and his experience of nearly three decades in African tourism.
Located approximately 30 kilometres from Solitaire and 56 kilometres before Sesriem, Moon Mountain Lodge offers elevated timber-and-canvas accommodation designed to minimise environmental impact while providing panoramic views of the surrounding desert.
Frans explains what guests can expect from the lodge, including its luxury rooms and executive suites, dining facilities, the Cosmos Bar and outdoor deck. He also discusses the lodge's approach to desert accommodation, using natural airflow, fans and water coolers rather than conventional air conditioning.
The conversation explores the experiences that make Moon Mountain Lodge a memorable part of a Namibia itinerary. These include early morning excursions to Sossusvlei, picnic breakfasts in the desert, guided sunset walks, stargazing and wildlife viewing at the lodge's waterhole.
Guests may encounter oryx, springbok, wildebeest, hartebeest and mountain zebra, while seasonal rainfall transforms the surrounding plains with fresh grass and wildflowers.
Frans also shares practical advice for international visitors, including travelling from Windhoek or Walvis Bay, choosing a reliable rental vehicle, preparing for Namibia's gravel roads and understanding the country's different travel seasons.
Whether you're planning a self-drive adventure, a privately guided tour or a luxury holiday near Sossusvlei, this episode offers valuable insights into Moon Mountain Lodge and the remarkable landscapes of southern Namibia.
Guest Information:
Frans du Raan
Travel Weavers
Featured Property: Moon Mountain Lodge, Namibia
Key Takeaways:
Location and accommodation: Moon Mountain Lodge is approximately 56 kilometres from Sesriem, making it a convenient base for visiting Sossusvlei and Deadvlei while enjoying luxury desert accommodation and panoramic views.
Activities and experiences: Guests can enjoy guided Sossusvlei excursions, picnic breakfasts, sunset walks, stargazing and wildlife viewing at the lodge's waterhole.
Practical Namibia travel advice: Allow at least two nights where possible, prepare for changing desert temperatures, use a reliable rental vehicle and book well ahead during the busier travel season.
Contact Information:
🌍 Website: https://www.keeptravelling.africa
🎙️ Podcast: https://www.keeptravelling.africa/podcast
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KeepTravellingYAV
✉️ Email: rael@keeptravelling.africa
Blog Post:
https://www.keeptravelling.africa/blog/moonmountainlodge
- Episode Number: 6
Property / Guest Name:
Sashwa – Peter Eastwood
Episode Summary:
Peter Eastwood shares how a lifelong connection with Africa, rhino conservation and fundraising eventually led to the creation of Sashwa in the Greater Kruger.
Discover Sashwa’s slower safari philosophy, with 12 rooms, a wellness focus and facilities including massage, infrared sauna, yoga, meditation, a saltwater pool and creative spaces.
Hear how the unfenced Greater Kruger setting allows wildlife such as rhino, leopard, lion and wild dog to move freely through the area.
Learn why lower vehicle numbers can create more relaxed wildlife sightings and allow guests to spend longer with animals without the pressure of constant rotation.
Explore Sashwa’s 100% plant-based food philosophy, local produce sourcing and its wider connection to sustainability and community support.
Pick up practical South Africa travel advice, including what to pack, how to approach wildlife photography responsibly and what may surprise first-time visitors to the country.
Guest Information:
Peter Eastwood
Founder
Sashwa
Key Takeaways / Topics Covered:
Sashwa combines traditional Greater Kruger safari experiences with meditation, yoga, wellness and a slower daily rhythm.
The lodge’s low vehicle density can create quieter, longer wildlife sightings than more crowded safari environments.
Sashwa uses food, local sourcing, conservation partnerships and community initiatives as part of a broader effort to make a positive impact.
Contact Information:
🌍 https://www.keeptravelling.africa
🎙️ Podcast: https://www.keeptravelling.africa/podcast
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KeepTravellingYAV
✉️ rael@keeptravelling.africa
Blog Post:
https://www.keeptravelling.africa/blog/sashwa
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Keep Travelling offers premium, tailored journeys for the globally adventurous. Rooted in credible relationships and guided by storytelling, we connect discerning travellers with the people, places, and perspectives shaping Africa’s most meaningful experiences.Podcast website
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