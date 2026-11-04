Keep Travelling | Travel Stories & Cultural Experiences

Episode Number: 10

Property / Guest Name:

Harjot Mann — Director & Co-Founder, Nimali Africa, Tanzania

Episode Summary:

In this episode of Keep Travelling: Your African Story, I speak with Harjot Mann, Director and Co-Founder of Nimali Africa, about the story behind a family-built collection of safari properties across Tanzania’s northern circuit.

Born and raised in Tanzania, Harjot grew up with safari, wildlife and the landscapes of East Africa as part of everyday life. That connection eventually helped shape Nimali Africa, which began with a piece of land bordering Tarangire National Park and developed into a collection that now includes Nimali Tarangire, Nimali Serengeti, Nimali Mara and the exclusive-use Ilaroi House.

We explore what makes each property different, how Nimali approaches intimate safari experiences, and what the brand means by its “Safaris for the Senses” philosophy.

Harjot also shares her views on Tanzania’s green and shoulder seasons, what genuinely makes a safari luxurious, where travellers should spend their money, the importance of good guiding, and the role conservation and local communities play in protecting wildlife areas.

In this episode, you’ll discover:

How Harjot’s upbringing in Tanzania and family connection to wildlife led to the creation of Nimali Africa

The differences between Nimali Tarangire, Nimali Serengeti, Nimali Mara and Ilaroi House

What a perfect safari day can include, from sunrise game drives and walking safaris to sundowners and waterhole viewing

What Nimali means by “Safaris for the Senses”

Why Tanzania’s green and shoulder seasons can offer exceptional wildlife experiences

What truly makes a safari luxurious, and why guiding, space and authenticity can matter more than extra room amenities

Guest Information:

Harjot Mann is the Director and Co-Founder of Nimali Africa and was born and raised in Tanzania. Her connection to safari and wildlife began from a young age through family trips into the bush, and that lifelong familiarity with the country helped shape the philosophy behind Nimali Africa.

Together with her family, she has developed a collection of intimate safari properties across Tanzania’s northern circuit, including Nimali Tarangire, Nimali Serengeti, Nimali Mara and the exclusive-use Ilaroi House. Her approach combines boutique safari hospitality with a strong focus on wildlife, conservation, local employment, community involvement and creating experiences that allow guests to connect more deeply with Tanzania.

Key Takeaways:

Nimali’s four properties offer different safari experiences, from intimate tented camps to the complete privacy of Ilaroi House.

The best safari experience is not necessarily defined by more luxury amenities; strong guiding, location, wildlife access and time in the destination can matter far more.

Conservation, community employment and education are closely linked, and Nimali’s experience shows how wildlife can recover when local people and tourism work together.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.keeptravelling.africa

Podcast: https://www.keeptravelling.africa/podcast

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KeepTravellingYAV

Email: rael@keeptravelling.africa

Blog:

https://keeptravelling.africa/blog/nimali/