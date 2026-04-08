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20 episodes
- In this episode of our series exploring the roles and responsibilities of treatment court team members, we sit down with retired Chief Judge Elizabeth Heath (N.C. District 8) of Eastern North Carolina. Judge Heath shares insights from her journey to the bench, the unique responsibilities of treatment court judges, and the challenges and triumphs of serving in a rural community. From balancing legal training with the human-centered approach of treatment courts to supporting participants beyond graduation, Judge Heath offers a thoughtful reflection on her career and life after retirement.
- In Part Two of our special two-part series, we shift gears from designing alumni groups to bringing them to life. Join us as we dive into the key steps for successfully launching and sustaining alumni groups—from choosing the right meeting locations to learning from the National Treatment Court Alumni Association’s nationwide support efforts.
Returning guests Carlos Gonzales and Michael Mooradian are back to share their powerful journeys—from starting local alumni groups to becoming national voices in the treatment court alumni movement. Their stories highlight how alumni groups can transform lives long after graduation.
Tune in for inspiration, practical tips, and a deeper look at how alumni communities can be a lasting force for recovery.
- In the first part of our two-part series, we delve into the design of alumni groups within treatment court programs. Join us as we explore the essential steps in creating effective alumni groups, identify common roadblocks, and discuss the critical role of alumni feedback in enhancing program outcomes. Our returning guests, Carlos Gonzales and Michael Mooradian, share their insights and experiences, shedding light on the various functions and benefits of alumni groups. Don't miss this informative and engaging episode!
Roles & Responsibilities: Alumni and Peer Recovery Support Specialists (PRSS)04/17/2024 | 1h 33 mins.We continue our mini-series 'Roles & Responsibilities' by exploring the positions of alumni and peer recovery support specialists (PRSS). Our co-hosts, Drs. Kristen DeVall and Christina Lanier, welcome treatment court alumni and peer support specialists Carlos Gonzales and Michael Mooradian. In this episode, we explore the impact the role of alumni and peer recovery support specialists have in the treatment court process, the differences between volunteer and paid, engagement, challenges, and more.
- We begin our new mini-series 'Roles & Responsibilities' by exploring the position of program coordinator. Our co-hosts, Drs. Kristen DeVall and Christina Lanier, welcome Amy Galyon from Blount County Recovery Court in Tennessee. Listen as they discuss Amy's background, responsibilities of the program director/coordinator, additional selling the program, challenges the position faces, and more.
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About Justice To Healing
Justice To Healing is a podcast presented by the National Treatment Court Resource Center (NTCRC) and hosted by NTCRC co-directors Kristen DeVall, Ph.D. and Christina Lanier, Ph.D. Each episode explores a topic related to treatment courts through conversations with experts in the field. Listeners will gain knowledge and expand their perspectives regarding treatment court work. Dr. DeVall and Dr. Lanier bring a perspective informed by years of experience in the research and practice of treatment courts. It is our hope that Justice To Healing listeners will translate the information presented into practice.Podcast website
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