It's All About the Build with I.B.F.HotRods

Kevin and Monica Nichols spent eighteen years building a 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air named Marilyn. In this episode of It's All About the Build, we sit down with two people who are about as far from professional car builders as you can get. Their day jobs have nothing to do with hot rods, they don't own a shop, and yet what they built together might be one of the cleanest 1954 Chevy Bel Airs you'll ever see.

You'll hear how Kevin bought this car in 1996 for a thousand dollars out of a barn in Fort Wayne Indiana, why he went after a four door when the rest of the industry was chasing Tri Five Bel Airs, and how he pieced this build together one JC Whitney catalog and swap meet at a time in a garage he didn't even own.

We get into what Monica has meant to this build from day one, how she went from writing the checks to loving the car as much as Kevin does, and the paint that she gifted him that turned out to be the only thing on this car Kevin didn't touch himself.

You'll find out why Marilyn has been quietly winning top awards at every show she has pulled up to for the last thirteen years, why nobody in this industry has heard her story until now, and what it was like when Melanie and I selected Kevin and Monica for Best of Show at a car show we were guest judging this past June.

We also spend time in the garage where Marilyn sleeps. It's a time capsule of 1950s hot rod culture and Chevrolet Bel Air memorabilia that is worth the episode on its own.

This one is for anyone with an old Chevy or Ford or Mopar sitting in the corner of the garage collecting dust. If the fire has gone out on your build, this episode is for you.

It's All About the Build.



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Check out the full walk around video from the link below!!

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