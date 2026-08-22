It's All About the Build with I.B.F.HotRods

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27 episodes
Mike Wagner | Cornfield Customs | 20 Years of Metal Shaping, Self Taught, Self Made, & No Apologies08/18/2026 | 2h 41 mins.Mike Wagner of Cornfield Customs in Milford, Ohio sat down with me at his fabrication shop for a conversation that went way deeper than I expected. Over twenty years of metal shaping, sheet metal fabrication, custom hot rod builds, and race car fabrication with zero formal training. No trade school. No apprenticeship. Everything he knows about shaping metal he taught himself.
This episode starts from the very beginning. From struggling to make a four hundred dollar rent payment to building a one man metal fabrication shop out of a 7,500 square foot facility loaded with power hammers, planishing hammers, a mandrel tube bender, and some of the most impressive equipment you'll find in any shop in this country. We talk about what it took to get there, the employees he hired and let go, and why he chooses to do it alone.
He's put over 1100 metal shaping and fabrication videos on YouTube teaching people around the world how to shape sheet metal, lay out patterns, and build parts from scratch. He's taught metal shaping classes from coast to coast and as far as Australia. He designs and manufactures his own metal shaping tools. He's worked alongside Kindig It, Jesse James, Gas Monkey Garage, and Baileigh Industrial. And he races land speed cars at the Bonneville Salt Flats and El Mirage where he's spun out at nearly 200 mph.
This conversation also goes into the reality of building a massive social media presence in the custom car world, the keyboard warriors that come with it, and what it's like when your honesty becomes the reason this industry tries to keep you quiet.
This episode was truly one of my favorite episodes to record. Mike Wagner isn't just another hot rod builder, his honesty and straight forward approach is exactly what this world needs.
This one is jammed packed full of knowledge and inspiration.
For the money, for the glory, and for the fun. It's All About the Build.
🎧 Tune in now, subscribe, and follow It's All About The Build!BE PART OF THE "IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BUILD" Podcast Community Group Page. Here you'll find everything behind the scenes, upcoming episode information and all things "It's All About The Build" Podcast Related.
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👇👇Follow the Link👇👇 https://www.bonfire.com/store/ibfhotrods-merch/Check Out Cornfield Customs YouTube Page Here.
👇👇Follow the Link👇👇 https://www.youtube.com/@cornfieldcustoms
Kevin and Monica Nichols | Marilyn | The Home Built 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air That Keeps Beating The Pros08/04/2026 | 1h 48 mins.Kevin and Monica Nichols spent eighteen years building a 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air named Marilyn. In this episode of It's All About the Build, we sit down with two people who are about as far from professional car builders as you can get. Their day jobs have nothing to do with hot rods, they don't own a shop, and yet what they built together might be one of the cleanest 1954 Chevy Bel Airs you'll ever see.
You'll hear how Kevin bought this car in 1996 for a thousand dollars out of a barn in Fort Wayne Indiana, why he went after a four door when the rest of the industry was chasing Tri Five Bel Airs, and how he pieced this build together one JC Whitney catalog and swap meet at a time in a garage he didn't even own.
We get into what Monica has meant to this build from day one, how she went from writing the checks to loving the car as much as Kevin does, and the paint that she gifted him that turned out to be the only thing on this car Kevin didn't touch himself.
You'll find out why Marilyn has been quietly winning top awards at every show she has pulled up to for the last thirteen years, why nobody in this industry has heard her story until now, and what it was like when Melanie and I selected Kevin and Monica for Best of Show at a car show we were guest judging this past June.
We also spend time in the garage where Marilyn sleeps. It's a time capsule of 1950s hot rod culture and Chevrolet Bel Air memorabilia that is worth the episode on its own.
This one is for anyone with an old Chevy or Ford or Mopar sitting in the corner of the garage collecting dust. If the fire has gone out on your build, this episode is for you.
It's All About the Build.
Help Support the Podcast and Grab your It's All About The Build Podcast and I.B.F.HotRods Swag here!!👇👇Follow the Link👇👇https://www.bonfire.com/store/ibfhotrods-merch/
🎧 Tune in now, subscribe, and follow It's All About The Build!BE PART OF THE "IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BUILD" Podcast Community Group Page. Here you'll find everything behind the scenes, upcoming episode information and all things "It's All About The Build" Podcast Related.
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Check out the full walk around video from the link below!!
https://youtu.be/lkk3cdhewD0?si=gL0hlSLNzYyRsCzc
Check out Kevin's YouTube Page Here
https://youtube.com/@keptihomeinspections?si=EHC2Qhnj9KLAZ_Qp
Dan & Hilary Fournier | Motor City Metalcraft & Autobodybarbie | The Craft, Family, & No Compromise07/16/2026 | 2h 44 mins.Dan and Hilary Fournier of Motor City Metalcraft sat down with Melanie and I at their shop in Mount Clemens, Michigan for one of the most honest conversations we've ever had on this podcast. We get into what it actually looks like to run a full custom and restoration shop the right way, without the shortcuts most of this industry takes.
Dan opens up about growing up under his father, one of the most respected metal fabricators to ever come out of this trade, and what it meant to learn the craft alongside a legend. Hilary walks us through her journey from a 17 year old intern to building her own following of hundreds of thousands under the name autobodybarbie, all while doing the actual work with her own two hands.
Together they talk about the team they've built, the family they treat them as, and why they refuse to compromise on their standards even when it costs them.If you've ever wondered what it really takes to build cars for a living or what separates the shops doing it right from the ones cutting corners, this episode is for you.
For the Money. For the Glory. For the Fun. And as always, pinky's out.
🎧 Tune in now, subscribe, and follow It's All About The Build!BE PART OF THE "IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BUILD" Podcast Community Group Page. Here you'll find everything behind the scenes, upcoming episode information and all things "It's All About The Build" Podcast Related.
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Help Support the Podcast and Grab your It's All About The Build Podcast and I.B.F.HotRods Swag here!!
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- In this episode of It’s All About the Build, Elliot and Melanie sit down with VooDoo Larry for an in-depth, no-filter conversation about a life shaped by kustom culture.
From early influences and the pull toward building, to the music, art, and attitude that defined an entire timeline in automotive history, Larry breaks down what it really means to build with intention and stay true to your vision. Almost born in the wrong era, Larry has spent his life carrying the spirit of 1950s kustom culture into the modern day — blending traditional roots with a mindset that refuses to fade.
This episode digs into the realities behind the reputation — the choices, the challenges, the pushback, and the lessons learned along the way. It’s an honest look at the mindset required to build not just cars, but a life around creativity, independence, and conviction.
If you’re into kustom cars, automotive history, music-driven culture, or the stories behind the people who helped shape the scene, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.
🎧 Tune in now, subscribe, and follow It's All About The Build!BE PART OF THE "IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BUILD" Podcast Community Group Page. Here you'll find everything behind the scenes, upcoming episode information and all things "It's All About The Build" Podcast Related.
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Help Support the Podcast and Grab your It's All About The Build Podcast and I.B.F.HotRods Swag here!!
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Travis Sylvester of Sylvester's Customs | From Day Job to Full-Time Custom Car Builder12/18/2025 | 3h 9 mins.Custom car builder Travis Sylvester shares how he went from working a full-time job at night builds to running Sylvester’s Customs full time through YouTube, paint, and education.
In this episode of It’s All About the Build, I sit down with Travis Sylvester, owner of Sylvester’s Customs in California and host of the Sylvester’s Customs YouTube channel.
Travis shares what it was really like working a full-time job while building custom cars at night, slowly growing his skills and audience until he finally quit his day job to pursue custom car building full time.
We dive into how YouTube became a powerful tool for showcasing builds, teaching custom paint techniques, and building a loyal community. Travis also talks about why education matters to him and how his hands-on paint classes are helping others learn real-world skills from an active custom shop.
This episode is for anyone grinding after hours, thinking about taking the leap, or looking to use content, craftsmanship, and education to build a career in the automotive world.
For the Money. For the Glory. For the Fun. And as always—pinky’s out.
🎧 Tune in now, subscribe, and follow It's All About The Build!BE PART OF THE "IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BUILD" Podcast Community Group Page. Here you'll find everything behind the scenes, upcoming episode information and all things "It's All About The Build" Podcast Related.
👇👇Follow the Link👇👇
https://www.facebook.com/share/jtCzYgbL1YDb6QrB/
Help Support the Podcast and Grab your It's All About The Build Podcast and I.B.F.HotRods Swag here!!
👇👇Follow the Link👇👇
https://www.bonfire.com/store/ibfhotrods-merch/
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About It's All About the Build with I.B.F.HotRods
Hosted by builder and industry insider Elliot Slack of I.B.F.HotRods, this podcast takes you behind the scenes with legends, rising stars, and creative minds shaping the HotRod, Custom Car, and Classic Car Restoration world. These no-holds-barred conversations reveal the artistry, grit, and business of crafting one-off custom builds and nut and bolt restorations. Tune in for brutally honest insights into the blood, sweat, and gears behind Custom Car Building, Restoration, and the hustle of HotRodding. WARNING: This podcast isn’t for the easily offended. Listener Discretion is AdvisedPodcast website
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