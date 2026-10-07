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1 episodes
- After 25 years of silence, Lee’s former abuser appeared at her front door armed with a rifle. What happened next should have been a straightforward story of survival. It wasn’t.
Security footage raised questions nobody could answer. A second man seen outside the house seemed to vanish from the recording. And when Lee finally returned inside, she says she saw that same man standing behind her in an antique mirror.
She recognized him immediately.
He had been dead for years.
In the premiere episode of Blood Moon Radio, we enter a story involving family trauma, an alleged haunted mirror, a terrifying attack, unexplained security footage, and the possibility that someone returned from the dead for one final reason: to protect his family.
Plus, the latest community news from Barlowville, Illinois, where residents are strongly encouraged to forget whatever they may have learned at Burger King.
Welcome to Blood Moon Radio. Keep the lights off.
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About Dreadful, Inc. Presents: Blood Moon Radio
Blood Moon Radio is a late-night horror show from Dreadful, Inc., featuring terrifying fiction, paranormal encounters, disturbing folklore, and stories from people who swear the impossible happened to them. Some stories are true. Some are fiction. Some may be harder to explain. Turn off the lights. Lock the doors. Keep the radio on. Dreadful, Inc. Presents: Blood Moon Radio.Podcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Dreadful, Inc. Presents: Blood Moon Radio
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