It’s finally time. Dan checks in from Augusta and runs through all the key storylines, pairings and highlights from the grounds at the Masters.
LIVE IN AUGUSTA: The Night Before The Masters ft. Harris English
04/08/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
It's Masters Eve. We're live from Augusta and dive into it all. Harris English & the hilarious PE Guy join the show.
MASTERS MEGA PREVIEW: Breaking Down EVERY Player In the Field (91-1)
04/06/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
Masters week is here. We have a PACKED show to kick off the first major of the year. J.J. Spaun joins the show after his victory in Texas, Dan ranks EVERY player in the field in Augusta (91-1) & much, much more.
Tiger steps away from golf & declines Ryder Cup captaincy. Willy Wilcox joins for an incredible guide to Augusta National. Scott Fawcett joins for some real golf sicko talk. We review the Rory documentary & bring on Alan Shipnuck to discuss his book, 'Rory'
Tiger’s Arrest, Woodland’s Comeback, The Best Player In The World?
03/30/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
We're back from a week away to discuss it all: Tiger Woods' accident and arrest, Gary Woodland's heartwarming victory, a new edition of the World Dankings, Dan's Japan golf experience, & much more.
A LIVE golf show from Skratch with Dan Rapaport. Mondays, 1 pm EST and Wednesdays, 6pm EST. Highlights, interviews, debates, general tomfoolery. We’ll also post inside-the-ropes content bringing fans closer than ever to the best players on the planet. By golf sickos, for golf sickos.