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Dan on Golf

Skratch
GolfSports
Dan on Golf
Latest episode

76 episodes

  • Dan on Golf

    The Daily Golf: Masters Thursday

    04/09/2026 | 9 mins.
    It’s finally time. Dan checks in from Augusta and runs through all the key storylines, pairings and highlights from the grounds at the Masters.
  • Dan on Golf

    LIVE IN AUGUSTA: The Night Before The Masters ft. Harris English

    04/08/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    It's Masters Eve. We're live from Augusta and dive into it all. Harris English & the hilarious PE Guy join the show.
  • Dan on Golf

    MASTERS MEGA PREVIEW: Breaking Down EVERY Player In the Field (91-1)

    04/06/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    Masters week is here. We have a PACKED show to kick off the first major of the year. J.J. Spaun joins the show after his victory in Texas, Dan ranks EVERY player in the field in Augusta (91-1) & much, much more.
  • Dan on Golf

    Tiger Steps Away, Willy Wilcox’s Guide To Augusta, Rory Doc Review

    04/02/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Tiger steps away from golf & declines Ryder Cup captaincy. Willy Wilcox joins for an incredible guide to Augusta National. Scott Fawcett joins for some real golf sicko talk. We review the Rory documentary & bring on Alan Shipnuck to discuss his book, 'Rory'
  • Dan on Golf

    Tiger’s Arrest, Woodland’s Comeback, The Best Player In The World?

    03/30/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    We're back from a week away to discuss it all: Tiger Woods' accident and arrest, Gary Woodland's heartwarming victory, a new edition of the World Dankings, Dan's Japan golf experience, & much more.

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About Dan on Golf

A LIVE golf show from Skratch with Dan Rapaport. Mondays, 1 pm EST and Wednesdays, 6pm EST. Highlights, interviews, debates, general tomfoolery. We’ll also post inside-the-ropes content bringing fans closer than ever to the best players on the planet. By golf sickos, for golf sickos.
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