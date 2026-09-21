Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Cinemapodgrapher
Lucas Tomoana SOC, Hannah Ariotti & Josh Calder
Latest episode
162 episodes
- What does it take to earn Steven Spielberg's trust behind the camera and keep it for nearly three decades?
Mitch Dubin SOC has operated 18 films for Spielberg, including Saving Private Ryan, Minority Report, Munich, Catch Me If You Can and West Side Story.
In this episode, Mitch takes us inside the craft of camera operating at its highest level. He shares how he developed his instinct for framing, why the relationship between an operator and dolly grip is so important, how the camera can protect an actor's performance, and what it means to truly tell a story through movement.
Mitch also takes us behind the scenes of his extraordinary collaboration with Spielberg, from earning his trust on The Lost World to the controlled chaos of the D Day sequence in Saving Private Ryan and the elaborate camera choreography of Minority Report.
More recently, Mitch has brought that experience to television through his collaborations with Noah Hawley on Fargo, Legion and Alien: Earth.
A masterclass in instinct, collaboration and the invisible craft behind some of cinema's most unforgettable images.
This podcast is powered by Sony technology. Sponsored by Panavision.
Produced, hosted and edited by Josh Calder.
- What happens when you stop waiting for permission and just make the film?
Writer-director Brynn Chainey joins Josh Calder to unpack the journey behind his debut feature Rabbit Trap, starring Dev Patel. From years spent making short films to finding the collaborators who truly connected with his strange, atmospheric vision, Brynn shares how the independently made film eventually found its way to Sundance and Focus Features.
They talk candidly about finding your voice as a filmmaker, the struggle of writing, choosing authenticity over what the industry expects, and the realities of bringing an ambitious feature to life in just 20 shooting days.
More than a conversation about Rabbit Trap, this is about trusting your instincts, finding your people and realising that sometimes the only permission you need is your own.
This podcast is powered by Sony technology. Sponsored by Panavision.
Produced, hosted and edited by Josh Calder.
- How do you create something new inside one of the most recognisable worlds in television?
This week, Lucas Tomoana SOC ACO sits down with Emmy nominated cinematographer Gustav Danielsson FSF, whose work spans You the Living, Black Mirror, The Glass Dome and HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Gustav takes us from his beginnings studying architecture in Sweden to collaborating with Roy Andersson, shooting the acclaimed Black Mirror episode San Junipero, before diving deep into the cinematography of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
We explore how Gustav and director Owen Harris created a more intimate and naturalistic corner of the Game of Thrones universe, their use of vintage Panavision anamorphic lenses, dusk and firelight, and the making of the extraordinary battle in Episode Five that earned Gustav an Emmy nomination.
A fascinating conversation about cinematography, collaboration and finding the visual language that best serves the story.
This podcast is powered by Sony technology. Sponsored by Panavision.
Produced by Deb Van Dieren. Hosted and edited by Lucas Tomoana SOC ACO.
- What if the most important photographs taken on a film set aren't of the actors, but of the people behind the camera?
This week, Josh Calder sits down with veteran Unit Stills Photographer Jon Platt, whose career has taken him from Second AC and Focus Puller to Camera Operator and, eventually, behind the stills camera.
Across nearly four decades, Jon has worked alongside some of the industry's great filmmakers on productions including Black Robe, Strictly Ballroom and Fly Away Home. He shares stories from a life on set, what a Unit Stills Photographer is really looking for, and why understanding crew, timing and set etiquette can be just as important as knowing where to put the camera.
We also explore Jon's book, Observations on Set: A Love Letter to the Crews and Craft Behind the Camera, a photographic celebration of the people who make the movies happen.
This podcast is powered by Sony technology. Sponsored by Panavision.
Produced, hosted and edited by Josh Calder.
- How do two film crews come together to make one seamless blockbuster?
In Part 2 of our Mortal Kombat series, 2nd Unit DP Pete McCaffrey takes us inside the relationship between Main Unit and Second Unit, explaining how every shot, every fight sequence and every lighting decision has to feel like it came from the same camera, even when it is being filmed by different crews. We explore the incredible collaboration between Pete, Director Simon McQuoid, DP Stephen Windon ACS ASC, 2nd Unit Director Kyle Gardiner and the hundreds of crew members who make a production of this scale possible.
We also dive into the evolution from Mortal Kombat to Mortal Kombat 2, the lessons learned from the first film, how action sequences are planned and captured, why preparation is everything, and the responsibility of matching another cinematographer's visual language shot for shot. Pete also shares stories from The Lord of the Rings, his transition from camera operator to cinematographer, and why building great teams is one of the most important skills in filmmaking.
If you've ever wanted to know how Hollywood action films are really made, this episode is your backstage pass to the planning, teamwork and precision that bring them to life.
This episode is proudly powered by Sony Technology and sponsored by Panavision
Hosted and edited by Lucas Tomoana SOC ACO
Produced by Deb Van Dieren
More Film Interviews podcasts
- CinemapodgrapherFilm Interviews, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Prestige JunkieFilm Interviews, TV & Film
- Still Here HollywoodFilm Interviews, TV & Film
- The Jimmy Star Show With Ron RussellEntertainment News, Film Interviews, Music, Music Interviews, News, TV & Film
- The Joe Vulpis PodcastComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Film Interviews, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Hobbies, Leisure, Music, Music Commentary, Music Interviews, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- On Film…With Kevin McCarthyArts, Film Interviews, Music, Music Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Backstage With Gentry ThomasArts, Film Interviews, Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- Rebel Force Radio: Star Wars PodcastAfter Shows, Film Interviews, TV & Film
Trending Film Interviews podcasts
About Cinemapodgrapher
A podcast by filmmakers. For the world. Trusted by professionals and loved by film fans around the globe, Cinemapodgrapher is your backstage pass to the stories behind the stories—and the #1 podcast for the people who make them happen. Get to know the people who craft the stories you love. Cinemapodgrapher is the definitive podcast for anyone passionate about the art and craft of filmmaking—shining a spotlight on the names in the credits: the directors, cinematographers, camera operators, technicians, actors, and creatives who bring film and television to life. Hosted by working industry professionals Lucas Tomoana SOC ACO (L.T), Hannah Ariotti, and Josh Calder, each episode delivers insider stories from set, deep dives into career journeys, practical lessons, and the latest in filmmaking tools and technology. To find out more, visit our website www.cinemapodgrapher.comPodcast website
Listen to Cinemapodgrapher, Prestige Junkie and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Cinemapodgrapher
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.