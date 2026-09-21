How do two film crews come together to make one seamless blockbuster?

In Part 2 of our Mortal Kombat series, 2nd Unit DP Pete McCaffrey takes us inside the relationship between Main Unit and Second Unit, explaining how every shot, every fight sequence and every lighting decision has to feel like it came from the same camera, even when it is being filmed by different crews. We explore the incredible collaboration between Pete, Director Simon McQuoid, DP Stephen Windon ACS ASC, 2nd Unit Director Kyle Gardiner and the hundreds of crew members who make a production of this scale possible.

We also dive into the evolution from Mortal Kombat to Mortal Kombat 2, the lessons learned from the first film, how action sequences are planned and captured, why preparation is everything, and the responsibility of matching another cinematographer's visual language shot for shot. Pete also shares stories from The Lord of the Rings, his transition from camera operator to cinematographer, and why building great teams is one of the most important skills in filmmaking.

If you've ever wanted to know how Hollywood action films are really made, this episode is your backstage pass to the planning, teamwork and precision that bring them to life.



This episode is proudly powered by Sony Technology and sponsored by Panavision



Hosted and edited by Lucas Tomoana SOC ACO

Produced by Deb Van Dieren