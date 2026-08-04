Canada by Night a Vampire the Masquerade Podcast

As a new night began, the coterie checked in on their loved ones. Everett’s parents were moving into the VMFPB and had strong opinions about his living conditions, Martha grew even more concerned about Thea when she saw that their paintings had been flipped upside down and then found a photo album of Martha’s previous life laid out under her bed, and Val checked on Will, who wasn’t handling being trapped in the apartment very well, but at least he was excited at the idea of a birthday party.



Featuring our Storyteller Ryan LaPlante (@theryanlaplante) alongside Tyler Hewitt (@Tyler_Hewitt), Del Borovic (@deltastic), and Pam Sparrow.



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Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic

- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials



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