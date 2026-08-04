Canada by Night a Vampire the Masquerade Podcast

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241 episodes
- The mind-wiping, birthday party-obsessed freelancer Chet Mango arrived at the station, and Everett attempted and failed to bargain him down to a lower rate. Martha then told Val and the Sheriff about all the recent mysterious happenings, as well as her past and how she had taken the life of one of Thea’s sons. But as she looked inward to read her own aura and focused on the VMFPB, she saw Thea’s sons lunging at her, and Barty rushed in yelling about a hostage situation.
Featuring our Storyteller Ryan LaPlante (@theryanlaplante) alongside Tyler Hewitt (@Tyler_Hewitt), Del Borovic (@deltastic), and Pam Sparrow.
Enjoying Canada By Night?
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Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials
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- Before continuing to investigate the officers from Eavesgrove, the coterie dealt with personal matters. Barty presented some options for Will’s birthday, Val got angry when the talk turned to Will’s desire to become a vampire, but Barty stood his ground and they came to an understanding. Everett decided to follow up with Martha after she met with her clan leader, and Michael Arden agreed to help inspect Martha’s apartment, though not until the following night.
Featuring our Storyteller Ryan LaPlante (@theryanlaplante) alongside Tyler Hewitt (@Tyler_Hewitt), Del Borovic (@deltastic), and Pam Sparrow.
Enjoying Canada By Night?
- Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
- Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
- Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
- Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)
Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- As a new night began, the coterie checked in on their loved ones. Everett’s parents were moving into the VMFPB and had strong opinions about his living conditions, Martha grew even more concerned about Thea when she saw that their paintings had been flipped upside down and then found a photo album of Martha’s previous life laid out under her bed, and Val checked on Will, who wasn’t handling being trapped in the apartment very well, but at least he was excited at the idea of a birthday party.
Featuring our Storyteller Ryan LaPlante (@theryanlaplante) alongside Tyler Hewitt (@Tyler_Hewitt), Del Borovic (@deltastic), and Pam Sparrow.
Enjoying Canada By Night?
- Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
- Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
- Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
- Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)
Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- With a directive to hire mind-wiper Chet Mango, outstanding debts, and dwindling financial resources, the coterie had to figure out how to afford the Malkavian’s services. They decided to offer to throw a birthday party to satisfy Mango’s particular clan trait, then turned their attention to identifying the Eavesgrove officers they had encountered at The Shield. Val and Martha had some success, while Everett was forced to deal with his beast and Barty made amends with Arwin.
Featuring our Storyteller Ryan LaPlante (@theryanlaplante) alongside Tyler Hewitt (@Tyler_Hewitt), Del Borovic (@deltastic), Laura Hamstra (@lauraehamstra), and Pam Sparrow.
Enjoying Canada By Night?
- Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
- Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
- Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
- Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)
Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The coterie pursued Detective Keighley back to the bar. Everett briefly tried to commiserate with him and quickly left in the hopes that the detective would mull it over, but whereas none of the other cops had believed Keighley before, Everett’s presence lent legitimacy to his concerns. The coterie peeled out before a fight could begin, and Everett called the Prince to request Unity’s help, which was denied. Can the coterie track down the officers from the bar and mindwipe them all with classic police work and one freelancer?
Featuring our Storyteller Ryan LaPlante (@theryanlaplante) alongside Tyler Hewitt (@Tyler_Hewitt), Del Borovic (@deltastic), Laura Hamstra (@lauraehamstra), and Pam Sparrow.
Enjoying Canada By Night?
- Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
- Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
- Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
- Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)
Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Canada by Night a Vampire the Masquerade Podcast
Canada by Night is a live-play podcast where professional improvisers play Vampire the Masquerade! Sent to rescue his best friend’s kidnapped mother, detective-turned-vampire Everett Fry accidentally ends up the sheriff of New Haven: an experimental town that’s finding out if vampires and humans can co-exist. Stuck leading a ragtag group of officers - the Brujah bounty hunter Val, the Gangrel news reporter Evangeline, and the Tremere blood-witch Doris - can Everett keep New Haven running? Or will the sheriff’s department fail and see the town destroyed by its enemies or liquidated by the vampire council of Canada?! Trending on global comedy fiction charts, and ranking in the top 40 fiction podcasts in the US, UK and Canada (on Spotify AND Apple Podcasts), listen now to find out why Canada by Night has been downloaded more than 1M+ times!Podcast website
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