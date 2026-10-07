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About Bloomberg News Now
Listen for a comprehensive audio report on today's top stories. Bloomberg News Now harnesses the power of Bloomberg's 3,000 journalists and analysts in more than 100 bureaus around the world, bringing you news on politics, foreign relations, financial markets, technology, global economics and more. Hear the latest news, updated throughout the day, in just a few minutes.Podcast website
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