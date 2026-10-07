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Bloomberg News Now

Bloomberg
Daily NewsNews
Bloomberg News Now
Latest episode

11128 episodes

  • Bloomberg News Now

    Stocks Fall as Oil Rises, Tracking Isaias, More

    10/07/2026 | 6 mins.
    Listen for the latest from Bloomberg News
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bloomberg News Now

    Stocks Drop on Hormuz Tensions, Siberia Plague Questions, More

    10/07/2026 | 5 mins.
    Listen for the latest from Bloomberg News
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bloomberg News Now

    Oil Rises With Focus on Hormuz Attacks, Tropical Storm Isaias, More

    10/07/2026 | 5 mins.
    Listen for the latest from Bloomberg News
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bloomberg News Now

    Hormuz Tensions Heat Up, Mortgage Rates Jump, More

    10/07/2026 | 6 mins.
    Listen for the latest from Bloomberg News
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bloomberg News Now

    Iran Ramps Up Ship Attacks, Oil and Gas Flows Rise, More

    10/07/2026 | 6 mins.
    Listen for the latest from Bloomberg News
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Bloomberg News Now
Listen for a comprehensive audio report on today's top stories. Bloomberg News Now harnesses the power of Bloomberg's 3,000 journalists and analysts in more than 100 bureaus around the world, bringing you news on politics, foreign relations, financial markets, technology, global economics and more. Hear the latest news, updated throughout the day, in just a few minutes.
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