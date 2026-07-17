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495 episodes
- On today’s episode, we’re recapping the latest episodes of The Valley and The Real Housewives of Orange County.
First, we break down Lala Kent continuing to insert herself into Danny and Nia’s marriage, why her behavior felt calculated, and whether she finally went too far. We also get into the cast’s reaction to Danny, Nia defending her husband, and why the group seems determined to keep the drama alive.
Then, we head to Orange County, where the tension between Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge takes center stage. Does Emily actually owe Tamra a thank you? We discuss the friendship fallout, shifting alliances, and everything else that went down in the newest episode of RHOC.
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Steve McBee Sr. Speaks From Prison: Masha, Galyna, McBee Dynasty & Life Behind Bars (Exclusive)07/16/2026 | 22 mins.In this exclusive interview, Steve Sr. answers our biggest questions about life behind bars, his relationship with Masha, and the drama playing out on McBee Dynasty.
Steve McBee Sr. shares how he's doing in prison, whether he's been able to watch the show, and reveals why he doesn't want Masha filming without him. He also addresses the Halloween party controversy, explains why Masha attended despite the family drama, discusses where things stand with Galyna, takes responsibility for some of the tension between Galyna and Masha, and opens up about the future of his relationship with Masha—including whether marriage is on the horizon.
If you've been following McBee Dynasty, this is an interview you won't want to miss.
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McBee Dynasty Drama Explodes: Allie Speaks Out, Jesse’s Marriage Issues & the 20% Business Demand07/14/2026 | 48 mins.There is so much happening on The McBee Dynasty—both on and off camera, and we are breaking down all of it.
On today’s episode, we dive into the latest social media drama, the issues Jesse and his wife are facing, and Steven McBee Jr. asking Kacie to give 20% of her business to his then-girlfriend, Allie.
Since the episode aired, Allie has spoken out and claimed she offered to work for free, but we’ve also heard a completely different side of the story. We lay out both perspectives, dissect what really happened, and share our honest thoughts on all the drama.
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- On today’s episode of Roxanne and Shantel, we’re breaking down the emotional Love Island family visits. There were tears, surprises, and a few standout moments. Plus, we explain why Sincere’s father and Melanie’s sister were the true MVPs.
Then, we head back to Orange County for the Season 20 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Has Tamra turned over a new leaf, or is the calm just temporary? You know we have plenty to say.
Episode breakdown:
0:00–36:00: Love Island family visits recap
37:00 onward: The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 premiere
Subscribe to 'Roxanne & Shantel' on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/roxanne-and-shantel-formerly-allabouttrh/id1554996153
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- In this episode, we recap the latest episode of The Valley as Danny and Nia’s birthday and anniversary celebration takes a turn. We break down Lala Kent inserting herself into the drama once again, why her behavior felt performative, and how the cast continues to push Danny and Nia to their breaking point.
Plus, we get into the tension surrounding Danny, Nia wanting to protect her husband, and whether the group is taking things too far.
Subscribe to 'Roxanne & Shantel' on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/roxanne-and-shantel-formerly-allabouttrh/id1554996153
Follow Roxanne & Shantel on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/79BLlV7530ggskem3tAvjp?si=b060160028aa4f1e
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About Roxanne and Shantel
Cousins Roxanne and Shantel break down the wild world of reality TV and pop culture. From The Real Housewives to The Traitors, Love Island to Love Is Blind, they recap the biggest shows, spill the headlines, and interview the stars behind the drama. Unfiltered opinions, behind-the-scenes tea, and conversations about the stories everyone’s texting about. Ranked #1 on Apple Podcasts in TV & Film.Podcast website
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