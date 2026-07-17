In this exclusive interview, Steve Sr. answers our biggest questions about life behind bars, his relationship with Masha, and the drama playing out on McBee Dynasty.



Steve McBee Sr. shares how he's doing in prison, whether he's been able to watch the show, and reveals why he doesn't want Masha filming without him. He also addresses the Halloween party controversy, explains why Masha attended despite the family drama, discusses where things stand with Galyna, takes responsibility for some of the tension between Galyna and Masha, and opens up about the future of his relationship with Masha—including whether marriage is on the horizon.



If you've been following McBee Dynasty, this is an interview you won't want to miss.



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