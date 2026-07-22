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333 episodes
- On this week’s episode, we discuss Netflix’s declining engagement stats. Should the streaming giant panic? And then we review The Invite, a movie that asks uncomfortable questions in hilariously provocative ways. Make sure to swing by for our bonus episode on Thursday wrapping up our Odyssey Book Club. (Almost.) And if you have thoughts about Sam Neill, head over to the chat and share them!
- On this week’s episode, we discuss Seth Rogen’s slanderous take on Sylvester Stallone and his thoughts on criticism more broadly. Then we reviewed Minions and Monsters, which is basically “Babylon with less cocaine and more little yellow guys.” Swing by our Substack on Thursday for a bonus episode on the silent era’s best movies for kids. And if you enjoyed this, please share it with a friend!
- On this week’s episode, we discuss A24 and Google’s deal for the major indie to institute AI processes in their filmmaking. Then we review Supergirl, a movie that works on virtually no levels. You are NOT going to want to miss our July 4th bonus episode on Independence Day. And if you enjoyed this episode, we hope you share it with a friend!
- On this week’s episode, we discuss the startling news that Amazon-MGM has decided to bail on distributing Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film about Sam Altman and OpenAI. Is this simply a matter of reconciling conflicts of interest, or is something more dastardly involved? Then they review Toy Story 5: The One With Screens. Does it live up to its predecessors? Or is it something to be half-watched on a tablet while folding socks? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Thursday for our special bonus episode on the best animated featuers of the 21st century. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
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About Across the Movie Aisle
Here’s the elevator pitch: It’s “Left, Right, and Center” meets “Siskel and Ebert.” Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) swirling around them. You'll have to sign up for the Substack to get bonus episodes and you can do that at movieaisle.substack.com.Podcast website
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