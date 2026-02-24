5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

Help your child slow down, feel calm, and practice self-love with this gentle Valentine’s meditation for kids. 💕This calming guided meditation is designed to help children build confidence, emotional regulation, and positive self-talk through simple breathing, visualization, and affirmations.In this cozy meditation, kids are invited to place one hand on their heart, breathe deeply, and imagine a warm, loving light filling their body. Through repeated affirmations like “I am special,” “I am enough,” and “I am loved,” children practice kindness toward themselves and learn that self-love is something they can return to anytime they need comfort or reassurance.This meditation is perfect for:💕Valentine’s Day calm-down time🛌 Bedtime or quiet time⭐️ Emotional regulation and mindfulness practice💕 Building self-esteem and confidence in kids🚌 Classrooms, therapy, or home routines✨ Why self-love matters:Learning to love yourself helps kids develop resilience, compassion, and emotional safety. This meditation gently introduces the idea that thoughts can change, confidence can grow, and love always starts from within.💗 Recommended for ages 4–10🧘‍♀️ Great for mindfulness, SEL, and calming routines🌸 Part of Five Minute Meditations for KidsIf you enjoy this meditation, ask a grownup to help you subscribe so you don’t miss new calming and confidence-building meditations.

✨GRAB OUR FREE CALM KIT FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS ✨ We now offer a free Calm Kit with tools for kids and caregivers, including bonus meditations for parents and resources to support smoother mornings and bedtime routines.👉⁠ Grab it in the link here⁠Make sure to visit us for more at ⁠5minutemeditationsforkids.com ⁠If you enjoy this meditation, ask a grown-up to help you subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes. We release calming meditations regularly to support emotional regulation, confidence, focus, and sleep.t💛 ⁠If your family would like to support the show, there’s a donation link here. ⁠Every contribution helps us bring more calm, joy, and mindful moments to little listeners.Thank you for being here and for taking care of your calm 💛#morningmeditationforkids #kidsmeditation #mindfulnessforkids#kidsmeditation #kidsmentalhealth #mindfulnessforkids