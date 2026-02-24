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5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

5 Minute Meditation
Education for KidsKids & Family
5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids
Latest episode

112 episodes

  • 5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

    Sleep Meditation for Kids | GOODNIGHT MOUNTAINS| Bedtime Sleep Story for Children

    02/24/2026 | 4 mins.
    A gentle bedtime meditation for kids to help them relax, feel safe, and drift peacefully into sleep.In this soothing Goodnight Mountains sleep meditation, children are guided through calming breathing and peaceful nighttime imagery as we softly say goodnight to the mountains, valleys, trees, flowers, and animals. With a slow, gentle voice and relaxing background music, this meditation helps kids settle their bodies and quiet their minds at bedtime.This kids sleep meditation is part of our Goodnight World Series from Five Minute Meditations for Kids, created to support calming bedtime routines and help children fall asleep naturally.🌙 Perfect for children who:Struggle to wind down at bedtimeFeel restless, anxious, or overstimulated at nightEnjoy calming stories and gentle imaginationBenefit from short, predictable bedtime meditationsAs a relaxing sleep aid, this guided meditation for kids can help reduce bedtime anxiety, stress, overthinking, and restlessness—while encouraging relaxation, emotional regulation, and peaceful sleep. Many families also enjoy listening together, making it a calming moment for parents and children alike.🎧 How to use this meditation:Play at bedtime with lights dimmedInvite your child to get cozy in bedListening with eyes closed works bestThis meditation can be replayed nightly as part of a routine✨ New kids meditations are added regularly.Subscribe to explore our full library of bedtime meditations, calming stories, and mindfulness for kids.⏱️ Meditation Chapters00:00 Welcome to Five Minute Meditations for Kids00:30 Calming Breathing For Sleep 01:05 Imagining the Mountains at Night01:45 Saying Goodnight to the Mountains02:40 Goodnight to Nature and Animals03:40 Relaxing the Body for Sleep04:40 Gentle Goodnight Closing🌍 Explore More▶︎ Goodnight World Bedtime Meditations ▶︎ Kids Sleep Meditations ▶︎ Morning Mindfulness & Calm Meditations for Kids 📱 Follow us on Instagram for calming tips and new releases:@5minutemeditationsforkids ✨ BONUS!!! THESE COME WITH FREE COLORING PAGES THAT GO ALONG WITH THESE BEDTIME MEDITATIONS ✨ Download them here🌟 Support 5 Minute Meditations for KidsLove what you hear? You can help us keep creating meditations for kids by ⁠donating here.⁠ Every contribution helps us bring more calm, joy, and mindful moments to little listeners.#GoodnightMountains #GoodnightWorld #BedtimeMeditationForKids #KidsSleep #KidsMeditation #CalmBedtime #SleepMeditationForKids #MindfulnessForKids #KidsRelaxation #PeacefulSleep
  • 5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

    5 Minute Guided Meditation on Self Love & Kindness | Valentine’s Day Mindfulness for Kids

    02/12/2026 | 4 mins.
    Welcome to Five Minute Meditations for Kids! In this special Valentine’s Day meditation, we focus on self-love, kindness, and spreading love to others.This short, calming meditation is perfect for kids who want to relax, feel happy, and send love to friends, family, and even pets.During this 5-minute practice, children will:💖 Learn to connect with their hearts💖 Practice self-love and self-kindness💖 Send love and positive energy to friends, family, and the world💖 Experience the magic of sharing love and compassionHow to Use:Sit comfortably and close your eyes (if it feels good)Take slow, calming breaths in and outImagine a glowing, pink heart in your chestSend love to yourself and then to others around you✨ Tip for parents: Encourage your child to think of someone who could use extra love today and help them follow through with a kind action.

    ✨GRAB OUR FREE CALM KIT FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS ✨ We now offer a free Calm Kit with tools for kids and caregivers, including bonus meditations for parents and resources to support smoother mornings and bedtime routines.
    👉⁠ Grab it in the link here⁠
    Make sure to visit us for more at ⁠5minutemeditationsforkids.com ⁠
    If you enjoy this meditation, ask a grown-up to help you subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes. We release calming meditations regularly to support emotional regulation, confidence, focus, and sleep.
    💛 ⁠If your family would like to support the show, there’s a donation link here. ⁠Every contribution helps us bring more calm, joy, and mindful moments to little listeners.
    Thank you for being here and for taking care of your calm 💛
    #morningmeditationforkids #kidsmeditation #mindfulnessforkids#kidsmeditation #kidsmentalhealth #mindfulnessforkids
  • 5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

    5 Minute Guided Meditation for Kids | Valentine Meditation for Self Love and Kindness

    02/11/2026 | 4 mins.
    Help your child slow down, feel calm, and practice self-love with this gentle Valentine’s meditation for kids. 💕This calming guided meditation is designed to help children build confidence, emotional regulation, and positive self-talk through simple breathing, visualization, and affirmations.In this cozy meditation, kids are invited to place one hand on their heart, breathe deeply, and imagine a warm, loving light filling their body. Through repeated affirmations like “I am special,” “I am enough,” and “I am loved,” children practice kindness toward themselves and learn that self-love is something they can return to anytime they need comfort or reassurance.This meditation is perfect for:💕Valentine’s Day calm-down time🛌 Bedtime or quiet time⭐️ Emotional regulation and mindfulness practice💕 Building self-esteem and confidence in kids🚌 Classrooms, therapy, or home routines✨ Why self-love matters:Learning to love yourself helps kids develop resilience, compassion, and emotional safety. This meditation gently introduces the idea that thoughts can change, confidence can grow, and love always starts from within.💗 Recommended for ages 4–10🧘‍♀️ Great for mindfulness, SEL, and calming routines🌸 Part of Five Minute Meditations for KidsIf you enjoy this meditation, ask a grownup to help you subscribe so you don’t miss new calming and confidence-building meditations.
    ✨GRAB OUR FREE CALM KIT FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS ✨ We now offer a free Calm Kit with tools for kids and caregivers, including bonus meditations for parents and resources to support smoother mornings and bedtime routines.👉⁠ Grab it in the link here⁠Make sure to visit us for more at ⁠5minutemeditationsforkids.com ⁠If you enjoy this meditation, ask a grown-up to help you subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes. We release calming meditations regularly to support emotional regulation, confidence, focus, and sleep.t💛 ⁠If your family would like to support the show, there’s a donation link here. ⁠Every contribution helps us bring more calm, joy, and mindful moments to little listeners.Thank you for being here and for taking care of your calm 💛#morningmeditationforkids #kidsmeditation #mindfulnessforkids#kidsmeditation #kidsmentalhealth #mindfulnessforkids
  • 5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

    5 Minute Meditation for Kids | Mindful Breathing for Attention | Guided Breathing Exercise For Kids

    02/04/2026 | 4 mins.
    This 5 minute meditation for kids teaches children how to use their breath to slow down their thoughts and improve attention.Perfect for classrooms, homework time, or anytime that focus feels hard. In this episode, kids will:✦ Learn a breathing tool they can use anywhere✦ Calm restlessness and mental chatter✦ Practice gentle focus✦ Feel more in control of their attentionFIND MORE KID MEDITATIONS TO HELP WITH FOCUS✨GRAB OUR FREE CALM KIT FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS ✨ We now offer a free Calm Kit with tools for kids and caregivers, including bonus meditations for parents and resources to support smoother mornings and bedtime routines.👉 Grab it in the link hereMake sure to visit us for more at 5minutemeditationsforkids.com If you enjoy this meditation, ask a grown-up to help you subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes. We release calming meditations regularly to support emotional regulation, confidence, focus, and sleep.CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introduction into Mindful Breathing | Morning Meditation for Kids00:36 Guided Breathing Exercise For Kids 01:26 Understanding the Power of Breath 02:42 Practical Tips for Everyday Breathing03:08 Music-Assisted Breathing Practice04:01 Reflection and Encouragement💛 If your family would like to support the show, there’s a donation link here. Every contribution helps us bring more calm, joy, and mindful moments to little listeners.Thank you for being here and for taking care of your calm 💛#morningmeditationforkids #kidsmeditation #mindfulnessforkids#kidsmeditation #kidsmentalhealth #mindfulnessforkids
  • 5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

    Sleep Meditation for Kids| GOODNIGHT OCEAN | Ocean Sounds For Deep Sleep | Kids Bedtime Story

    01/30/2026 | 4 mins.
    A sleep meditation to help your child relax and fall asleep. Goodnight Ocean is a gentle 5-minute meditation, where we slowly say goodnight to the ocean—to the gentle ocean waves, to the dolphins, whales, and fish—helping kids calm their minds and bodies before sleep.This episode is part of the Goodnight World bedtime meditation for kids series from 5 Minute Meditations for Kids, created to support calm bedtime routines, reduce nighttime anxiety, and encourage peaceful sleep.🌙 Perfect for:– Bedtime and nighttime routines– Calming busy or anxious minds– Helping kids fall asleep naturally– Parents looking for short, soothing sleep meditations and sleep stories for children🎧 Listen with eyes closed, lights dimmed, and a cozy blanket nearby.✨ New bedtime meditations for kids released weekly.✨ BONUS!!! THESE COME WITH FREE COLORING PAGES THAT GO ALONG WITH THESE BEDTIME MEDITATIONS ✨ Download them here▶︎ GOODNIGHT WORLD GUIDED SLEEP STORIES FOR KIDS▶︎ BEDTIME MEDITATIONS FOR KIDS▶︎ ANIMAL MEDITATIONS🌟 Support 5 Minute Meditations for KidsLove what you hear? You can help us keep creating meditations for kids by ⁠donating here.⁠ Every contribution helps us bring more calm, joy, and mindful moments to little listeners.Find out more at https://5minutemeditationsforkids.comGET YOUR FREE CALM KIT AND BONUS MEDITATION FOR GROWN-UPS HERE#sleepmeditationforkids #bedtimemeditationforkids #goodnightworld #kidsmeditation #sleepforkids #calmbedtime #mindfulnessforkids

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About 5 Minute Meditations For Kids- A Mindfulness Podcast For Kids

5 Minute Meditations for Kids is the go-to podcast for calming kids’ minds, boosting their confidence, and building emotional resilience—one short episode at a time. Designed for children ages 4–12, each 5-minute guided meditation features mindfulness exercises, breathing techniques, and positive affirmations that help kids feel calm, focused, and empowered—whether it’s before school, at bedtime, or during a moment of anxiety. Perfect for parents, teachers, and caregivers, this calming podcast for kids fits seamlessly into daily routines. Use it to support morning mindfulness, help kids wind
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Education for KidsKids & Family

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