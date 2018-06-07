About Aftereffect

In summer 2016, a police shooting upended the life of Arnaldo Rios Soto, a 26-year old, non-speaking, autistic man. Aftermath tells Arnaldo’s story — a hidden world of psych wards, physical abuse and chemical restraints — and asks the question: How did Arnaldo’s life go so wrong? Aftermath by Only Human is produced by WNYC Studios, a listener-supported producer of leading podcasts including Freakonomics, Death, Sex & Money, and On the Media