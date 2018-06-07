Radio Logo
USA / Audiobook
  • Listen to This: 'The Stakes'
    On , we see this reality affecting black woman reg
    5/8/2019
    24:09
  • WNYC Studios presents: The Realness
    Rap star Prodigy is best known for  The Infamous ,
    7/19/2018
    4:39
  • Episode 8: “They call him Cheese”
    One day in February, a group of staff packed up Ar
    7/13/2018
    33:11
  • Episode 7: “The man behind an empire”
    For decades, Carlton Palms' elusive founder, Ken M
    7/9/2018
    28:17
  • Episode 6: “When they don’t behave”
    A cup of hot water thrown on a developmentally-dis
    7/6/2018
    32:41

About Aftereffect

In summer 2016, a police shooting upended the life of Arnaldo Rios Soto, a 26-year old, non-speaking, autistic man. Aftermath tells Arnaldo’s story — a hidden world of psych wards, physical abuse and chemical restraints — and asks the question: How did Arnaldo’s life go so wrong? Aftermath by Only Human is produced by WNYC Studios, a listener-supported producer of leading podcasts including Freakonomics, Death, Sex & Money, and On the Media

