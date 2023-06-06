For more than 20 years, the New Zealand Defence Force worked alongside partners in Afghanistan, making a significant contribution to regional security and the l... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Major Caleb Berry
In this episode we talk to Major Caleb Berry about his experience as a junior commander forced to step up in New Zealand’s deadliest infantry battle since Vietnam, and how that has shaped his life ever since.This series deals with themes of violence, loss of life, grief, trauma and mental health. If you need to talk to someone, here are some support services:· Call or text 1737 any time to talk to a trained counsellor· Phone 0800 LIFELINE or text 4357 (HELP)· Members of the NZDF can also visit www.health.nzdf.mil.nz or phone 0800 NZDF4UIf you have any feedback or thoughts on this podcast - email [email protected]
6/21/2023
28:12
Major General John Boswell
In this episode we talk to Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, about the overall contribution of the New Zealand Army to Afghanistan, the impact of losing a soldier on operations, and leadership in a crisis.This series deals with themes of violence, loss of life, grief, trauma and mental health. If you need to talk to someone, here are some support services:· Call or text 1737 any time to talk to a trained counsellor· Phone 0800 LIFELINE or text 4357 (HELP)· Members of the NZDF can also visit www.health.nzdf.mil.nz or phone 0800 NZDF4UIf you have any feedback or thoughts on this podcast - email [email protected]
6/19/2023
27:33
Unclassified: A new podcast from the New Zealand Defence Force
Starting 20 June. For more than 20 years, the New Zealand Defence Force worked alongside partners in Afghanistan, making a significant contribution to regional security and the lives of the local people.More than 3,500 Kiwi personnel served there, including 10 soldiers who tragically lost their lives.This year marks a decade since the withdrawal of New Zealand’s provincial reconstruction team, so we’re bringing you tales of service and sacrifice from those with first-hand experience of life at the front-line.This six-part series hosted by Defence Public Affairs will include previously unheard stories about the heat of battle, the role of the SAS, keeping the faith in times of tragedy, and the lasting impacts of this deployment on those who served and their loved ones at home.New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday, starting 20 June.Feedback on this podcast can be sent to [email protected]
For more than 20 years, the New Zealand Defence Force worked alongside partners in Afghanistan, making a significant contribution to regional security and the lives of the local people.
More than 3,500 Kiwi personnel served there, including 10 soldiers who tragically lost their lives.
This year marks a decade since the withdrawal of New Zealand’s provincial reconstruction team, so we’re bringing you tales of service and sacrifice from those with first-hand experience of life at the front-line.
This six-part series hosted by Defence Public Affairs will include previously unheard stories about the heat of battle, the role of the SAS, keeping the faith in times of tragedy, and the lasting impacts of this deployment on those who served and their loved ones at home.